Haaland beats Ronaldo and co., Benzema 5th highest, Arsenal 50: Stats
ESPN brings you the best stats from the weekend's football action.
BBC
Sunday's transfer gossip: Bellingham, Caicedo, Ziyech, De Gea, Kessie, Vlahovic, Zaniolo, Perrone
England midfielder Jude Bellingham is expected to reject a new contract offer from Borussia Dortmund, with Manchester City feeling they are leading the chase to sign the 19-year-old. (Star) Chelsea are set to increase their offer for Ecuador midfielder Moises Caicedo closer to the £65m that might tempt Brighton to...
Al Nassr Manager Tells Players To "Not Always" Pass To Cristiano Ronaldo
Rudi Garcia encouraged his team to "play normally" after watching them beat Ettifaq 1-0 on Ronaldo's debut.
Yardbarker
Liverpool’s Thiago Alcantara reveals why he left Barcelona for Bayern Munich
Thiago Alcantara has played for some of the biggest clubs in world football. The midfielder started his career at Barcelona, before joining German champions Bayern Munich in 2013. He is now at Premier League giants, having signed for the English club three years ago. On top of his domestic performances,...
Klopp grateful for small step after Liverpool-Chelsea draw
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Despite reaching 1,000 games in management, Jurgen Klopp must feel like he is at the beginning of a new journey at Liverpool. An uninspiring 0-0 draw with Chelsea in the English Premier League on Saturday was in stark contrast to the glorious performances his teams have produced during his trophy-laden time at Anfield.
Cristiano Ronaldo’s girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez
Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the best footballers of all time. The former Manchester United and Real Madrid superstar has been in the news recently due to his high-profile move to Saudi Arabia. Still, even with his European career finishing the way it did, it is undeniable that Ronaldo is one of the greatest ever. […] The post Cristiano Ronaldo’s girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez appeared first on ClutchPoints.
FOX Sports
Benzema keeps on scoring, Madrid stays close to Barcelona
MADRID (AP) — Goal after goal, Karim Benzema keeps putting his World Cup disappointment behind him. Benzema scored for the sixth time after being dropped from France’s World Cup squad because of an injury, leading Real Madrid to a 2-0 win at Athletic Bilbao in the Spanish league on Sunday.
BBC
Wolves sign defender Craig Dawson from West Ham for £3.3m
Wolves have completed the signing of defender Craig Dawson from West Ham for £3.3m. The Englishman, 32, joins on a two-and-a-half-year deal and is Wolves' fourth January signing. Former West Brom centre-back Dawson, who has made 246 Premier League appearances, spent the past two seasons at the Hammers. Wolves,...
Serie A leader Napoli wins at regional rival Salernitana 2-0
ROME (AP) — Serie A leader Napoli bounced back from its Italian Cup elimination with a 2-0 win at regional rival Salernitana on Saturday. Giovanni Di Lorenzo and Victor Osimhen scored either side of halftime as Napoli moved 12 points clear of defending champion AC Milan ahead of the Rossoneri’s game at Lazio on Tuesday.
Yardbarker
“What has he won?” – Luis Enrique blasted by former coach as he bids for Brazil role
Luis Enrique is searching for his new job in football having left the Spanish national team in December, following their below par performance in the World Cup last year. The former Barcelona boss seems to be in the running for two roles, having been linked to the head coach positions at Atletico Madrid and Brazil in recent weeks. Diego Simeone is still in charge of Los Rojiblancos, but reports suggest that he could leave at the end of this season.
BBC
Barcelona 1-0 Getafe: Pedri scores only goal for La Liga leaders
Barcelona maintained their lead at the top of La Liga after a goal from Spain international Pedri proved enough to seal victory at home to Getafe. Xavi's side were without suspended forwards Robert Lewandowski and Ferran Torres. But Pedri's well-worked fifth goal of the season sealed a 14th league win.
BBC
How Everton Women are providing some hope for Toffees fanbase
It has been a tough season for Everton fans as their side battle to avoid relegation from the Premier League - but there is optimism for the women's team, who are continuing to make strides. Everton's men have now gone 10 games without a win in all competitions and defeat...
BBC
Juventus points deduction: Manager Massimiliano Allegri wants players to regroup
Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri has urged his team to "do their duty" on the pitch after Friday's points deduction by Italy's football federation (FIGC). Juventus were docked 15 points following an investigation into the club's past transfer dealings. The Serie A giants were accused of fixing their balance sheets by...
Lampard sacked as boss of troubled Everton
Frank Lampard was sacked as Everton manager on Monday after less than a year in charge at the struggling Premier League club. After several hours of reports that Lampard had been sacked, Everton finally confirmed the 44-year-old's departure on Monday evening.
Dynamo adds F Amine Bassi from France’s Ligue 2
The Houston Dynamo moved to boost their scoring prospects Monday, signing forward Amine Bassi in a move that makes the
BBC
Garth Crooks' Team of the Week: Martinez, Zinchenko, Bowen, Haaland, Kane
At the end of every Premier League round of fixtures, BBC football pundit Garth Crooks is on hand to give you his Team of the Week. But who has he picked this time? Take a look and then pick your own team below. As ever, Garth also has his say on the game's big talking points in the Crooks of the Matter.
Athletic Bilbao vs Real Madrid score, result, highlights: Karim Benzema and Toni Kroos secure win, keep pace with Barcelona
Real Madrid secured a vital three points in the La Liga title race as they traveled to Athletic Club and snatched a 2-0 victory. Karim Benzema and Toni Kroos provided the decisive blows, but the result was a team effort. It was far from a resounding victory, as Madrid remain somewhat off their usual pace and Athletic provided a worthy opposition, but ultimately the visitors emerged victorious thanks to a pair of glittering finishes that the hosts could not match.
MATCHDAY: Man U gunning for Arsenal in title race clash
A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Sunday:. Arsenal hosts Manchester United at Emirates Stadium in a match that could blow the Premier League race wide open. A win for United would see it move to within five points of the leader and give hope to Manchester City and Newcastle that the London club can be caught. City has the chance to cut Arsenal’s lead to two points before that game is even played when the reigning champion hosts Wolverhampton earlier. Leeds also faces Brentford.
SB Nation
West Ham 2-0 Everton: Live Blog & How to Watch | Bowen gets a brace
44’ - Toffees corner on the right, partly cleared and Myko puts it back in the box, headed out to Iwobi and his shot is deflected off the post for another corner! So close! Nothing comes of the resulting corner even as Fabianski flaps at it. 42’ - Antonio...
West Ham beats Everton 2-0, piles more pressure on Lampard
LONDON (AP) — Jarrod Bowen scored twice for West Ham in a 2-0 win over Everton that kept Frank Lampard’s team in the English Premier League relegation zone on Saturday. Everton’s winless run in all competitions extended to 10 games as Lampard approaches the one-year mark as manager.
