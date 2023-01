SALISBURY, N.C. — Rowan-Salisbury Schools are discussing new calendar options for the 2023-2024 school year. The school district wants to start early on Aug. 19 and end on May 22. There are certain schools and districts that are allowed to start early due to certain programs, and Rowan-Salisbury is one of those districts.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 19 HOURS AGO