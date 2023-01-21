ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

CBS Sports

Shannon Sharpe apologizes for altercation with Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks at game vs. Lakers

During halftime of Friday's game between the Memphis Grizzlies and Los Angeles Lakers, several members of the Grizzlies, including Dillon Brooks, and Pro Football Hall of Fame tight end Shannon Sharpe got involved in a verbal altercation courtside at Crypto.com Arena. Referees and arena security had to intervene and separate Sharpe, Brooks, Steven Adams, Ja Morant, and Morant's father, Tee Morant.
MEMPHIS, TN
The Spun

Brittany Mahomes' Tweet About Jaguars Fan Going Viral

Brittany Mahomes is taking in all the energy of today's Divisional Round matchup in Kansas City — the good and the bad. The wife of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes shared a viral tweet about a Jaguars fan she saw on the streets of KC. "Just saw a Jaguars fan, whip it out and pee on a lamp post ...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Comeback

WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed

After nearly 10 months in a Russian prison colony, Brittney Griner was finally released following drug charges and a surprising nine-year prison sentence. And now that she’s back home and even making public appearances, her next step is to get back on the basketball court as she plans to play for the Phoenix Mercury this season. But that could Read more... The post WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
The Spun

NFL World Is Saddened By The Tony Dungy Decision

Despite making some controversial headlines this week, Tony Dungy was back on the air for NBC during Saturday's game between the Chiefs and the Jaguars. "NBC’s Tony Dungy will be on the air Saturday for the network’s coverage of the NFL Playoffs, a network spokesperson confirmed to Sports ...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Jerry Jones Makes Opinion On Dak Prescott Clear After Loss

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is still confident in quarterback Dak Prescott despite some struggles on Sunday evening. Prescott came into the game against the 49ers flying high after his five-touchdown performance against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last Monday night. He followed that performance ...
ARLINGTON, TX
The Spun

Look: Brock Purdy's Girlfriend Going Viral Before Kickoff

Brock Purdy is ready to go on Sunday afternoon. So is his girlfriend. The girlfriend of the San Francisco 49ers quarterback is trending on social media before kickoff on Sunday. Purdy is dating Jenna Brandt. The couple has been together throughout the season. "love cheering ya on, BP," she wrote on ...
SANTA CLARA, CA
Yardbarker

Josh Allen Has Words For Stefon Diggs After WR Throws Tantrum After Playoff Loss (+Video)

Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs weren’t on the same page Sunday. Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills experienced tense emotional moments Sunday. The Buffalo Bills’ offense didn’t show up in their Divisional Round matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. The offense scored just ten points in the 27-10 blowout at home. Wide receiver Stefon Diggs was caught by CBS television cameras getting upset with Allen late in the game Sunday.
BUFFALO, NY
New York Post

Bronny James narrows his college choices to three schools

Bronny James has apparently narrowed down his choice of colleges. The son of NBA superstar LeBron James will reportedly decide between Ohio State, USC and Oregon, according to a report from the L.A. Times.  “I’m still open, but those are options,” James told On3.  The 6-foot-3, 190-pound Sierra Canyon star is in the midst of a standout senior year. ESPN NBA draft analyst Jonathan Givony recently dubbed Bronny a “strong first round candidate” for the 2024 draft. James is also ranked the No. 38 overall prospect and No. 10 combo guard in On3’s 2023 rankings. He is also the No. 7 player in California. James’ college future has long been a source of intrigue around the sport. Last fall, the 18-year-old caused a stir when he posted photos of himself in Ohio State Buckeyes gear on Instagram after a visit to the campus. Memphis had been a rumored destination for the prospect as well, but the school was notably left off the most recent list of his final three choices.
OREGON STATE
The Spun

Everyone's Saying Same Thing About Dak Prescott Right Now

The Dallas Cowboys are trailing the San Francisco 49ers, 19-12, late in the fourth quarter on Sunday night. Dallas, trailing by seven points, has the ball with the game on the line.  Is it time for a crushing, backbreaking Dak Prescott interception? Many NFL fans believe that it's coming late ...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

The Spun

