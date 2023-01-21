Read full article on original website
Sumner Girls Beat GSA 28-20 [STATS]
The Sumner Girls Basketball Team beat GSA 28-20 in Blue Hill on Saturday, January 21st. Sumner led 5-4 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 15-7 at the end of the 1st Half. The Tigers were up 19-15 at the end of the 3rd Quarter. Sumner was led by...
MDI Girls Run Past Winslow 71-20 [STATS & PHOTOS]
The MDI Girls Basketball Team held Winslow scoreless for the 1st 10 minutes of the game, and went on to a 71-20 win at Bernard Parady Gymnasium on Saturday, January 21st. MDI led 17-0 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 33-8 at the end of the 1st Half. The Trojans led 57-10 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.
Gary Isherwood Diving Invitational at Husson University [RESULTS]
The Gary Isherwood Diving Invitational was held at Husson University on Saturday January 21st, featuring divers from Ellsworth, John Bapst, MDI and Bangor High Schools. Stephanie Gualtieri - Freshman, John Bapst - 142.05. Fiona St. Germain - Sophomore, MDI - 108.75. Isabelle Byer - Freshman, MDI - 103.70. Meri Rainford...
Ellsworth Cheer Wins Big East Championship [RESULTS]
Ellsworth - 80.90. Up next are the PVC Cheering Championships on Saturday, January 28. The Ellsworth Competition Cheering Team performed prior to the Ellsworth-Foxcroft Academy game on Tuesday, January 17th.
Ellsworth Boys Beat Hermon 57-43 to Remain Undefeated [STATS]
The Ellsworth Boys Basketball Team remained undefeated, after beating the Hermon Hawks 57-43 on Saturday night, January 21st at Katsiaficas Gymnasium in Ellsworth. Ellsworth led 17-6 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 27-16 at the end of the 1st Half. It was 43-26 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.
Erskine Academy wins KVAC cheering title
Erskine Academy won the KVAC Class B cheering championship on Sat., Jan. 21 at the Augusta Civic Center. Erskine scored 60.3 to beat out Leavitt 57.45, Nokomis 54.6, Brewer 51.6, Winslow 49, Morse 46.9. Lawrence 41.85, Waterville- Messalonskee 39.85, Belfast 39.1, Medomak Valley 35.3, Oceanside 31.5, Lincoln Academy 31.4, and Gardiner 25.6.
Sumner Cheering Wins 2023 DAC Championship [RESULTS]
The Sumner Cheering Team won the 2023 Downeast Athletic Conference Cheeing Championship on Saturday, January 21st at Calais High School. Competing were teams from Woodland, Machias, Calais, Narraguagus and Sumner. The Results and Scores were.
Maine Men Stop 8-Game Skid Beat Binghamton 78-57
The Maine Men's Basketball Team picked up their 1st America East Conference victory, snapping a 8-game skid and winning for the 1st time in over a month, when they beat Binghamton 78-57 at the Cross Insurance in Bangor on Sunday, January 22nd. Maine led 36-25 at the end of the...
Ellsworth High School Swim Team Senior Recognition Night [PHOTOS]
Prior to the Swim Meet with Hampden Academy, Bucksport and Sumner, Ellsworth High School honored the seniors and their parents at the Downeast Family YMCA. Coach Jim Goodman presented each of the seniors with a flower, to present to their parents in gratitude for the countless hours driving them to and from practices and cheering them on during their high school careers.
Crazy New Extreme Winter Sport Making Its Maine Debut in Auburn
You not only will hear about ice cross, but you can head up to Lost Valley ski area in Auburn to witness this craziness for yourself. The Sun Journal reports that Lost Valley is only the second venue in America to host the ATSX Ice Cross World Championship Series. February...
RAW: ME: HEAVY SNOW FALLS IN LEWISTON
Midcoast Maine snow cancellations and closures for Jan 22 - 23 storm
MIDCOAST — Organizations have gotten an early start in announcing building closures ahead of a forecasted storm that begins late Sunday night, Jan. 22, and continues into Monday morning. County of Waldo offices – Commissioner Shorey has directed all non-essential employees to work remotely Monday, January 23, 2023, due...
Arrest made in connection with Friday shooting in Lewiston
PORTLAND, Maine — A man from Springfield, Massachusetts, has been arrested following a reported shooting Friday night on Webster Street in Lewiston. Mohamed Liban, 24, has been charged with one count of reckless conduct with a firearm, according to a news release from the Lewiston Police Department. He also faces a charge of being a fugitive from justice and has "extraditable warrants" from Ohio.
This Tiny Central Maine Restaurant Is A Ramen Lover’s Paradise
Over the last few years, we have really seen a "ramen revolution" here in the United States. The Japanese noodle soup has gone from being dirt cheap sustenance for college kids and others living on a budget, to being a real culinary experience. Now, some of the best restaurants in...
Check Out Some of the People Who Won the Lottery in the State of Maine
Even if you didn’t buy the $1.3 billion Meg Millions ticket sold in Maine, it's exciting to be a part of lottery history. It was the first for the state and the second largest payout ever. There have been some big winners in the state over the years. Nothing...
Landing in Eastport and finding a new life Downeast
Eastport, once a bustling sardine-industry city in Washington County, is making a comeback. In this episode of Chasing Maine, we meet two of Eastport’s newer residents — Richard Fulghum, a former college professor from Denver, and Joan Lowden, a native Californian who left a tech career in Silicon Valley.
Maine woman dies following snowmobile crash in Oxford County
ANDOVER, Maine — A woman is dead as a result of a snowmobile crash in Oxford County Saturday afternoon. According to the Maine Warden Service, Dorothy McPherson, 46, of Mexico was riding alone on a trail in Andover and appeared to miss a ramp onto the Ellis River Bridge before crashing into a tree.
Stephen King Doesn’t Live at His Famous Bangor, Maine, Home Anymore? Here’s Where He Now Lives
Stephen King is an iconic American author of skin-chilling thriller, supernatural, suspense and science-fiction novels books and movies. If you don't know who he is by now, try google. Stephen King has been the King of providing us with the scariest thrillers of all time. My personal favorite book is...
Things to do in Maine This Weekend 1/21 & 1/22
TGIF! If you are interested in getting out of the house this weekend or need something to do with the kids, you have come to the right place. This weekend there are some fun and family-friendly events, including curling, a Chinese New Year parade, and a fire and ice event in Old Town, which will raise money for local heating assistance. Enjoy the weekend, everybody!
The Christmas Eve mystery on the New England electric grid
The smokestack of the Wyman Station power plant in Yarmouth, as seen from Freeport. Photo by Annie Ropeik. Editor’s Note: The following story first appeared in The Maine Monitor’s free environmental newsletter, Climate Monitor, that is delivered to inboxes for every Friday morning. Sign up for the free newsletter to get important environmental news by registering at this link.
