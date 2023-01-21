Read full article on original website
Lana Tanner, 77, of Atlantic, Iowa
Visitation Location: Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic. Visitation Day and Date: Friday, January 27 (Open Visitation, no viewing) Visitation Start: 12:00 p.m. Visitation End: 5:30 p.m. Memorials:. In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to the Cass County Grounds Committee, Heritage House Good Samaritan Fund and the Cass County...
Stacy Shepherd, 53, of Corning
Location:Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center, 701 7th Street, Corning, Iowa. Visitation Location:Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center, 701 7th Street, Corning, Iowa. Visitation Day and Date:Friday, January 27, 2023. Visitation Start:Open Visitation 4:00 - 8:00 P.M. Visitation End:Family receiving friends 5:00 - 7:00 P.M. Memorials:Stacy Shepherd Memorial,...
Katherine "Kathy" Swaink, 75, of Clarinda, Iowa
Location: Nodaway Valley Funeral Home, Clarinda, Iowa. Visitation Location: Nodaway Valley Funeral Home, Clarinda, Iowa. Visitation Day and Date: Wednesday, January 25, 2023. Visitation Start: 5:00 p.m. Visitation End: 7:00 p.m. Memorials: Kathy Swaink Memorial. Funeral Home:Nodaway Valley Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa. Cemetery: Rose Hill Cemetery, Shenandoah, Iowa. Notes:
Kathy Dresher, 74 of Glenwood, IA
Visitation Location: Marshall Funeral Chapel - Tabor, IA. Visitation Day and Date: Wednesday - January 25, 2023. Memorials: Tabor Volunteer Fire & Ambulance Association. Notes: Full obituaries may be viewed, online condolences sent and sign up for service notifications at our web site: www.marshallfuneral.com.
Claron "Mark" Cole, 79 of Shenandoah
Cemetery:Garnett Cemetery ~ Garnett, KS With Military Honors. Mark passed away on Monday, January 23, 2023 at his home in Shenandoah. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at wabashmemorial.com.
Mike Mead, 80, of Stanton, Iowa
Location: Evangelical Covenant Church-Stanton, Iowa. Visitation Location: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Visitation Day and Date: Wednesday, January 25, 2023. Visitation Start: 5 PM. Visitation End: 7 PM. Memorials: suggested to the Evangelical Covenant Church, the Stanton Public Library, or the Red Oak Public Library. Funeral Home: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red...
Dale E. Whitehill, 93 of Shenandoah
Visitation Day and Date:Saturday; January 28, 2023. Visitation Start:9:30 a.m. Visitation End:10:30 a.m. Cemetery:Rose Hill Cemetery With Full Military Honors. Dale passed away on Saturday, January 21, 2023 at his home in Shenandoah. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at wabashmemorial.com.
Robert "Dink" West, 74, Malvern, IA
Location: Charles E. and Florence M. Lakin Community Center - Malvern. Visitation Location: Charles E. and Florence M. Lakin Community Center - Malvern. Visitation Start: 5:00 p.m. Visitation End: 7:00 p.m. Memorials: Memorial fund has been established. Funeral Home:Loess Hills Funeral Home - Malvern. Cemetery: Burial with military honors -...
KMAland Bowling (1/23): Shenandoah sweeps past Creston
(KMAland) -- Shenandoah swept Creston, SC East & AL split and much more from KMAland bowling on Monday. Check out the full rundown below. Top score: Peyton Athen, Shenandoah (356) Runner-up: Taylor Davis, Shenandoah (318) Other Shenandoah scores: Emma Herr 311, Hannah Stearns 306, Courtney Hodge 295, Jaylan Gray 282.
KMAland Swimming (1/21): Sioux City swims to win at LC Invitational
(Council Bluffs) -- The Sioux City Spartans swim team won the Lewis Central Boys Swimming Invitational on Saturday. Sioux City had 422 points while Lewis Central posted 227 in third. Atlantic was 10th with 95 points. Sioux City won all three relays while Hudson Vonk was the individual champion in...
Audubon's Irlmeier taking her multiple talents to Buena Vista
(Audubon) -- Audubon’s Kali Irlmeier is set to be a multi-sport athlete at the next level with Buena Vista. The Wheelers softball standout will continue pitching at the next level with the Beavers, but she is also going to trap shoot at the Storm Lake school. “Trap shooting is...
Atlantic Police Report
(Atlantic) The Atlantic Police Department released their arrest report from December 26 through January 23. Tarek Bunan, 23, of Atlantic, was arrested January 23rd for Public Intoxication. Benjamin Sonish, 33, of Atlantic, was arrested January 21st for Domestic Abuse Assault. Benser Mark, 29, of Atlantic, was arrested January 21st on...
Former Iowa Western assistant Jeffrey excited to take over AL volleyball program
(Council Bluffs) -- After two years as an assistant in the college volleyball scene, Alyssa Jeffrey wanted to return to the high school volleyball world. She found the right fit at Abraham Lincoln. The Lynx hired Jeffrey on January 8th to replace Katie Darrington, who resigned after a successful tenure...
Johnson settling in as Fremont County Attorney
(Sidney) -- Fremont County Attorney Peter Johnson is laying the groundwork for his Sidney-based office. For the first time in five years, the county has its own independent county attorney after utilizing services through Mills County with a 28-E agreement since 2019. Johnson was elected to the position in the November general elections capturing 95% of the vote. He took office later that month to fill the vacancy left by former Mills County Naeda Elliott, who resigned last year. Johnson says the early weeks of his first term have been dedicated to re-building the Sidney-based office.
Creston cruises to third straight John J. Harris title
(Corning) -- A well-balanced lineup led Creston to a John J. Harris Tournament team title for the third straight year, the eighth time in 12 years and the 15th time in school history. The Panthers totaled 215.5 points at the 68th Annual John J. Harris Tournament behind two champions, three...
Whitehill, Dale
Service:Funeral Name:Dale E. WhitehillPronunciation: Age:93From:Shenandoah Previous: Day and…
Bedford Large Group District Speech results
(Creston) -- The Bedford Large Group Speech team participated in Large Group District contest at Creston Saturday. Below are results as submitted by Coach Carl Rankin. Bedford High School students traveled to Creston High School this Saturday, January 21st to compete in the District Large Group Speech Contest earning Division 1 ratings in all four entries.
KMAland Girls Wrestling (1/23): SBL wins team title at Council Bluffs
(Council Bluffs) -- Sergeant Bluff-Luton scored 96 points to win the Bill Smith Battle in the Bluffs on Monday. The Warriors didn't have any champions, but they had runner-up finishes from Josie Lennon (110), Kendra Berglund (120), Aili Denman (140), Halle Mosaquites (155). Abigail Kueffer (145) and Keylee Jesionowski (125) finished third while Lila Walding (120) was fourth and Kaelynn Hilmes (105) was fifth.
KMAland Boys Basketball (1/21): Clarinda downs Red Oak, DeVries reaches 1,000 points
(KMAland) -- Clarinda beat Red Oak, Max DeVries reached 1,000 points, Harlan won at Sokol Arena, Louisville advanced in the NCC Tournament and more from Saturday in KMAland boys hoops. HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE. Clarinda 66 Red Oak 55. Tadyn Brown had 22 points and Wyatt Schmitt scored 17 for Clarinda...
