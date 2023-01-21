Read full article on original website
'SPECIAL PLAYING HERE'
Gaudreau's return the talk of the town as Flames host Blue Jackets. The ovation, to be certain, promises to be electric. But after his video plays and the niceties wear off with the locals, Johnny Gaudreau will no longer be the folk hero that was revered around these parts for nine seasons.
Comeback Kids | FEATURE
The Devils have scored three late-game tying goals to go 3-0-1 in four consecutive overtime sessions. The Devils have proven throughout the course of the 2022-23 season that they can never be counted out of a game. And that has never been more relevant than in the past week. The...
PRACTICE NOTEBOOK - 25.01.23
A quick recap of Wednesday's skate at the Scotiabank Saddledome. After a day away from the Scotiabank Saddledome, the Flames were back on the ice on Wednesday. The following lines and pairings were used during practice:. Lines. Dillon Dube - Elias Lindholm - Tyler Toffoli. Milan Lucic - Nazem Kadri...
How to watch Stars vs. Hurricanes: Live stream, game time, TV channel
Find out when to catch Dallas' game against Carolina and the latest stats on the matchup. What you need to know about Wednesday's game between the Dallas Stars and the Carolina Hurricanes at American Airlines Center. Game 50: Dallas Stars (28-13-8, 64 points) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (29-9-8, 66 points) When:...
Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres at Stars
DALLAS - The month of January has one last grueling, four-game week for the Sabres - and this one has several plane rides. The Sabres conclude their busy stretch of 13 games in 22 days with four straight on the road, beginning tonight against the Western Conference-leading Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center.
LA Kings @ Philadelphia Flyers: How to Watch
What you need to know ahead of the game against the Philadelphia Flyers:. Where: Wells Fargo Center (Philadelphia, PA) Flyers: 20 - 21 - 7 (47 pts) Kings: 26 - 17 - 6 (58 pts) The Kings are 7th in faceoff win percentage (52.7%). The Kings power play ranks 10th...
5 THINGS: Flyers vs. Kings
Playing their fifth game in seven nights, John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (20-21-7) are home on Tuesday to take on Todd McLellan's Los Angeles Kings (26-17-6) . Game time at the Wells Fargo Center is 7:00 p.m. ET. The game will be televised on NBCSP. The radio broadcast is on 97.5...
Penguins Activate Defenseman Kris Letang off of Long-Term Injured Reserve
The Pittsburgh Penguins have activated defenseman Kris Letang off of long-term injured reserve, it was announced today by General Manager Ron Hextall. Defenseman Jan Rutta has been placed on long-term injured reserve retroactive to Jan. 14 and forward Kasperi Kapanen has been placed on injured reserve retroactive to Jan. 18.
5 THINGS - FLAMES VS. BLUE JACKETS
FLAMES (22-16-9) vs. BLUE JACKETS (14-30-2) 7:30 p.m. MT | TV: Sportsnet West | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Elias Lindholm (42) Goals - Nazem Kadri (18) Blue Jackets:. Points - Johnny Gaudreau (44) Goals -...
GAMEDAY: Jets at Predators
A season-long five-game road trip comes to an end tonight, as the Winnipeg Jets square off with the Nashville Predators. If the Jets (31-16-1) win, it'll put together their seventh win streak of at least three games or more, and give them a winning record on the road trip as well.
Preview: Coyotes Host Ducks at Mullett Arena on Tuesday
Kelemen receives call-up from Tucson, expected to make NHL debut. Jan. 24, 2023 | 7:00 pm MST | Mullett Arena, Tempe, Ariz. TV: Bally Sports Arizona Extra | Radio: ESPN 620 AM. Fresh off a 4-1 win over the Vegas Golden Knights, the Arizona Coyotes are set to host the Anaheim Ducks in the second game of a three-game homestand.
NHL Buzz: Jarry out until after All-Star Break for Penguins
Schultz week to week for Kraken; Bennett could remain out for Panthers on Friday. Welcome to the NHL Buzz. NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news. Tristan Jarry will be out until after the All-Star Break with an upper-body injury. The goalie will miss Pittsburgh's next two games,...
Bergeron breaks tie late in 3rd, Bruins top Canadiens for 6th win in row
MONTREAL -- Patrice Bergeron broke a tie with 2:55 left in the third period, and the Boston Bruins became the fastest to 80 points in NHL history with their sixth straight win, 4-2 against the Montreal Canadiens at Bell Centre on Tuesday. Bergeron won an offensive-zone face-off before scoring on...
Bednar Appends on Legacy with Two Milestones in One Night
Two milestones in one night, and so continues the legacy of Jared Bednar. Bednar, who is in his seventh season as the Head Coach of the Colorado Avalanche, appended on his already impressive and successful resume on Tuesday night as he eclipsed the 500-game NHL milestone (all with the Avalanche) and simultaneously became the winningest coach in franchise history (266 wins) as Colorado extended its win streak to six games with a 3-2 victory over the Washington Capitals.
2023 NHL All-Star Skills highlighted by 3 new events
Splash Shot, Pitch 'n Puck, Tendy Tandem added to festivities on Feb. 3. The 2023 NHL All-Star Skills presented by Draftkings Sportsbook will feature three new events. Two of the new events, the Enterprise NHL Splash Shot and Chipotle NHL Pitch 'n Puck, will feature players displaying their skills in outdoor environments that typify Florida. Also new is the Discover NHL Tendy Tandem, an innovative goaltending skills test.
BOS@MTL: Projected lineup
MONTREAL - The Canadiens held a morning skate ahead of their game against the Boston Bruins at the Bell Centre on Tuesday. 32 - Rem Pitlick 14 - Nick Suzuki 17 - Josh Anderson. 68 - Mike Hoffman 77 - Kirby Dach 56 - Jesse Ylönen. 28 - Christian...
NHL announces schedule updates to 3 upcoming Sabres games
The NHL announced several changes to the regular-season schedule on Wednesday that includes updates to three upcoming Buffalo Sabres games. Buffalo's game against the Boston Bruins on March 2 at TD Garden will now start at 7 p.m. on MSG. The pregame show on MSG will begin at 6:30. The...
Penguins Recall Dustin Tokarski from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
The Pittsburgh Penguins have recalled goaltender Dustin Tokarski from the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins on an emergency basis, it was announced today by general manager Ron Hextall. Defenseman Ty Smith has been re-assigned to WBS. Tokarski, 33, has appeared in two games with Pittsburgh earlier this year, going 1-1-0 with a 2.67...
BLOG: Hyman a model of consistency
EDMONTON, AB - You may as well call Zach Hyman 'Mr. Consistency'. The Oilers forward is playing the best hockey of his career this season, already establishing a new personal best point total of 56 after a one-goal, three-assist night in Vancouver. Saturday's sensational effort in Edmonton's 4-2 victory --...
2023 NHL Draft: Connor Bedard watch
Connor Bedard, the projected No. 1 pick in the 2023 Upper Deck NHL Draft, is in his third season with Regina of the Western Hockey League. The 17-year-old center, No. 1 on NHL Central Scouting's midterm ranking of North American skaters presented by BioSteel, was granted exceptional status to play in the WHL as a 15-year-old. Each Wednesday, NHL.com will have an update on Bedard leading up to the NHL Draft, which will be held in Nashville on June 28-29.
