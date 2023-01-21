ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blacksburg, VA

footballscoop.com

Penn State hires Marques Hagans as new receivers coach

Virginia receivers coach Marques Hagans played quarterback for the Cavaliers and has been on staff mentoring the wide receivers for his alma mater since 2013. Now he's reportedly on the move for the Big Ten. Multiple outlets are reporting this morning that Hagans will be the new receivers coach at...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
nittanysportsnow.com

Virginia RB Peyton Lewis Hoping for Offer During Penn State Junior Day

A good number of players attending Penn State’s Junior Day this weekend hold offers from the Nittany Lions. One player that doesn’t fall into that category, but would love to receive one, has seen his recruitment trend upwards lately. Peyton Lewis (6’1″, 190-pounds) has six Division I offers: Virginia, Virginia Tech, Boston College, West Virginia, Old Dominion and Liberty.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Local man hospitalized after baseball bat assault

South Williamsport, Pa. — A South Williamsport man is facing assault charges after he allegedly struck a man in the head with a baseball bat. Police said Troy Edgar Bower was angry following an argument with another man on Oct. 26 in the 400 block of Curtin Street, police said. After a cooling-off period in which Bower and the victim separated, he returned and struck the man with a baseball bat, according to an affidavit. ...
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Cashier charged for rolling back prices at Walmart

Montoursville, Pa. — An 18-year-old Williamsport man was arrested after he allegedly skipped ringing up items while working as a cashier. Jaheem Brown passed customers' items through without scanning them seven different times, according to a police affidavit. Walmart loss prevention officers watched video of the incidents and alerted Montoursville Police on Jan. 7. The thefts were allegedly committed between November and December of 2022, according to the investigator with...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Police looking for fugitive suspect

Watsontown, Pa. — The Watsontown Police Department is asking the public for help finding a 35-year-old fugitive wanted on felony charges. Police are attempting to locate Rick Waugaman of Milton. Waugaman is a white male, approximately 5-foot, 11-inches, 200-pounds, and has brown hair and blue eyes. Watsontown Police have six arrest warrants for Waugaman for numerous felony, misdemeanor, and other related offenses. He was charged on Jan. 13 for fleeing police in Watsontown and is also facing charges for harassment, illegal possession of firearms, resisting arrest, and stalking in three separate incidents in November, according to court records. If you see Waugaman, please do not approach or attempt to apprehend. Anyone with information on Waugaman’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Watsontown Police at 570-538-2773 or the Central Susquehanna Regional 911 Center at 570-742-8771.
WATSONTOWN, PA
local21news.com

Drunk woman allegedly hoses down police, injures one cop in Cumberland County

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — One woman is in custody after officials say she soaked an officer with a hose and started fighting with police, sending one policeman to the hospital. According to East Pennsboro Township Police Department, the situation happened on Nov. 10 at around 6:44 p.m. after...
WBRE

Man arrested for alleged hit-and-run, leaving one injured

LIMESTONE TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police arrested a man they say was involved in a hit-and-run crash that sent one person to the hospital. According to Pennsylvania State Police, in March 2022 troopers were called to a crash in Lycoming County. Through further investigation, troopers said a hit-and-run crash happened involving two vehicles […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA

