Read full article on original website
Related
Awkward Silence After MSNBC Anchor Interrupts Reporter Who Said 'Pro-Life'
Andrea Mitchell told Garrett Haake the term was "not an accurate description." Haake said he was just quoting a GOP lawmaker who'd used it to describe herself.
NBC Reportedly Makes Decision On Tony Dungy After Controversial Tweet
Earlier this week, former NFL head coach Tony Dungy made headlines when he decided to respond to a statement from Rep. Sandra Feist that argued menstrual products should be available in all school bathrooms. "There are a lot of schools that are moving towards gender-neutral bathrooms, and if ...
Laura Ingraham Gets Trolled By Guest Who Repeatedly Criticizes Fox News
Author Steve Almond came to discuss Damar Hamlin and football safety, but he got in the Fox News host's face instead.
sportszion.com
NBC pundit Tony Dungy issues heartfelt apology after posting sarcastic tweet aimed at transgenders
Tony Dungy, a former NFL coach, and current NBC analyst have been caught in a whirlwind of public backlash and criticism after he posted a sarcastic tweet intended as a dig at gender-inclusive bathrooms in school districts. The tweet was thought to be an attack on the transgender community, causing an uproar on social media.
Laura Ingraham Abruptly Ends Interview After Being Called Out by Guest
Steve Almond and Laura Ingraham got into a shouting match as the pair discussed the future of the NFL following the injury of Damar Hamlin.
'A Ticket Straight To Hell': Jimmy Kimmel Reveals George Santos' Ugliest Stunt Yet
The late night host explained why the lying lawmaker is "literally a ‘Scooby-Doo’ villain" now.
George Santos used fake Jewish name on GoFundMe because he thought 'Jews will give more,' former roommate says
Rep. George Santos used the name Anthony Zabrovsky on GoFundMe because he thought "Jews will give more" to another Jew, an ex-roommate told CNN.
CNN's first "Reliable Sources" host, Bernard Kalb, has passed away at the age of 100
New York ( CNN ) - His family confirmed Sunday that Bernard Kalb, a veteran journalist and the original host of CNN's "Reliable Sources," passed away at his home in North Bethesda, Maryland. He was 100.
Popculture
CNN Swipes Major Talent for Correspondent Role, Report Says
CNN is acquiring a new reporter with valuable political experience. Puck News reports that Alayna Treene, Axios's star congressional reporter, will join CNN as a correspondent, per sources familiar with the matter. Since she helped launch Axios as a founding member of the company in 2017, she is co-author of the weekly Axios Sneak Peek newsletter and covers Capitol Hill, the Biden administration, and elections. Reporting on both the House of Representatives and the Senate, Treene has interviewed several political leaders for the Axios on HBO show and been featured on various outlets, including MSNBC, CNN, CBS, Fox News, New York Times, the Washington Post, and the Wall Street Journal. Treene, 28, grew up in Skillman, Montgomery Township, New Jersey, and graduated from George Washington University with a B.A. in journalism and mass communications in 2016.
'New York Times' Journalist Blake Hounshell Has Tragically Died at Just 44 Years Old
Content warning: This article contains mentions of suicide. In the world of political journalism, Blake Hounshell had worked diligently for almost two decades to make a name for himself. Through stints at a variety of major publications, Blake became well-known in the journalism community and was lauded for his work covering the likes of the Arab Spring and other major political moments throughout the 2010s.
Fox's Geraldo Rivera Slammed for Calling AR-15s 'Automatic Rifles'
The veteran journalist and Fox News co-host incorrectly identified the military-style weapon during a segment of "The Five" on Tuesday.
tvinsider.com
Bernard Kalb: Veteran TV Journalist and ‘Reliable Sources’ Co-Host Dies at 100
Veteran television journalist Bernard Kalb, who worked for the likes of CBS, CNN, and NBC over his six-decade career, has died. He was 100. As reported by The Washington Post, Kalb passed away on Sunday, January 8, at his home in North Bethesda, Maryland, following complications from a fall he suffered on January 2.
Smerconish: NHL player should be allowed to boycott Pride Night
A Russian Orthodox NHL player refused to participate in his team's LGBTQ+ Pride Night, saying it was against his religion. Defending him, CNN's Michael Smerconish says "We need to distinguish between discriminatory acts and discriminatory beliefs."
Trump’s golf course photo with Philadelphia mob boss raises questions
Spokesman won’t say if ex-president knows Joseph ‘Skinny Joey’ Merlino, saying he ‘takes countless photos with people’
Comments / 0