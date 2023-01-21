ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, KS

rockchalktalk.com

TCU Mauls Kansas

This one stunk. Do you want to read about it? Didn’t think so. I don’t want to write about it either. Kansas travels to Waco on Monday for a match-up against Baylor.
LAWRENCE, KS
247Sports

Kansas lands transfer RB Dylan McDuffie

Kansas football has added to its incoming transfer class. Former Georgia Tech and Buffalo running back Dylan McDuffie has committed to KU and is already on campus, a source confirmed to Phog.net. He arrives on campus with over 1,300 yards rushing and 12 total touchdowns to his name during his career. He will have one season of eligibility remaining, which he will use during the 2023 season.
LAWRENCE, KS
The Spun

Chiefs Release Player Ahead Of Conference Title Game

One member of the Chiefs' defensive backfield won't be participating in Sunday's AFC Championship Game. Per ESPN's Field Yates, Kansas City decided to waive cornerback Chris Lammons. Lammons has spent each of the last three seasons with the Chiefs after going undrafted out of South Carolina and ...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

NFL World Is Furious With League's Controversial Plan

Few in-game stadium atmospheres are as good as an NFL stadium in a conference championship game. Tens of thousands of fans are trying to will their team to the Super Bowl. It's an electric environment.  But will we get those games moving forward? According to a report, the NFL is seriously ...
KANSAS CITY, MO
iheartlocalmusic.com

Watch: Radkey played the KU Men’s Basketball game

Full disclosure of conflict of interest: Editor Fally Afani is an employee of the KU School of Music and therefore connected with the KU Men’s Basketball pep band. If you were watching the KU Men’s Basketball team on Saturday and you’re an avid local music fan, you may have seen some familiar faces. Radkey, the trio of brothers who found world fame but are still local favorites here in Lawrence, stepped in to play with the KU Men’s Basketball Pep Band on Saturday.
LAWRENCE, KS
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes Brother Announcement

Jackson Mahomes is back. The brother of the Kansas City Chiefs superstar quarterback made his return to social media this month. Jackson Mahomes, a somewhat infamous figure in the NFL social media world, went viral on social media. "boom 💥," he announced. Jackson Mahomes has taken some pretty big ...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

NFL Announces Officiating Crews For Championship Sunday

The AFC and NFC Championship Games are set with the San Francisco 49ers, Philadelphia Eagles, Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals all vying for a chance to play in Super Bowl LVII.  But who will be officiating these games? That's become a far more essential question to fans over the past ...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KSNT News

Kansas Monster Buck Classic set to return to Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) – One of the largest hunting, fishing and sportsman shows in Kansas will be coming back to Topeka later this month. The Kansas Monster Buck Classic is marketed as a can’t-miss event for hunters and anglers across the Sunflower State and the Midwest. The event celebrates the future of hunting and also the […]
TOPEKA, KS
The Spun

Brittany Mahomes' Tweet About Jaguars Fan Going Viral

Brittany Mahomes is taking in all the energy of today's Divisional Round matchup in Kansas City — the good and the bad. The wife of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes shared a viral tweet about a Jaguars fan she saw on the streets of KC. "Just saw a Jaguars fan, whip it out and pee on a lamp post ...
KANSAS CITY, MO
WIBW

2 Shawnee Co. school districts ranked among the best in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two school districts in Shawnee County have been recognized as some of the best of the best in Kansas. The Greater Topeka Partnership announced on Monday, Jan. 23, that Niche.com has named two school districts in Shawnee Co. in its top-10 list of the “2023 Best School Districts in Kansas.”
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Game Wardens warn hunters of image after ducks found on side of road

SHAWNEE, Kan. (WIBW) - Game Wardens in Kansas have warned hunters about their “image” after a handful of dead ducks were found on the side of a road in Shawnee. Kansas Wildlife and Parks Game Wardens took to Facebook on Monday, Jan. 23, to plead with hunters to be mindful of their image in local communities.
SHAWNEE, KS
ksal.com

Kansas Lottery Officials Announce Two Big Winners

Two Sunflower State residents are literally living the dream. Yesterday, a Kansas Lottery spokesperson announced that both the Holiday Millionaire Raffle top prize and a one-million-dollar prize from a Mega Millions drawing were claimed in Topeka on Wednesday. The million-dollar ticket reportedly was sold at a QuikTrip fronting West 151st...
OVERLAND PARK, KS
bluevalleypost.com

5 to Try: What are the best nachos in Johnson County?

However you take your nachos, we want to hear what your go-to picks are for kickoff times in Johnson County. There should be something for everyone, like a heaping plate that all can pick from. How to tell us your nachos picks. We’ll take recommendations for this “5 to Try”...
adastraradio.com

Statewide Tax Cuts on the Table in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (KPR/KNS) – Tax cuts are squarely on the agenda for Kansas lawmakers this session. But they’ll have to choose from several competing proposals. Which taxes to cut… and by how much? Those are the questions facing the Democratic governor and the Republican-controlled Legislature. Governor Laura...
KANSAS STATE
