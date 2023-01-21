ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Frank Thomas, MLB Great, Has Died

Frank Thomas, a former MLB star who spent the majority of his time with the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 1950s, died last Monday. He was 93 years old, and the cause of death was not announced. This is not to be confused with another MLB player named Frank Thomas who played for the Chicago White Sox from 1990-2005 and was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2014.
PITTSBURGH, PA
OnlyHomers

Baseball Legend and Three-Time World Series Champion Dies

It has been just announced that Major League Baseball proceeded to lose one of their all-time great players last night, January 20, 2023. According to MLB reporter for USA Today, Bob Nightengale, former MLB third baseman and General Manager Sal Bando passed away last night at the age of 78. He passed away after a five-year battle with cancer.
MILWAUKEE, WI
sunflowerstateradio.com

Royals acquire two pitchers from Minnesota for outfielder Michael A. Taylor

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals announced tonight that they have acquired left-handed pitcher Evan Sisk and right-handed pitcher Steven Cruz from the Minnesota Twins for outfielder Michael A. Taylor. Sisk has been assigned to Triple-A Omaha and Cruz has been assigned to Double-A Northwest Arkansas. Kansas City’s Major League Reserve List is now at 39.
KANSAS CITY, MO
bvmsports.com

Today in White Sox History: January 22

Today in White Sox History: January 22

Filed under: Today in White Sox History White Sox History Bill Veeck Today in White Sox History: January 22 You can't tell the players without — Bill Veeck? By Mark Liptak and Brett Ballantini Jan 22, 2023

