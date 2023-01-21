White House chief of staff Ron Klain expected to step down in the weeks after State of the Union

Read full article on original website
Related
Jared Kushner got into 'knock-down, drag-out screaming matches' with Trump over 2020 election, new book claims
In, "The Fight of HIs Life: Inside Joe Biden's White House," New York Times bestselling author Chris Whipple recounts how Jared Kushner confronted his father-in-law Donald Trump over Trump's claims about the 2020 election.
Son of George Soros has made repeated trips to Biden White House, scored invite to state dinner
The son of left-wing billionaire and philanthropist George Soros has made repeated visits to President Joe Biden's White House as he boosts Democrats with campaign donations and has promoted his frequent meetings with Democratic politicians, records show.
Outgoing Republican congressman says that if Trump is not prosecuted 'then I frankly fear for the future of this country'
GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger expressed no doubt in his opinion that Trump should be prosecuted for his role on January 6, in a CNN interview.
msn.com
Trump Asks 'What's Going On' With Obama Administration, Urges Investigation
Former President Donald Trump has lashed out at Special Counsel Jack Smith, while demanding that he investigate "what's going on" with the administration of former President Barack Obama instead of him. Trump on Wednesday argued that Smith was working for "Marxist Democrat friends" and suggested that he should focus his...
Donald Trump has been hit with a wrongful death lawsuit brought forward by relatives of two individual who died on Jan 6
On Thursday, the partner of US Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick sued former President Donald Trump for wrongful death. The lawsuit claims that Mr. Trump "incited and exacerbated" the violent 6 January 2021 riots, which resulted in Officer Sicknick's passing a day later. Law enforcement is still on high alert as they seek to capture all those responsible - so far hundreds have gotten convicted, but more fighters remain at large with over 300 yet to be identified.
Trump’s Shortlist of VP Picks All Have One Thing in Common
Donald Trump’s third bid for the presidency has thus far been uncharacteristically sleepy, but confidants are hoping that floating names for a hypothetical running mate can awaken Trump and snap his campaign out of its slumber.While the former president’s campaign has yet to make many hires in early primary states—or even leave the state of Florida to do any actual campaigning—Trump and his inner circle have been tossing around names for an entirely premature veepstakes, according to two sources that have spoken to Trump as well as a GOP strategist familiar with the conversations.And the one common thread among Trump’s...
Kellyanne Conway Reveals The Only Person On The Planet That Donald Trump Fears
It is not a hidden truth that the former President of the United States of America is a bold man who is not afraid of exposing the truth or taking anybody on. When he was the President of the country, many people knew how rigid the system was. He has often been commended by different political analysts for his courage, steadfastness and resilience.
Melania Trump And Ivanka Trump Reportedly ‘Competed’ While In The White House Because Ivanka Wanted To Be First Lady
According to New York Times journalist Michael Schmidt (who authored the 2020 book Donald Trump v. The United States), former White House chief of staff John Kelly often found himself mediating conflicts between Melania and Ivanka Trump as they competed for influence. The former advisor to the president/ First Daughter,...
Trump's Saudi Arabia Payments Could Become His Newest Legal Headache
Even if the business deals weren't illegal, there could be political fallout for the former president.
Trump’s Mar-a-Lago New Year’s Eve Party Was a Sad Affair
Gone are the days of high-profile celebrities attending Donald Trump’s annual New Year’s Eve bash at Mar-a-Lago. Despite being surrounded by hundreds of guests, the only people of relative note at the annual gala were Trump’s legal advisor Rudy Giuliani, My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell, and Trump’s second-oldest son, Eric. Two of Trump's other children, Ivanka and Donald Jr.—once staples of his circle—were nowhere to be seen. Despite a tepid response to his presidential campaign announcement, Trump was filled with typically vague remarks about his 2024 run, repeating old ramblings about “strong borders” and “fantastic” poll numbers to the crowd over a champagne toast.
How Joe Biden's First Two Years Compare to Donald Trump's
The Democrat has now been in the White House for 24 months, following on from the turbulent Trump era. Political experts have given Newsweek their verdict.
Former Trump aide on 2024: 'The last thing any American wants to see is Trump versus Biden again'
On CNN's State of the Union, former Democratic Congressman Mondaire Jones, CNN Political Commentator David Urban, Democratic strategist Karen Finney and former Trump White House Communications Director Alyssa Farah Griffin join Dana Bash to discuss the latest set of classified documents found at President Biden's home and who may run in the Republican presidential primary in 2024.
Donald Trump's Attorney Rushed To Correct Him After He Made a Major Blunder During the E. Jean Carroll Deposition
On Wednesday, new excerpts from former President Donald Trump's deposition in the lawsuit filed against him by E. Jean Carroll were unsealed, and they show Trump made an unforced blunder that could undermine a key claim of his defense.
Biden's closest assistant, Ron Klain, is said to be leaving the White House shortly.
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. (AP) — According to a source familiar with Ron Klain's intentions, the White House chief of staff, who has served as President Joe Biden's top adviser for more than two years, is planning to depart his position in the coming weeks.
Trump told aides to say he'd 'make many calls and have many meetings' after discovering weeks before he left office that his schedule was partly public, ex-aide says
Judd Deere, a former White House deputy press secretary, testified Trump instructed aides to say he would "make many calls and have many meetings."
Donald Trump’s Facebook and Twitter Return Hit a Major Snag
Trump has been banned from Facebook and Twitter since fomenting the January 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
Look: Sports World Reacts To Donald Trump's Announcement
Donald Trump might no longer be the president of the United States, but he is the senior champion of his golf club. The 45th president of the United States announced on Sunday that he's his club's senior champion. “A great honor to have won the Senior Club Championship at Trump International Golf ...
White House officials were surprised by AG Garland's special counsel appointment to examine Biden.
The White House Counsel's Office was alerted by the National Archives when President Joe Biden's legal team uncovered a trove of sensitive records at his former office at a Washington, DC, think tank last year.
Ron Klain set to depart as Biden’s chief of staff
It comes as the administration enters a new phase of Biden’s presidency.
The Presidents of The United States: Things You Might Not Have Known
From obscure trivia to surprising personal details, how well do you know the presidents of the United States of America?. The President of the United States is one of the most powerful and visible positions in the world, yet there are many lesser-known facts about the people who’ve held the office. There are many facts and tidbits about these presidents that may surprise you. Here are just a few things you might not have known about the Presidents of the United States.
Comments / 0