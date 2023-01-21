Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
After the new Eureka Park Recreation Center is complete there needs to be community cooperation to make it a successCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Opinion: Missing elements in the Roanoke Valley will have an impact on gun violenceCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
This Middle-of-Nowhere General Store has Some of the Best Biscuits in all of VirginiaTravel MavenPaint Bank, VA
Roanokers have fond memories of Cactus Joe-Little Bitty Pete and Uncle LooneyCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Roanoke Restaurant Week is the ideal time to try something differentCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Related
footballscoop.com
Penn State hires Marques Hagans as new receivers coach
Virginia receivers coach Marques Hagans played quarterback for the Cavaliers and has been on staff mentoring the wide receivers for his alma mater since 2013. Now he's reportedly on the move for the Big Ten. Multiple outlets are reporting this morning that Hagans will be the new receivers coach at...
nittanysportsnow.com
Virginia RB Peyton Lewis Hoping for Offer During Penn State Junior Day
A good number of players attending Penn State’s Junior Day this weekend hold offers from the Nittany Lions. One player that doesn’t fall into that category, but would love to receive one, has seen his recruitment trend upwards lately. Peyton Lewis (6’1″, 190-pounds) has six Division I offers: Virginia, Virginia Tech, Boston College, West Virginia, Old Dominion and Liberty.
Rutgers hopes good week turned bad reverses again vs. Penn State
Rutgers made its first appearance in the AP Top 25 poll in nearly two years last week and it did
State of Penn State: The Quarterbacks
Drew Allar and Beau Pribula form a dynamic pair. But do the Lions need another QB?
Closing at UPMC hospital in central Pa. surprises, worries mayor of rural town
UPMC said Friday it will eliminate regular hospital beds at UPMC Lock Haven Hospital, but will continue providing emergency care at the location under new Pennsylvania rules intended to spur innovation and preserve access that might otherwise be lost. The 25-bed hospital in rural Clinton County will become a new...
The next batch of winter weather is headed to Centre County. How much snow could we get?
Centre County could see both rain and snow on Wednesday.
Local man hospitalized after baseball bat assault
South Williamsport, Pa. — A South Williamsport man is facing assault charges after he allegedly struck a man in the head with a baseball bat. Police said Troy Edgar Bower was angry following an argument with another man on Oct. 26 in the 400 block of Curtin Street, police said. After a cooling-off period in which Bower and the victim separated, he returned and struck the man with a baseball bat, according to an affidavit. ...
Cashier charged for rolling back prices at Walmart
Montoursville, Pa. — An 18-year-old Williamsport man was arrested after he allegedly skipped ringing up items while working as a cashier. Jaheem Brown passed customers' items through without scanning them seven different times, according to a police affidavit. Walmart loss prevention officers watched video of the incidents and alerted Montoursville Police on Jan. 7. The thefts were allegedly committed between November and December of 2022, according to the investigator with...
$5k in catalytic converters cut off from Centre County auto center vehicles
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are searching for answers after numerous catalytic converters worth a total of $5,000 were stolen from a Millheim Borough auto center. On Dec. 7, state police received a tip from Valley Auto Center, located at 127 W Main Street, that five catalytic converters had been cut off from […]
Police looking for fugitive suspect
Watsontown, Pa. — The Watsontown Police Department is asking the public for help finding a 35-year-old fugitive wanted on felony charges. Police are attempting to locate Rick Waugaman of Milton. Waugaman is a white male, approximately 5-foot, 11-inches, 200-pounds, and has brown hair and blue eyes. Watsontown Police have six arrest warrants for Waugaman for numerous felony, misdemeanor, and other related offenses. He was charged on Jan. 13 for fleeing police in Watsontown and is also facing charges for harassment, illegal possession of firearms, resisting arrest, and stalking in three separate incidents in November, according to court records. If you see Waugaman, please do not approach or attempt to apprehend. Anyone with information on Waugaman’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Watsontown Police at 570-538-2773 or the Central Susquehanna Regional 911 Center at 570-742-8771.
local21news.com
Drunk woman allegedly hoses down police, injures one cop in Cumberland County
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — One woman is in custody after officials say she soaked an officer with a hose and started fighting with police, sending one policeman to the hospital. According to East Pennsboro Township Police Department, the situation happened on Nov. 10 at around 6:44 p.m. after...
Man arrested for alleged hit-and-run, leaving one injured
LIMESTONE TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police arrested a man they say was involved in a hit-and-run crash that sent one person to the hospital. According to Pennsylvania State Police, in March 2022 troopers were called to a crash in Lycoming County. Through further investigation, troopers said a hit-and-run crash happened involving two vehicles […]
Comments / 0