Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Opinion: Fox News Weatherman Beaten on NY Subway By Wilding Teens - And How to Punish the BoysWilliam "Dollar Bill" MerseyNew York City, NY
A Toddler's Bone Disorder Was Misdiagnosed As Abuse, His Mother Was Arrested, Then He Vanished. Where Is Jyrine Harris?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedIrvington, NJ
‘Bloody’ Mystery in Death of Homeless Man in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Migrants Staying at Hotel in NYC Causing Chaos, Employee Speaks OutKim JosephNew York City, NY
Missing Law Student Is The Third Man To Vanish From Hell's Kitchen In Less Than A YearThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedNew York City, NY
Related
6 Detroit Red Wings who could be traded
Heading into the the 2022-23 season, it seemed like a foregone conclusion that the Detroit Red Wings would once again be sellers by the time the trade deadline approached. Well, here we are in late January, and the Red Wings will almost certainly be looking to sell of some players before the March 3rd deadline comes and goes. You can expect for Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman to look to deal off of some players who are on expiring contracts before the deadline.
3 Trade destinations for Red Wings C Dylan Larkin
Could the Detroit Red Wings end up trading captain Dylan Larkin before the 2022-23 NHL trade deadline passes? That is a question that has gained some traction ever since the recent news broke that the Red Wings' latest offer to Larkin was “not received well.” With the speculation emerging that Larkin could be traded, there has been some discussion as to which teams would be lining up to make Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman an offer he cannot refuse.
Bruins call up Marc McLaughlin for road trip
The Boston Bruins have called up Marc McLaughlin for their upcoming five-game road trip. The Bruins are down two forwards with Jake DeBrusk and Tomas Nosek out injured.
FOX Sports
Canucks fire coach Boudreau, hire Tocchet as replacement
Bruce Boudreau has been fired as coach of the Vancouver Canucks, who are again on track to miss the playoffs with another underachieving season. The team announced the change Sunday, less than a week since president of hockey operations Jim Rutherford said “major surgery” was needed to fix the Canucks, who have only made the playoffs once in the past eight years. Rick Tocchet was hired as Boudreau's replacement for a Vancouver team that has lost 28 of 46 games this season.
The Hockey Writers
Sabres’ Organization Shows Improvement With Miller Night
The Buffalo Sabres may have taken a few missteps as a franchise since 2015, but one area they continue to improve at has been their retirement ceremonies. On Jan. 19, the Sabres held the jersey number retirement and Sabres Hall of Fame ceremony for goalie Ryan Miller, who played for the team from 2002-2014.
Sharks visit the Red Wings, look to stop road losing streak
San Jose Sharks (14-24-9, seventh in the Pacific Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (19-18-8, sixth in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose Sharks will look to end a three-game road slide when they take on the Detroit Red Wings. Detroit has a 19-18-8 record overall and an 11-10-3...
Avs take winning streak into home matchup against the Capitals
Washington Capitals (25-18-6, fourth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Colorado Avalanche (25-17-3, fourth in the Central Division)Denver; Tuesday, 7 p.m. MSTBOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Avalanche host the Washington Capitals as winners of five games in a row.Colorado has an 11-8-3 record in home games and a 25-17-3 record overall. The Avalanche have given up 122 goals while scoring 137 for a +15 scoring differential.Washington is 12-10-3 on the road and 25-18-6 overall. The Capitals are 24-2-3 when scoring at least three goals.The matchup Tuesday is the second time these teams square off this season. The Avalanche won 4-0 in the...
The Hockey Writers
Flyers Following Path of Tortorella’s Successful History
The Philadelphia Flyers have become the John Tortorella show during the first season under their new head coach. From his stoned-faced press conference attitude to his contentious decisions to sit veteran NHL players, the former Stanley Cup winner has dominated the headlines in Philadelphia in 2022-23. The Flyers might lack the talent to compete with the top tier of the NHL, but they’ve taken a step forward after disastrous seasons in 2020-21 and 2021-22.
Sabres open four-game road trip Monday in Dallas
The Buffalo Sabres are in Dallas on Monday to take on the Stars that will start the final week of a stretch that has them playing 12 games in 23 days. Paul Hamilton has more with his game preview:
Yardbarker
Canucks officially fire Bruce Boudreau and Trent Cull, hire Rick Tocchet, Sergei Gonchar, and Adam Foote
Well, you knew this was coming. After weeks of speculation and every NHL insider confirming that the Canucks had informed Rick Tocchet that he was going to be their next head coach, it’s official. On Sunday morning, after a 9:30 AM meeting with him, the Vancouver Canucks have fired...
The Hockey Writers
Red Wings Top 25 Prospects: 2022-23 Midseason Rankings
In the aftermath of the 2022 NHL Draft, one thing was clear: the Detroit Red Wings had established a deep prospect pool with at least one high-end prospect at almost every position. Since Steve Yzerman took over as the general manager of the Red Wings in the Spring of 2019, Detroit has added exactly 40 prospects in the draft, with some already making an impact in the NHL. But in the world of professional sports, having a good quantity of prospects only matters if there’s enough quality spread throughout the pool.
FOX Sports
Hamilton scores in OT to give Devils 2-1 win over Penguins
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Dougie Hamilton scored in overtime on the power-play and Vitek Vanecek made 24 saves to give the New Jersey Devils a 2-1 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Sunday. Jack Hughes and Nico Hischier assisted on Hamilton's 11th goal of the season. Pittsburgh’s Marcus Pettersson...
NHL
Canucks ready to 'start something fresh' with Tocchet as coach
VANCOUVER -- The Vancouver Canucks are eager to start a new chapter with Rick Tocchet as coach. Tocchet replaced Bruce Boudreau as Canucks coach Sunday, less than 16 hours after Boudreau fought back tears on the bench and with the media following a 4-2 loss to the Edmonton Oilers. Tocchet ran his first practice Monday and admitted there isn't much time to implement all the system changes he's looking to make prior to making his debut with Vancouver on Tuesday against the Chicago Blackhawks at Rogers Arena (10 p.m. ET; TVAS, SNP, NBCSCH, ESPN+, SN NOW), but his players seemed willing to try a different approach after losing 10 of their past 11 games in regulation.
The Hockey Writers
McDavid Gets Nod as Best Player In North American Team Sports
It’s often a bit controversial to label any one athlete the most dominant in a single sport. But to suggest one is the most dominant in any North American team sport is really putting yourself out there. That is, unless you’re talking about Connor McDavid, who NHL Network’s Jackie Redmond argued: “Nobody is dominating their sport quite like Connor McDavid.” She adds, “He is otherworldly.”
The Hockey Writers
Revisiting Flames’ Hockey Day in Canada History
The Calgary Flames participated in another edition of Hockey Day in Canada on Saturday afternoon. Although the city of Calgary has never hosted the annual event, the NHL team has always had a marquee matchup on the day. Usually, the Flames take on a regional rival like the Vancouver Canucks...
NHL
2023 All-Star Game lines as selected by NHL.com
Staff writers decide how talent in each division should be arranged in Florida on Feb. 4. The debate over how players in the 2023 Honda NHL All-Star Game should be deployed can begin in earnest now that the rosters are filled. The final 12 players were added Jan. 19 through...
Comments / 0