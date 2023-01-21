ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
White House chief of staff Ron Klain expected to step down in the weeks after State of the Union

By Phil Mattingly, Jeff Zeleny, Arlette Saenz, Betsy Klein, CNN
 2 days ago
Philosophy Blogger

Donald Trump has been hit with a wrongful death lawsuit brought forward by relatives of two individual who died on Jan 6

On Thursday, the partner of US Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick sued former President Donald Trump for wrongful death. The lawsuit claims that Mr. Trump "incited and exacerbated" the violent 6 January 2021 riots, which resulted in Officer Sicknick's passing a day later. Law enforcement is still on high alert as they seek to capture all those responsible - so far hundreds have gotten convicted, but more fighters remain at large with over 300 yet to be identified.
TheDailyBeast

Trump’s Shortlist of VP Picks All Have One Thing in Common

Donald Trump’s third bid for the presidency has thus far been uncharacteristically sleepy, but confidants are hoping that floating names for a hypothetical running mate can awaken Trump and snap his campaign out of its slumber.While the former president’s campaign has yet to make many hires in early primary states—or even leave the state of Florida to do any actual campaigning—Trump and his inner circle have been tossing around names for an entirely premature veepstakes, according to two sources that have spoken to Trump as well as a GOP strategist familiar with the conversations.And the one common thread among Trump’s...
ARIZONA STATE
Anthony James

Kellyanne Conway Reveals The Only Person On The Planet That Donald Trump Fears

It is not a hidden truth that the former President of the United States of America is a bold man who is not afraid of exposing the truth or taking anybody on. When he was the President of the country, many people knew how rigid the system was. He has often been commended by different political analysts for his courage, steadfastness and resilience.
TheDailyBeast

Trump’s Mar-a-Lago New Year’s Eve Party Was a Sad Affair

Gone are the days of high-profile celebrities attending Donald Trump’s annual New Year’s Eve bash at Mar-a-Lago. Despite being surrounded by hundreds of guests, the only people of relative note at the annual gala were Trump’s legal advisor Rudy Giuliani, My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell, and Trump’s second-oldest son, Eric. Two of Trump's other children, Ivanka and Donald Jr.—once staples of his circle—were nowhere to be seen. Despite a tepid response to his presidential campaign announcement, Trump was filled with typically vague remarks about his 2024 run, repeating old ramblings about “strong borders” and “fantastic” poll numbers to the crowd over a champagne toast.
CNN

Former Trump aide on 2024: 'The last thing any American wants to see is Trump versus Biden again'

On CNN's State of the Union, former Democratic Congressman Mondaire Jones, CNN Political Commentator David Urban, Democratic strategist Karen Finney and former Trump White House Communications Director Alyssa Farah Griffin join Dana Bash to discuss the latest set of classified documents found at President Biden's home and who may run in the Republican presidential primary in 2024.
The Spun

Look: Sports World Reacts To Donald Trump's Announcement

Donald Trump might no longer be the president of the United States, but he is the senior champion of his golf club. The 45th president of the United States announced on Sunday that he's his club's senior champion. “A great honor to have won the Senior Club Championship at Trump International Golf ...
FLORIDA STATE
William Saint Val

The Presidents of The United States: Things You Might Not Have Known

From obscure trivia to surprising personal details, how well do you know the presidents of the United States of America?. The President of the United States is one of the most powerful and visible positions in the world, yet there are many lesser-known facts about the people who’ve held the office. There are many facts and tidbits about these presidents that may surprise you. Here are just a few things you might not have known about the Presidents of the United States.

