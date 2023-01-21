ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Gutsy performance leads Mississippi State to 77-76 thriller over Kentucky

Mississippi State didn’t bring it’s a game again on Sunday in a matchup with Kentucky, but the Bulldogs brought the guts. After falling behind by 10 points in the first half and facing some adversity along the way, State found a way. A huge second half from Anastasia Hayes and Jessika Carter led the way and a final stop on the last possession gave the Bulldogs a 77-76 win over the Wildcats.
STARKVILLE, MS
247Sports

QUICK TAKE: Lady Vols come back to beat Missouri

The Lady Vos donned their Summitt jerseys again for “We Back Pat” on Sunday and got a gutty road win at Missouri by coming back in the fourth quarter and taking a 68-65 lead with 1.1 seconds left. Tennessee (16-6, 8-0) played without Jordan Horston, who was back...
KNOXVILLE, TN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Lady Vols record comeback win at Missouri

(16-6, 8-0 SEC) defeated Missouri (14-6, 3-4 SEC), 68-65, Sunday at Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Missouri. Starting guard Jordan Horston (illness) did not play for the Lady Vols. Tennessee trailed throughout the fourth quarter before ending the game on an 8-0 run. Sara Puckett tied the game, 65-65, with a...
COLUMBIA, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy