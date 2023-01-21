ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkeley, CA

247Sports

Ducks face uphill battle with strength of Pac-12 schedule in front of them

Kelly Graves had seen that movie before. The similarities between Friday's defeat in Corvallis and other losses in Pac-12 play aren't that subtle. In shortcomings to UCLA, Washington State and now Oregon State, his Oregon team has fallen behind by double-figures in the fourth quarter before exhibiting enough fight to make things interesting late, but not enough to get over the hump.
CORVALLIS, OR
fishduck.com

The Will Stein Oregon Offense: Split Zone Triple Option

A huge part of Coach Will Stein’s offense with the UTSA Roadrunners was the RPO. Every team in college football runs them to some degree, but Coach Stein’s system is built around them. Though the Oregon Ducks offense will largely stay the same as this past season, fans can expect to see an uptick in the use of RPOs.
EUGENE, OR
orangemedianetwork.com

Pair of fires strike near and on OSU campus over the weekend

Two residential buildings in Corvallis were evacuated due to fire alarms over the weekend, with one reportedly sustaining damage in a fire. The first incident began on the night of Jan. 20 at Sierra Student Apartments, on SW Washington Ave. According to Scott Bremmer, a second-year electrical engineering major at...
CORVALLIS, OR
KGW

Treasures in the sand at the Oregon Coast

NEWPORT, Oregon — Oregon’s winter months offer a roller coast ride of sorts in the great outdoors, when wind and rain are often followed by stunning sunny days. We travelled to the rugged edge of Oregon discovered that the grey clouds disappear when you go hunting for Treasure in the Sand.
NEWPORT, OR
focushillsboro.com

Elliott State Research Forest Report Heard By Oregon State Board Of Trustees; New Chairman Chosen

On Friday, trustees from Oregon State University discussed the university’s strategy for overseeing the Elliott State Research Forest. Located in the Coast Range close to Reedsport, this 82,000-acre forest is the subject of negotiations between Oregon State University and state officials, with input from a stakeholder group. On April 14, the OSU Board of Trustees is scheduled to discuss the parameters of a possible deal.
CORVALLIS, OR
yachatsnews.com

Oregon Coast CC plans to ask voters in May to approve $32 million bond for new workforce training center, other projects

NEWPORT – The Oregon Coast Community College board intends to ask Lincoln County voters in May to approve a $32 million bond to replace one expiring next year. The bond would be used to build a facility on its Newport campus to house new trades programs and make upgrades to facilities on that campus and at satellite campuses in Waldport and Lincoln City. The bond would be for no more than 21 years.
NEWPORT, OR
KCBY

Eugene Police Chief on Calif. shooting : 'Something like this should never happen'

EUGENE, Ore. — Eugene Police Chief Chris Skinner has released a statement on social media regarding this weekend's mass shooting in the Los Angeles area. It was hard to hear the news about the mass shooting on Lunar New Year's Eve in a largely Asian American suburb of Los Angeles. We don’t know yet the motives of the shooter but something like this should never happen. When it does, our hearts break not only for those involved and their families, but also for what this does to damage that community’s peace and sense of safety, and the ripple effect in our own AAPI community. What I’d like you to know is we have our eyes on this, we are committed to learning what we can about what happened, and we will take any steps needed to ensure our community is safe.
EUGENE, OR
ijpr.org

Colder weather could help parts of Oregon snowpack hit by recent warm temps

While Oregon’s current snowpack varies by region, overall it is near average across the state. But the recent warmer weather has caused some areas to sink to a below-average snowpack, according to National Weather Service meteorologist Colby Neuman. Colder temperatures moving into the state over coming days could help...
OREGON STATE
CBS San Francisco

Missing swimmer off Pacifica identified as SF State student-athlete Hamzah Alsaudi

PACIFICA -- A swimmer who went missing off the Pacifica coast Thursday was identified as San Francisco State University student-athlete Hamzah Alsaudi.Pacifica police said officers and emergency personnel responded at 10:30 a.m. Thursday to reports of a swimmer in distress at Esplanade Beach. The men had gone into the ocean when one of them was hit by a large wave and pulled farther away from shore, police said. The two others then called 911 for help.The university confirmed his identity Friday. Alsaudi, 22, is a sophomore and member of the SFSU Gators wrestling team from Santa Monica. He is described...
PACIFICA, CA
The Oregonian

Eugene city council schedules work session to hear terms of land swap that will pave way for new Oregon football indoor practice facility

Oregon athletics may soon have the go ahead to begin rerouting Leo Harris Parkway and construction for a new indoor football practice facility. After more than six months, the Eugene city council has scheduled a work session Monday night during which the outline of terms for the proposed land swap between the city and University of Oregon that will be used to reroute Leo Harris Parkway in order to accommodate maintaining two outdoor practice fields in addition to the proposed 170,000-square-foot indoor practice facility, which was announced in Oct. 2021 with the goal of completion in 2024.
EUGENE, OR

