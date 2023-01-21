Traffic stop leads to 4 Somerset residents charged with meth trafficking

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. ( FOX 56 ) – Multiple residents of Pulaski County were arrested after a traffic stop on Wednesday.

A Ferguson police officer conducted a traffic stop on South Main Street after observing the vehicle allegedly commit multiple traffic violations. A detective and two deputies with the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office stopped to assist due to the vehicle having multiple occupants.

A K-9 was requested at the scene after the detective said he observed suspicious actions by the occupants of the vehicle. After an investigation, the K-9 signaled the presence of illegal narcotics inside the vehicle, prompting the vehicle and everyone inside to be searched.

Pulaski County sheriffs said digital scales and various pills were found on the individuals as well as methamphetamine found in the back floorboard during the search.

Authorities also found additional meth inside a cup of chocolate milk in the cupholder.

After finding around 20 grams of meth inside the vehicle all occupants were taken into custody.

Wilma Hislope, 46, Addie Thompson, 24, Joanna Dyer, 54, and Evan Compton, 26, all of Somerset were charged with tampering with physical evidence and first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance.

Addie Thompson Evan Compton Wilma Hislope *Not pictured: Joanna Dyer (Pulaski County Detention Center)

All four were taken to the Pulaski County Detention Center.

While at the detention center, officials at the detention center claim to have found an additional 77 grams of suspected meth where Compton was located during booking.

Compton received an additional charge of first-degree promoting contraband.

The case remains under investigation.

