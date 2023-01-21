ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Somerset, KY

Traffic stop leads to 4 Somerset residents charged with meth trafficking

By Matthew Duckworth
FOX 56
FOX 56
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YvOOD_0kMobDid00

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. ( FOX 56 ) – Multiple residents of Pulaski County were arrested after a traffic stop on Wednesday.

A Ferguson police officer conducted a traffic stop on South Main Street after observing the vehicle allegedly commit multiple traffic violations. A detective and two deputies with the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office stopped to assist due to the vehicle having multiple occupants.

A K-9 was requested at the scene after the detective said he observed suspicious actions by the occupants of the vehicle. After an investigation, the K-9 signaled the presence of illegal narcotics inside the vehicle, prompting the vehicle and everyone inside to be searched.

Madison County man arrested on multiple drug charges, possible overdose

Pulaski County sheriffs said digital scales and various pills were found on the individuals as well as methamphetamine found in the back floorboard during the search.

Authorities also found additional meth inside a cup of chocolate milk in the cupholder.

After finding around 20 grams of meth inside the vehicle all occupants were taken into custody.

Wilma Hislope, 46, Addie Thompson, 24, Joanna Dyer, 54, and Evan Compton, 26, all of Somerset were charged with tampering with physical evidence and first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SsaMc_0kMobDid00
Addie Thompson
Evan Compton
Wilma Hislope
*Not pictured: Joanna Dyer (Pulaski County Detention Center)

All four were taken to the Pulaski County Detention Center.

While at the detention center, officials at the detention center claim to have found an additional 77 grams of suspected meth where Compton was located during booking.

LATEST KENTUCKY NEWS:

Compton received an additional charge of first-degree promoting contraband.

The case remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 56 News.

Comments / 1

Related
wymt.com

Traffic stop leaves four facing drug charges in Southern Kentucky

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Four people are facing multiple charges following a traffic stop last week in Pulaski County. On Wednesday, January 19th, one officer with the Ferguson Police Department stopped a car on South Main Street for traffic violations. During the stop, a detective with the Pulaski County...
PULASKI COUNTY, KY
k105.com

Man nabbed with over 140 grams of fentanyl in Pulaski Co.

A Pulaski County man has been arrested with over 140 grams of fentanyl. Pulaski County Sheriff Bobby Jones said that last week the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division observed a vehicle in the 1900 block of Oak Hill Road in Somerset being driven by 42-year-old Christopher R. Spencer, of Somerset, who had five outstanding warrants.
PULASKI COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Southern Kentucky police make arrests in organized crime case

WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Two people are facing charges in what police are calling an organized crime case in Southern Kentucky. The case started last Thursday night when officers from the Monticello Police Department served a search warrant at a home on Branch Road as part of an investigation into ongoing thefts.
MONTICELLO, KY
q95fm.net

Two Arrested On Shoplifting Charges At Walmart Near Corbin Also Wanted On Outstanding Warrants

An update from the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office:. Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff’s Deputy Wes Brown arrested two individuals at Walmart near Corbin in southern Laurel County on Friday afternoon January 20, 2023 at approximately 4:34 PM. The arrests occurred after Walmart’s loss prevention team detained the individuals and upon deputies arrival an investigation was conducted. During the investigation a male subject was found with suspected methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia in his possession. In addition, it was learned through investigation that the two individuals had allegedly taken $152.02 worth of merchandise from Walmart without paying for it. Also the two individuals were determined to be wanted on outstanding warrants. The two arrested individuals were identified as:
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
q95fm.net

Man Arrested After Unlawfully Entering Building, Arrested On Burglary Charges

An update from the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department:. On 1-22-23, Lieutenant Wayne Bird was dispatched to a burglary in progress at an address in Woodbine. Lieutenant Bird requested the assistance of the Corbin City Police Department who responded promptly. Sergeant Jeff Hill and K9 Officer Estes Rhodes arrived and detained a male suspect that was on the scene. Other officers assisted in providing a perimeter in the area.
WOODBINE, KY
wymt.com

At least three injured, one charged, during crashes in Wayne County this weekend

WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - It was a busy weekend for police in Wayne County. The first happened around 6:30 Friday night on North Main Street in front of the Monticello McDonald’s. Police say two cars were involved in that crash. We’re told one of the drivers, Jessica Daniels, 36, was pulling out of the restaurant and pulled into the path of a pickup truck with Emory Turner, 19, behind the wheel.
WAYNE COUNTY, KY
q95fm.net

Couple Arrested On DUI, Drug Charges Following Shoplifting Complaint

An update from the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office:. Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff’s Deputy Tommy Houston along with shift Sgt. Brett Reeves arrested two individuals on Wednesday morning January 18, 2023 at approximately 8:58 AM. The arrests occurred at Walmart near Corbin in southern Laurel County after Walmart’s loss prevention team detained two suspects.
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
WSAZ

Bond set for man charged after body found inside car after police chase

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A bond of $1 million has been set for the man police say led them on a chase with a woman’s body in the back of his vehicle. Yesterday, Jan. 19, Kentucky State Police released the identity of the body found in the back of David Reed’s vehicle as Rachel Louise Carder, 53, of Huntington, West Virginia.
HUNTINGTON, WV
wdrb.com

Possible human remains found in Boyle County, Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky State Police found what they believe are human remains in a field in Boyle County. Troopers were called to the scene just before 7 p.m. Friday night. KSP said human skeletal remains were located in a field off of Craintown Road in Perryville. Perryville is...
BOYLE COUNTY, KY
lakercountry.com

Adair County woman dies in house fire

An Adair County woman died in a house fire late last week. According to reports, 74-year-old Darlene Wick passed away in the fire at her home on Sulpher Springs Road, about 8 miles north of Columbia. Crews were called out to the fire at about 5:30 a.m. Thursday and fire...
ADAIR COUNTY, KY
thebig1063.com

UPDATE: MISSING BELL COUNTY WOMAN FOUND SAFE

Update: As of 3:10am Saturday morning, January 21, 2023, Savannah Sanchez was located by Bell county Deputy Austin Poindexter and is safe. 25-year-old Savannah Sanchez of Bell County was last seen leaving Ferndale Apartments just off of Highway 25E, possibly traveling to Four Mile or into Knox County in a 2010 black Ford Fuson, KY plate BZF187.
BELL COUNTY, KY
FOX 56

FOX 56

17K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Lexington News, Weather, Sports, Breaking News | FOX56News.com

 https://fox56news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy