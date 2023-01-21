Dallas police arrest man on murder charge in death of 16-year-old girl found shot in creek

Dallas police have arrested a suspect in the death of a 16-year-old girl whose body was found in a creek after she was shot multiple times.

Police said Saturday that Arturo Flores, 22, has been charged with murder in the shooting of Venus Rodriguez .

Authorities found Rodriguez’s body about 10 a.m. Monday in the 1700 block of Brookhaven Drive in the Oak Cliff neighborhood, according to a Dallas Police Department news release.

A man who lives near where the teen’s body was found told WFAA-TV that he heard several gunshots in the middle of the night.

Rodriguez’s family has a GoFundMe account for funeral expenses. The family told the Oak Cliff Advocate that they reported Venus missing about four months ago, two days before her 16th birthday.

Her uncle Victor Arredondo told the Advocate that Venus “met the wrong person,” believed to be Flores, and she ran away from home.

The family said she was the type of person who saw the best in everyone. She played trumpet in the Molina High School band, loved music and makeup, and dreamed of being a beauty specialist, they told the Advocate.