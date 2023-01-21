ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

krwc1360.com

Howard Lake Man Escapes Injury in Weekend Traffic Crash Near New Ulm

A Wright County man escaped injury in a weekend traffic crash near New Ulm. The State Patrol reports that around 1:30 PM Saturday, a Dodge pickup truck and a GMC SUV collided in Cottonwood Township in Brown County. Authorities say that the pickup the SUV were both southbound on Highway 15 when they collided.
NEW ULM, MN
KFIL Radio

State Patrol IDs Woman Killed in Crash on Rural Minnesota Highway

St. Cloud, MN (KROC-AM News) - The State Patrol has identified the victim of a deadly head-on crash in central Minnesota on Saturday. 50-year-old Lana Tibodeau of Windom was driving a minivan that collided with a cargo van traveling in the opposite direction on Highway 23 in Stearns County. The crash was reported around 8:20 AM about 20 miles west of St. Cloud near Paynesville.
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
Bring Me The News

Two deputies shot in Winsted; residents asked to avoid area

Authorities in Winsted, Minnesota are asking residents to avoid a residential area Monday afternoon where two deputies were reportedly struck by gunfire in an ongoing incident. McLeod County Sheriff Tim Langenfeld said deputies were taken to the hospital with what's believed to be non-life-threatening injuries. In an update around 4...
WINSTED, MN
WIFR

6 vehicles fall through iced lake in Minnesota

LAKE PEPIN, Minn. (WCCO) - Officials warn ice fishing is never 100% safe, but many anglers on frozen lakes still take their chances - some even risk driving their cars onto the ice. Half a dozen vehicles fell into a Minnesota lake near the Wisconsin border over the weekend. “I...
MINNESOTA STATE
94.3 Jack FM

Minnesota #DNR Conservation Officer Reports-Jan 23, 2023,

CO Ben Huener (Roseau) checked anglers on Lake of the Woods as well as coyote hunters and bobcat trappers around Roseau County. Enforcement action taken on anglers using too many lines. CO Tony Hams (Warroad North) spent time during the week attending snowmobile training, checking area anglers, and following up...
MINNESOTA STATE
WDIO-TV

2 deputies shot, standoff going on in Winsted, Minn.

Authorities say two deputies have been shot and wounded while trying to serve a search warrant at a home in the central Minnesota town of Winsted. The McLeod County Sheriff’s Office has released few details so far. But news reports from the scene Monday said the two deputies’ injuries are not considered life-threatening, and that a suspect remains in the home in a standoff with multiple law enforcement agencies.
WINSTED, MN
willmarradio.com

"Drivers License for all" Bill up for final committee vote Monday

(St. Paul MN-) A bill that would allow undocumented residents to get a driver's license has its final committee hearing today (Monday) before it goes to the full Minnesota House. Representative Aisha Gomez of Minneapolis says the legislation brings back the opportunity for everyone in the state to drive legally.
MINNESOTA STATE
krwc1360.com

Monticello Shooting Suspect Charged With Attempted Murder and Assault

The lone suspect in last week’s shooting incident in Monticello is facing attempted murder and assault charges. Wright County Attorney Brian Lutes says 18-year-old Dillon Lawrence Tilbury of Moorhead has been charged with attempted 2nd degree intentional murder and 1st degree assault for the shooting incident that occurred at the compost site adjacent to Montissippi Park in Monticello on January 16th.
MONTICELLO, MN
valleynewslive.com

Wolf spotted in Becker County, Minnesota

BECKER COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A Valley News Live viewer caught quite the sight in Becker County, Minnesota. Alexandra Nessman shared photos of a wolf, which she says was in the area of Pine Point, Minnesota. Dan Stark is a Large Carnivore Specialist with the Minnesota DNR. He...
BECKER COUNTY, MN
KROC News

Minnesota Neighborhood Is Currently Being Terrorized By Wild Turkey

Minnesota is home to many wild animals, and one of them-- a wild turkey-- is currently terrorizing residents of one neighborhood in the North Star State. After once being nearly eliminated from Minnesota entirely, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) says that there are currently around 70,000 wild turkeys that call the Land of 10,000 Lakes home. They're descendants of a flock of wild turkeys that were trapped in Missouri and transplanted to Houston County back in the early 1970s.
MINNESOTA STATE
KFIL Radio

KFIL Radio

