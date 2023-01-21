ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

News 12

RentHop: Bronx has highest number of heating complaints

A new report reveals that the Bronx has the highest number of complaints about a lack of heat in homes. The report from RentHop broke down 311 calls and found that the borough had by far the most heat complaints of any borough this winter. While the report says heat...
BRONX, NY
Daily Voice

345 Bronx River Road 3F, Yonkers, NY 10704, Yonkers, NY 10704 - $140,000

YONKERS, N.Y. — A property at 345 Bronx River Road 3F, Yonkers, NY 10704 in Yonkers is listed at $140,000. The data relating to real estate for sale on this web site comes in part from the Broker Reciprocity Program of the OneKey™ MLS. Real Estate listings held by brokerage firms other than this broker are marked with the Broker Reciprocity logo and detailed information about them includes the name of the listing brokers. This information is provided exclusively for consumers’ personal, non-commercial use, that it may not be used for any purpose other than to identify prospective properties consumers may be interested in purchasing.
YONKERS, NY
PIX11

Lottery players win thousands in Bronx, Queens, Manhattan

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Lottery players in the Bronx, Queens and Manhattan together took home more than $80,000 in winnings from Friday and Saturday Take 5 drawings.  The biggest winner, a $42,157 ticket, was sold for the Friday Take 5 Evening drawing, lottery officials said. It was bought at Super Spring Grocery Corp., located at […]
BRONX, NY
New York Post

Four migrants bused to NYC arrested for shoplifting $12K from Macy’s

Four migrants bused into New York City from Texas were busted for snatching thousands of dollars in merchandise from a Nassau County mall, officials said Monday. Wrallan Cabezas Meza, 19, Miguel Angel Rojas, 21, Rafael Rojas, 27, and Jose Garcia Escobar, 30, are accused of driving from the Big Apple to Garden City and stealing $12,489 in goods from Macy’s Roosevelt Field earlier this month, according to county police. Cops caught the crew shortly after the Jan. 9 heist in Hampstead when Meza was pulled over for allegedly failing to use a turn signal in a 2006 BMW with bogus plates,...
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
New York Post

Welcome back: Dolphins spotted in Bronx River, a sign of cleaner waters

Dolphins have been spotted swimming in the Bronx River — a sign the once notoriously polluted waterway has become a healthy home for marine life, the Parks Department says. “This is great news,” the department tweeted Thursday. “It shows that the decades-long effort to restore the river as a healthy habitat is working.” The department attached a video of the dolphins playing in the water off Starlight Park, where borough residents gave the creatures a proper Bronx welcome. “Yo, f-cking crazy, bro,” Nick Banko narrated as the dolphins surfaced. “Somebody please explain to me why [the f-ck] is there dolphins in the f-cking park,”...
BRONX, NY
fox5ny.com

Fox News meteorologist attacked on subway train

NEW YORK - FOX News meteorologist Adam Klotz is recovering from a brutal subway attack in New York City. Klotz was riding a train early on Sunday morning when he say a group of four teenagers smoking marijuana on the train and allegedly trying to light a passenger's hair on fire.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Shore News Network

Staten Island girl reported missing again

NEW YORK, NY – Police are once again asking the public for assistance in locating a 12-year-old girl who has been reported missing from her Staten Island home. Ariyah Garcia Smith was reported missing since early Saturday morning. She was also reported missing last week. “It was reported to the police that the missing person was last seen Saturday, January 21, 2023 at approximately 0930 hours leaving her residence,” the NYPD said. “She is described as a female, approximately 5’6″ tall, weighing 150 lbs., with brown eyes and black hair. Unknown clothing description.” Police are asking members of the community to The post Staten Island girl reported missing again appeared first on Shore News Network.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
Shore News Network

Four shot, one dead in Bronx shooting

NEW YORK, NY – Four people were shot, and one person, a 33-year-old man, was killed in a shooting that occurred last night in the Bronx. At around 11:30 pm, 911 calls reported shots being fired in the area of Morris Avenue near McClellan Street in the Claremont section of the Bronx. When police arrived at the scene, they located two male victims with gunshot wounds. The first victim, a 29-year-old man, was shot in the arm and taken by EMS to NYC Health and Hospitals/Lincoln in stable condition. Te second victim, shot in the stomach, was also taken to The post Four shot, one dead in Bronx shooting appeared first on Shore News Network.
BRONX, NY
New York YIMBY

Housing Lottery Launches for 1010 Pacific Street in Crown Heights, Brooklyn

The affordable housing lottery has launched for 1010 Pacific Street, a nine-story residential building in Crown Heights, Brooklyn. Designed by J. Frankl Associates and Studio C Architecture and developed by Naresh Mahangu of NY Building Associates Inc., the structure yields 175 residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are 53 units for residents at 80 to 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $72,000 to $167,570.
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

At least 3 killed over weekend of gun violence in New York City

NEW YORK -- At least three people have been killed and several others wounded from gun violence in New York City this weekend. Lights and sirens lit up the city as paramedics responded to at least 11 gunshot victims over a 24-hour span, including at least five shootings on Saturday.The violence started at around 4 a.m. at the Amadeus Nightclub on Albion Avenue in Queens. An argument inside the club escalated to a shooting outside that killed a 19-year-old man and injured a 31-year-old woman. Police said the suspect escaped in a black and white SUV. At around 3 p.m., shots rang...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

