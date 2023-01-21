ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stony Brook, NY

Sullivan and NJIT host UMBC

UMBC Retrievers (14-7, 4-2 America East) at NJIT Highlanders (5-14, 2-4 America East) BOTTOM LINE: NJIT takes on the UMBC Retrievers after Raheim Sullivan scored 23 points in NJIT's 85-69 loss to the Vermont Catamounts. The Highlanders are 3-5 in home games. NJIT is ninth in the America East scoring...
NEWARK, NJ
Saint Bonaventure takes home win streak into matchup with Fordham

Fordham Rams (15-4, 3-3 A-10) at Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (10-10, 4-3 A-10) BOTTOM LINE: Saint Bonaventure hosts Fordham trying to prolong its four-game home winning streak. The Bonnies have gone 9-1 at home. Saint Bonaventure has a 0-1 record in one-possession games. The Rams have gone 3-3 against A-10 opponents....
NEW YORK CITY, NY

