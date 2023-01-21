ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah Jazz Planning Bold Trade Deadline Firesale?

The Utah Jazz are open for business ahead of the midseason NBA trade deadline. There is no shortage of potential deals that could take place as the team continues to progress in a rebuilding effort. There wasn’t a more active team in the offseason than the Jazz. They moved on...
Okogie, Bridges lead short-handed Suns past Pacers 112-107

PHOENIX (AP) — Josh Okogie had 24 points and 10 rebounds, Mikal Bridges added 22 points and the short-handed Phoenix Suns won their second straight game, beating the Indiana Pacers 112-107 on Saturday night. Indiana had a chance to tie on its final possession, but Buddy Hield missed a rushed 3-pointer with two seconds left. […]
Memphis Grizzlies starters Ja Morant and Steven Adams out vs. the Sacramento Kings

The Memphis Grizzlies will be without two starters against the Sacramento Kings. Ja Morant and Steven Adams will not be available on Monday night. Morant is dealing with left ankle soreness and Adams is out due to right knee soreness. Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins said both players got banged up late in the fourth quarter on separate plays against the Phoenix Suns.
