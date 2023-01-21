Vote now: Who should be this week's SBLive South Carolina High School Athlete of the Week (Jan. 16-21)?

Here are the candidates for SBLive’s South Carolina High School Athlete of the Week for Jan. 16-21 as nominated by fans, readers and SBLive’s staff. Read through the nominees and cast your vote at the bottom of the page. Voting will conclude on Sunday at 11:59 p.m. and the winner will be announced Monday, Jan. 30. If you would like to nominate an athlete, please email athleteoftheweek@scorebooklive.com or tag us on Twitter or Instagram at @sblivesc.

THIS WEEK’S SOUTH CAROLINA ATHLETE OF THE WEEK NOMINEES

Editor’s note: Our Athlete of the Week feature and corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. However, we do not allow votes that are generated by script, macro or other automated means. Athletes that receive votes by script, macro or other automated means will be disqualified.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Aiden Brantley, Conway, Boys Basketball

A 6-foot-3 senior forward, Brantley played a large role in the Tigers’ two wins this week. He scored 13 points in a 59-30 rout of Ashley Ridge. Then he got 22 points - 12 in the first quarter - as the Tigers thumped Sumter 50-35.

Deuce Hudson, West Florence, Boys Basketball

The two-sport star reached 1,000 points for his basketball career during the week. Hudson leads the Knights with 17.8 points per game.

Terriana Gray, A.C. Flora, Girls Basketball

A 5-foot-7 junior, Gray reached 1,000 career points. She is averaging 15.3 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 3.0 steals.

Horace Jacques, Orangeburg-Wilkinson, Boys Basketball

Jacques scored 18 points to go along with 5 steals and 3 rebounds in the Bruins’ crucial 56-45 win over Lower Richland. The 6-foot-2 senior leads O-W, the top-ranked 3-A team in the state, with 14.5 points per game.

Raleigh Rivers, Chesterfield, Girls Basketball

The 5-foot-7 senior forward scored 22 points as Chesterfield downed Beaufort 47-32. Rivers averages 14.9 points to lead the Rams.

Lauren Jacobs, Heathwood Hall, Girls Basketball

A 5-foot-9 sophomore, Jacobs dominated play with 37 points to lead the Highlanders past Hammond 66-45. Jacobs is averaging 21.1 points, 6.6 rebounds and 4.4 steals for the Highlanders, who are 17-1.

MiLaysia Fulwiley, Keenan, Girls Basketball

The 5-foot-7 senior ruled the hardwood once again by scoring 24 points and grabbing 14 rebounds in Keenan's 57-48 win over Gray Collegiate. The South Carolina signee also had five steals. She is averaging 28.6 points, 10.0 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 5.5 steals Fulwiley has also dunked in a game.

Arden Conyers, Westwood, Boys Basketball

Conyers continues to put up big numbers. The 6-foot-6 senior, who has signed with South Carolina, scored 32 points in the Redhawks’ 65-56 double overtime upset of Irmo. On top of that, Conyers surpassed 1,000 career points.

Luke Martin, Ben Lippen, Wrestling

Martin won both of his matches at 138 pounds as Ben Lippen swept a tri-match with Hammond and Camden Military.

Bryson Graves, West Florence, Boys Basketball

Graves, a senior guard, scored 21 points as the Knights beat rival South Florence 68-58. He connected on four 3-pointers to give his team a spark. Earlier in the week, Graves scored 20 points while also getting 5 rebounds, 3 assists and 3 steals in a 71-57 win over Hartsville.