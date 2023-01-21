Read full article on original website
Howard Lake Man Escapes Injury in Weekend Traffic Crash Near New Ulm
A Wright County man escaped injury in a weekend traffic crash near New Ulm. The State Patrol reports that around 1:30 PM Saturday, a Dodge pickup truck and a GMC SUV collided in Cottonwood Township in Brown County. Authorities say that the pickup the SUV were both southbound on Highway 15 when they collided.
State Patrol IDs Woman Killed in Crash on Rural Minnesota Highway
St. Cloud, MN (KROC-AM News) - The State Patrol has identified the victim of a deadly head-on crash in central Minnesota on Saturday. 50-year-old Lana Tibodeau of Windom was driving a minivan that collided with a cargo van traveling in the opposite direction on Highway 23 in Stearns County. The crash was reported around 8:20 AM about 20 miles west of St. Cloud near Paynesville.
Driver killed in Stearns County head-on crash is identified
The victim of a fatal crash Saturday morning in Stearns County has been identified as a 50-year-old woman from Windom, Minnesota. Lana Tibodeau died at the scene of the crash in Munson Township, about 20 miles southwest of St. Cloud on Hwy. 23 near County Road 123, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.
Seeing more Minnesotans driving with expired tabs? You're not alone
MINNEAPOLIS — When making a list of problems facing our state, and even our roads, expired license plate tabs ranks nowhere near the top, but it certainly seems to get people going. Tim Harlow, who has written the Star Tribune's Drive column since 2010, says readers have been urging...
At least one dead in head-on crash in Stearns County
At least one person has died following a head-on crash in Stearns County Saturday morning. The crash happened at 8:20 a.m. on Hwy. 23 in Munson Township when an eastbound Toyota Sienna van collided head-on with a westbound Chevy Express van. The Minnesota State Patrol has confirmed the crash was...
State Patrol Investigating Fatal Crash on Highway 23
RICHMOND (WJON News) -- At least one person is dead following a two-vehicle crash in Stearns County Saturday morning. The incident happened around 8:20 a.m. on Highway 23 between Richmond and Roscoe. The Minnesota State Patrol says a minivan going east and a cargo van going west on Highway 23 hit each other head-on near County Road 123.
Two deputies shot in Winsted; residents asked to avoid area
Authorities in Winsted, Minnesota are asking residents to avoid a residential area Monday afternoon where two deputies were reportedly struck by gunfire in an ongoing incident. McLeod County Sheriff Tim Langenfeld said deputies were taken to the hospital with what's believed to be non-life-threatening injuries. In an update around 4...
Is It Illegal To Tailgate Drivers in Minnesota?
On my way to work today, I noticed that everyone was driving faster than normal. I’m always someone who drives 5-7 over the speed limit, but today I was going 10 over, and so many cars were still tailgating me!. I was thinking about it all day and I...
6 vehicles fall through iced lake in Minnesota
LAKE PEPIN, Minn. (WCCO) - Officials warn ice fishing is never 100% safe, but many anglers on frozen lakes still take their chances - some even risk driving their cars onto the ice. Half a dozen vehicles fell into a Minnesota lake near the Wisconsin border over the weekend. “I...
Minnesota #DNR Conservation Officer Reports-Jan 23, 2023,
CO Ben Huener (Roseau) checked anglers on Lake of the Woods as well as coyote hunters and bobcat trappers around Roseau County. Enforcement action taken on anglers using too many lines. CO Tony Hams (Warroad North) spent time during the week attending snowmobile training, checking area anglers, and following up...
2 deputies shot, standoff going on in Winsted, Minn.
Authorities say two deputies have been shot and wounded while trying to serve a search warrant at a home in the central Minnesota town of Winsted. The McLeod County Sheriff’s Office has released few details so far. But news reports from the scene Monday said the two deputies’ injuries are not considered life-threatening, and that a suspect remains in the home in a standoff with multiple law enforcement agencies.
205 MPH?! The Fastest Speeding Ticket Ever Issued in Minnesota
Got a lead foot? It probably doesn't even come close to the top speed ever recorded in the Land of Ten Thousand Lakes. The officer who witnessed this event likely did a double take on his radar gun. The incident took place in the southeastern part of the state, near...
Suspect dead after hours-long standoff in Winsted
The man reportedly shot two McLeod County sheriff’s deputies earlier in the day, which led to the standoff. Police said the suspect was later found dead inside the home. The circumstances of his death are not yet known.
North Dakota and Minnesota flags at half-staff to honor California mass shooting victims
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Flags in North Dakota and Minnesota are flying at half-staff, to honor the lives lost in the Monterey Park, California mass shooting on Saturday. The orders cover flags at all government buildings to fly half staff until sunset on Thursday, January 26th. Both Governors...
Wasted! Bizarre moment rogue snow plow driver smashes down several trash cans in Minnesota
A snow plow driver in St. Paul, Minnesota went rogue on Friday, bulldozing local residents' trash cans and recycling bins in a bizarre incident currently under investigation by city officials.
"Drivers License for all" Bill up for final committee vote Monday
(St. Paul MN-) A bill that would allow undocumented residents to get a driver's license has its final committee hearing today (Monday) before it goes to the full Minnesota House. Representative Aisha Gomez of Minneapolis says the legislation brings back the opportunity for everyone in the state to drive legally.
Monticello Shooting Suspect Charged With Attempted Murder and Assault
The lone suspect in last week’s shooting incident in Monticello is facing attempted murder and assault charges. Wright County Attorney Brian Lutes says 18-year-old Dillon Lawrence Tilbury of Moorhead has been charged with attempted 2nd degree intentional murder and 1st degree assault for the shooting incident that occurred at the compost site adjacent to Montissippi Park in Monticello on January 16th.
Wolf spotted in Becker County, Minnesota
BECKER COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A Valley News Live viewer caught quite the sight in Becker County, Minnesota. Alexandra Nessman shared photos of a wolf, which she says was in the area of Pine Point, Minnesota. Dan Stark is a Large Carnivore Specialist with the Minnesota DNR. He...
Minnesota Neighborhood Is Currently Being Terrorized By Wild Turkey
Minnesota is home to many wild animals, and one of them-- a wild turkey-- is currently terrorizing residents of one neighborhood in the North Star State. After once being nearly eliminated from Minnesota entirely, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) says that there are currently around 70,000 wild turkeys that call the Land of 10,000 Lakes home. They're descendants of a flock of wild turkeys that were trapped in Missouri and transplanted to Houston County back in the early 1970s.
See What Minnesota’s License Plates Looked Like The Year You Were Born
It's always interesting to look back at our history. I rediscovered this recently when I discovered a listing for a vintage photograph for sale that featured a Duluth couple. That photo was from the late 1800s and it was fun to speculate on who they were and what life was like in the Northland at that time.
