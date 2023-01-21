(Sidney) -- Fremont County Attorney Peter Johnson is laying the groundwork for his Sidney-based office. For the first time in five years, the county has its own independent county attorney after utilizing services through Mills County with a 28-E agreement since 2019. Johnson was elected to the position in the November general elections capturing 95% of the vote. He took office later that month to fill the vacancy left by former Mills County Naeda Elliott, who resigned last year. Johnson says the early weeks of his first term have been dedicated to re-building the Sidney-based office.

FREMONT COUNTY, IA ・ 16 HOURS AGO