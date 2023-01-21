Another offseason, another Bulldog heads off to Tuscaloosa, as linebacker Trezman Marshall announced his transfer to Alabama on Jan. 19. He made the announcement on Instagram. Marshall is a former four-star from Georgia’s 2019 signee class. While a talented player, Marshall fell down the rotation to younger linebackers like Smael Mondon Jr. and Jamon Dumas-Johnson. Mondon and Dumas-Johnson are both expected to return next season, alongside the rest of Georgia’s inside linebacker room.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 15 HOURS AGO