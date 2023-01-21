Chrissy Teigen has shared the first photo of her newborn baby girl just six days after she and John Legend reportedly welcomed their third child together. “She’s here! Esti Maxine Stephens – the house is bustling and our family could not be happier,” the 37-year-old model wrote alongside a precious photo of her daughter, Luna, 6, and son, Miles, 4, holding their new sister. “Daddy sheds nightly tears of joy seeing Luna and Miles so full of love, and I am learning you still need diapers with a c section!? We are in bliss. Thank you for all the love and well wishes – we feel it all! X.”

4 DAYS AGO