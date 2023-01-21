Two milestones in one night, and so continues the legacy of Jared Bednar. Bednar, who is in his seventh season as the Head Coach of the Colorado Avalanche, appended on his already impressive and successful resume on Tuesday night as he eclipsed the 500-game NHL milestone (all with the Avalanche) and simultaneously became the winningest coach in franchise history (266 wins) as Colorado extended its win streak to six games with a 3-2 victory over the Washington Capitals.

17 HOURS AGO