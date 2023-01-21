ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Reportedly Makes Decision On Tony Dungy After Controversial Tweet

Earlier this week, former NFL head coach Tony Dungy made headlines when he decided to respond to a statement from Rep. Sandra Feist that argued menstrual products should be available in all school bathrooms. "There are a lot of schools that are moving towards gender-neutral bathrooms, and if ...
CNN Swipes Major Talent for Correspondent Role, Report Says

CNN is acquiring a new reporter with valuable political experience. Puck News reports that Alayna Treene, Axios's star congressional reporter, will join CNN as a correspondent, per sources familiar with the matter. Since she helped launch Axios as a founding member of the company in 2017, she is co-author of the weekly Axios Sneak Peek newsletter and covers Capitol Hill, the Biden administration, and elections. Reporting on both the House of Representatives and the Senate, Treene has interviewed several political leaders for the Axios on HBO show and been featured on various outlets, including MSNBC, CNN, CBS, Fox News, New York Times, the Washington Post, and the Wall Street Journal. Treene, 28, grew up in Skillman, Montgomery Township, New Jersey, and graduated from George Washington University with a B.A. in journalism and mass communications in 2016.
'New York Times' Journalist Blake Hounshell Has Tragically Died at Just 44 Years Old

Content warning: This article contains mentions of suicide. In the world of political journalism, Blake Hounshell had worked diligently for almost two decades to make a name for himself. Through stints at a variety of major publications, Blake became well-known in the journalism community and was lauded for his work covering the likes of the Arab Spring and other major political moments throughout the 2010s.
Smerconish: NHL player should be allowed to boycott Pride Night

A Russian Orthodox NHL player refused to participate in his team's LGBTQ+ Pride Night, saying it was against his religion. Defending him, CNN's Michael Smerconish says "We need to distinguish between discriminatory acts and discriminatory beliefs."

