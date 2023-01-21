WNBA free agency is officially underway, and the Los Angeles Sparks wasted no time continuing to reshape their roster. With new general manager Karen Bryant and new head coach Curt Miller in the fold, the Sparks have already made one trade to reunite Miller with his starting point guard from the Connecticut Sun, Jasmine Thomas. The new Sparks brain trust pulled off another trade Saturday morning by acquiring forward Dearica Hamby from the Las Vegas Aces in exchange for the rights to center Amanda Zahui B. The Sparks also received a 2024 first-round draft pick, and the Aces received a 2024 second-round draft pick.

