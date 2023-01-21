ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Bengals make roster moves before divisional round playoffs vs. Bills

By Chris Roling
 2 days ago
The Cincinnati Bengals made two roster moves before their divisional round showdown with the Buffalo Bills.

Saturday, Cincinnati announced the team has elevated tight end Nick Bowers and offensive tackle Isaiah Prince from the practice squad to the active roster.

Prince is the big one here. Once speculated as the possible starter at right tackle in place of the injured La’el Collins, he’ll instead serve as the swing-tackle backup. That means he’ll be first off the bench for Hakeem Adeniji on the right side and for Jackson Carman at left tackle, plus likely seeing work in jumbo packages.

As standard elevations, both players will revert back to the practice squad on Monday.

