Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Baseball Legend and Three-Time World Series Champion DiesOnlyHomersMilwaukee, WI
In 2002, a 7-year-old girl was approached by a strange woman at school. She hasn't been seen since. Where is Alexis?Fatim HemrajMilwaukee, WI
This Might Be the Weirdest Restaurant in WisconsinTravel MavenWisconsin State
Milwaukee Bucks Looking to Trade Star PlayerOnlyHomersMilwaukee, WI
After killing her mother over a VR headset, a 10-year-old was charged as an adult.Westland DailyMilwaukee, WI
Related
Popculture
Frank Thomas, MLB Great, Has Died
Frank Thomas, a former MLB star who spent the majority of his time with the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 1950s, died last Monday. He was 93 years old, and the cause of death was not announced. This is not to be confused with another MLB player named Frank Thomas who played for the Chicago White Sox from 1990-2005 and was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2014.
Baseball Legend and Three-Time World Series Champion Dies
It has been just announced that Major League Baseball proceeded to lose one of their all-time great players last night, January 20, 2023. According to MLB reporter for USA Today, Bob Nightengale, former MLB third baseman and General Manager Sal Bando passed away last night at the age of 78. He passed away after a five-year battle with cancer.
Sal Bando, three-time World Series champion and former Brewers general manager, dies at 78
Sal Bando was a four-time All-Star with the Oakland A's and spent more than two decades with the Milwaukee Brewers as a player and executive.
CBS Sports
Angels owner Arte Moreno decides against selling team, cites 'unfinished business' of winning World Series
During the latter portion of the 2022 season and throughout this entire offseason, the expectation in the baseball world was the Angels would have a new owner here in the upcoming months. Instead, current owner Arte Moreno has decided against selling the team. The decision was announced, officially, Monday afternoon.
sunflowerstateradio.com
Royals acquire two pitchers from Minnesota for outfielder Michael A. Taylor
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals announced tonight that they have acquired left-handed pitcher Evan Sisk and right-handed pitcher Steven Cruz from the Minnesota Twins for outfielder Michael A. Taylor. Sisk has been assigned to Triple-A Omaha and Cruz has been assigned to Double-A Northwest Arkansas. Kansas City’s Major League Reserve List is now at 39.
bvmsports.com
Today in White Sox History: January 22
Filed under: Today in White Sox History White Sox History Bill Veeck Today in White Sox History: January 22 You can’t tell the players without — Bill Veeck? By Mark Liptak and Brett Ballantini Jan 22, 2023, 12:17pm CST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options…
Minnesota Twins Complete Another Major Trade
The Minnesota Twins have been actively busy during the 2022-2023 Major League Baseball offseason. That trend has continued today as the Minnesota Twins have completed a trade with the Kansas City Royals.
Yardbarker
Dodgers Video: Stephen Nelson Honored To Join SportsNet LA Broadcast Team
The Los Angeles Dodgers made an addition to their broadcast team by hiring Stephen Nelson to join the SportsNet LA crew. Nelson is expected to call more than 50 home and road games for SportsNet LA this year, with the bulk of those coming while Joe Davis is working as the lead voice for MLB on Fox broadcasts.
Baseball-'Unfinished business': Los Angeles Angels owner no longer selling team
LOS ANGELES, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Los Angeles Angels owner Arte Moreno on Monday said he was no longer interested in selling the team he has owned for 20 years after announcing in August that he was looking for buyers.
Comments / 0