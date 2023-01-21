Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Recently Traded Basketball Star Rips Former Team As 'Unethical'OnlyHomersLas Vegas, NV
NFL Superstar Confirms He Is Leaving TeamOnlyHomersLas Vegas, NV
Area 51 Blog Owner Claims FBI, Air Force Ghosted Him After Raiding His Home, Causing $25K in DamagesEden ReportsLas Vegas, NV
Enhanced Santa Ana Wind Warning Issued for The Southern California and Las Vegas Prone Zones for Damaging Winds; DetailsSouthern California Weather ForceSanta Ana, CA
TikToker Review Helps To Make Restaurant a SuccessHerbie J PilatoLas Vegas, NV
WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed
After nearly 10 months in a Russian prison colony, Brittney Griner was finally released following drug charges and a surprising nine-year prison sentence. And now that she’s back home and even making public appearances, her next step is to get back on the basketball court as she plans to play for the Phoenix Mercury this season. But that could Read more... The post WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
WNBA star makes surprising Brittney Griner move
After spending almost 10 months in a Russian penal colony, WNBA superstar Brittney Griner was finally released after she was arrested on drug charges and given a shocking nine-year prison sentence. And now that Griner has returned home and even going out in public, she now heads into her next step of returning to the basketball Read more... The post WNBA star makes surprising Brittney Griner move appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
13 WHAM
Local basketball legend Breanna Stewart shakes up the WNBA by proposing private air travel
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Central New York native Breanna Stewart’s proposal on a new way for WNBA players to travel to their games has shaken up the league. Stewart, a free agent, is making charter air travel a critical factor in her decision. All 30 NBA teams fly privately...
thenexthoops.com
Los Angeles Sparks trade for Dearica Hamby
WNBA free agency is officially underway, and the Los Angeles Sparks wasted no time continuing to reshape their roster. With new general manager Karen Bryant and new head coach Curt Miller in the fold, the Sparks have already made one trade to reunite Miller with his starting point guard from the Connecticut Sun, Jasmine Thomas. The new Sparks brain trust pulled off another trade Saturday morning by acquiring forward Dearica Hamby from the Las Vegas Aces in exchange for the rights to center Amanda Zahui B. The Sparks also received a 2024 first-round draft pick, and the Aces received a 2024 second-round draft pick.
Lakers reportedly land former lottery pick in trade
The Los Angeles Lakers have made a move to bolster their frontcourt ahead of the trade deadline. The Lakers have agreed to a deal with the Washington Wizards to acquire forward Rui Hachimura, according to multiple reports. Washington will get Kendrick Nunn and three second-round draft picks in the trade. The Hachimura trade to the... The post Lakers reportedly land former lottery pick in trade appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
MLB world reacts to horrible Angels news
Earlier this year, Los Angeles Angels fans were rejoicing at the news that Arte Moreno, the majority owner of the team, was exploring the decision to sell the Angels ahead of the 2023 season. But it turns out, that won’t be the case after all. The Angels announced on Monday afternoon that the Moreno Family Read more... The post MLB world reacts to horrible Angels news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Popculture
Las Vegas Raiders Player Engaged to Basketball Star
A Las Vegas Raiders player is getting married. Hroniss Grasu proposed to longtime girlfriend Sabrina Inosescu, a basketball star who plays for the New York Liberty of the WNBA. Ionescu shared multiple photos of the engagement on Instagram and wrote, "It's always us. Here's to forever with you." According to ESPN, both went to college at the University of Oregon, grew up in California and are of Romanian descent.
Football Legend Becomes Highest-Paid Athlete Ever
Cristiano Ronaldo, the Portuguese legend debuted for Saudi Arabia’s Al-Nassr football club in the Saudi Pro League. The team won in Ronaldo’s debut match 1-0 against Ettifaq. Ronaldo was unable to score in his first match with the team.
CBS Sports
WNBA free agency rumors: Breanna Stewart to meet with four teams; Candace Parker to take meeting with Aces
The 2023 WNBA free agency period opened on Jan. 21, which means teams are now allowed to meet with players and offer contracts. However, nothing can be officially signed until Feb. 1, when the moratorium ends. With multiple future hall of famers on the market, and various teams boasting significant cap space, the next few weeks figure to be a thrilling time for fans across the league.
Assessing the NBA Draft Capital the Lakers Gave Up for Rui Hachimura
Los Angeles dealt three draft picks in the 2022-23 NBA season's second trade.
LeBron James Makes Los Angeles Lakers History On Sunday Night
LeBron James made Los Angeles Lakers history during Sunday's game.
wdhn.com
NFL World Celebrates Epic Football Weather at Bengals-Bills
Snow is expected at Highmark Stadium until 6 p.m. ET. Snowflakes fell throughout Sunday’s AFC divisional playoff game between the Bills and Bengals in Orchard Park, N.Y., and fans couldn’t get enough of it. At the beginning of the game, the field at Highmark Stadium looked all white...
wdhn.com
Damar Hamlin attends first game since cardiac arrest, speaks to teammates: Buffalo Bills
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is attending his first game, less than three weeks removed from his on-field cardiac arrest, and reportedly spoke to his team in the locker room before kickoff on Sunday. Video from WROC’s AJ Feldman showed a person donning a...
wdhn.com
UFC 283: Johnny Walker Wails On Paul Craig for First-Round TKO Win
Walker electrified the hometown crowd in Rio de Janeiro by knocking out Paul Craig for his second straight win. View the original article to see embedded media. UFC 283 started off on a high note, as Johnny Walker wasted no time in knocking out Paul Craig. The TKO occurred only...
wdhn.com
UFC 283: Jéssica Andrade Outclasses Lauren Murphy in Unanimous Decision
The Brazilian flyweight cruised to victory with a barrage of leg kicks and power punches. View the original article to see embedded media. Jéssica Andrade absolutely destroyed Lauren Murphy, winning a unanimous decision bout that should have been called a minute into the final round. Andrade’s speed was too...
wdhn.com
JJ Watt Opens Up About Possible Future Career in TV, Coaching
The defensive lineman retired after 12 seasons in the NFL. As JJ Watt enters the retirement phase of his life, he is left to ponder his next move. And it’s possible fans may see Watt on the field as a coach or in the booth as a broadcaster. When...
wdhn.com
Eli Manning Reacts to Viral ‘Double Bird’ Billboard in Philadelphia
The Eagles outdid themselves with this clever shot. There was never any love lost between Giants legend Eli Manning and the Eagles throughout his long career and to this day the trash talking persists. The city of Philadelphia outdid themselves this time, though, and came up with a clever way to welcome Manning back to the city ahead of the teams’ divisional playoff game Saturday.
wdhn.com
Joe Buck Pranks Fan Who Apparently Thinks He Still Works for Fox
The famed broadcaster revealed the encounter on social media. Now that his first season at ESPN has concluded, Joe Buck has time off over the next few weeks. In the past, while with Fox Sports, Buck would have been working both this week and next to broadcast NFC playoff games. However, it doesn’t seem like everyone knows that Buck has switched networks.
wdhn.com
Sage Northcutt Booked for U.S. Return at One Fight Night 10
The former UFC fighter will be tested in his first-ever ONE Championship bout. View the original article to see embedded media. For the first time in five years, Sage Northcutt is going to fight in the United States. Northcutt will fight Ahmed Mujtaba in a lightweight bout on May 5...
Former Baseball Player and Manager Dies
It is with great sadness that we report the passing of former Major League Baseball player Bert Pena, who died at the age of 63 after a battle with esophageal cancer. Pena, born Adalberto Pena Rivera in Santurce, Puerto Rico in 1959, had a notable career in baseball, playing 88 games over six seasons with the Houston Astros between 1981 and 1987. He was known for his defensive skills, and spent most of his professional career in the Houston Astros' minor league system, including several seasons with the Triple-A Tucson Toros.
