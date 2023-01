WASHINGTON - Back home at the Charles E. Smith Center for the first time in 11 days, George Washington women's basketball looked to capture some of the home cooking that had propelled them to a 6-2 home mark entering play Sunday. Despite falling behind 6-0 in the first two minutes, GW found its footing and started to cook, going on a 39-15 run for the remainder of the half and eventually securing the 69-61 victory.

