Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Former NFL Star and Coach DiesOnlyHomers
Breaking News: 7 Killed In San Mateo Shooting; Suspect In CustodyWestmont Community NewsSan Francisco, CA
In the Name of Nancy Pelosi, You are Vanquished! – Former Speaker Calls on Priests to Rid Home of EvilKurt Dillon
49ers vs Eagles NFC Championship Preview, Odds and TicketsFlurrySportsPhiladelphia, PA
This Huge Flea Market in California is a Must-VisitJoe MertensCalifornia State
Related
Ducks face uphill battle with strength of Pac-12 schedule in front of them
Kelly Graves had seen that movie before. The similarities between Friday's defeat in Corvallis and other losses in Pac-12 play aren't that subtle. In shortcomings to UCLA, Washington State and now Oregon State, his Oregon team has fallen behind by double-figures in the fourth quarter before exhibiting enough fight to make things interesting late, but not enough to get over the hump.
fishduck.com
The Will Stein Oregon Offense: Split Zone Triple Option
A huge part of Coach Will Stein’s offense with the UTSA Roadrunners was the RPO. Every team in college football runs them to some degree, but Coach Stein’s system is built around them. Though the Oregon Ducks offense will largely stay the same as this past season, fans can expect to see an uptick in the use of RPOs.
Oregon's staff makes a lasting impression on 4-star linebacker
The Oregon football coaching staff held a Junior Day event for recruiting this past weekend, and the Duck staff was able to get one of the nation's top linebackers on campus.
nbc16.com
Oregon State Pinball Championship hits the bumpers at Blairally Village Arcade
EUGENE, Ore. — The Eighth Annual Oregon State Pinball Championship kicked off Saturday. "We got started here at 10 a.m. sharp. We could be playing as late as 9 p.m. For the lucky ones who have a good day, it's gonna be a long day," said organizer Matt Walton.
Oregon makes a strong impression on 4-star QB Michael Van Buren
The Oregon Ducks got one of the nation's top quarterbacks on its campus this past weekend for an unofficial visit. It was a chance for the Duck staff to better get to know.
Late Kick: Dan Lanning has earned an A- approval rating as head coach of Oregon
In this excerpt from Late Kick Live, Josh Pate explains why he is giving Dan Lanning an A- approval rating after his first season as Oregon's head coach.
orangemedianetwork.com
Pair of fires strike near and on OSU campus over the weekend
Two residential buildings in Corvallis were evacuated due to fire alarms over the weekend, with one reportedly sustaining damage in a fire. The first incident began on the night of Jan. 20 at Sierra Student Apartments, on SW Washington Ave. According to Scott Bremmer, a second-year electrical engineering major at...
yachatsnews.com
How a Lincoln City startup took advantage of Oregon DEQ program with lax oversight to net $1.8 million
Behind a convenience store on Oregon Highway 18 near Sheridan, three electric vehicle charging machines sit wrapped in plastic. They have been there since April and have never charged a single car. But Merlin Thompson earlier this year convinced the state they had, collecting nearly $2 million in a scheme...
KGW
Treasures in the sand at the Oregon Coast
NEWPORT, Oregon — Oregon’s winter months offer a roller coast ride of sorts in the great outdoors, when wind and rain are often followed by stunning sunny days. We travelled to the rugged edge of Oregon discovered that the grey clouds disappear when you go hunting for Treasure in the Sand.
yachatsnews.com
OSU’s PacWave energy project north of Waldport signs contracts for miles of cable and construction of electrical substation
The last major pieces of the contract to build the wave energy test facility PacWave South near Waldport have been executed, paving the way for the completion of the Oregon State University-led facility off the central coast. PacWave South will be the first utility-scale, grid-connected wave energy test site in...
focushillsboro.com
Elliott State Research Forest Report Heard By Oregon State Board Of Trustees; New Chairman Chosen
On Friday, trustees from Oregon State University discussed the university’s strategy for overseeing the Elliott State Research Forest. Located in the Coast Range close to Reedsport, this 82,000-acre forest is the subject of negotiations between Oregon State University and state officials, with input from a stakeholder group. On April 14, the OSU Board of Trustees is scheduled to discuss the parameters of a possible deal.
10 Western Cities That are Getting Too Expensive for Retirees
FinanceBuzz is reader-supported. We may receive compensation from the products and services mentioned in this story, but the opinions are the author's own. Compensation may impact where offers appear. We have not included all available products or offers. Learn more about how we make money and our editorial policies. Are...
yachatsnews.com
Oregon Coast CC plans to ask voters in May to approve $32 million bond for new workforce training center, other projects
NEWPORT – The Oregon Coast Community College board intends to ask Lincoln County voters in May to approve a $32 million bond to replace one expiring next year. The bond would be used to build a facility on its Newport campus to house new trades programs and make upgrades to facilities on that campus and at satellite campuses in Waldport and Lincoln City. The bond would be for no more than 21 years.
KCBY
Eugene Police Chief on Calif. shooting : 'Something like this should never happen'
EUGENE, Ore. — Eugene Police Chief Chris Skinner has released a statement on social media regarding this weekend's mass shooting in the Los Angeles area. It was hard to hear the news about the mass shooting on Lunar New Year's Eve in a largely Asian American suburb of Los Angeles. We don’t know yet the motives of the shooter but something like this should never happen. When it does, our hearts break not only for those involved and their families, but also for what this does to damage that community’s peace and sense of safety, and the ripple effect in our own AAPI community. What I’d like you to know is we have our eyes on this, we are committed to learning what we can about what happened, and we will take any steps needed to ensure our community is safe.
ijpr.org
Colder weather could help parts of Oregon snowpack hit by recent warm temps
While Oregon’s current snowpack varies by region, overall it is near average across the state. But the recent warmer weather has caused some areas to sink to a below-average snowpack, according to National Weather Service meteorologist Colby Neuman. Colder temperatures moving into the state over coming days could help...
The story behind San Jose's Hayes Mansion
Let's walk through the front doors of another grand South Bay mansion.
Missing swimmer off Pacifica identified as SF State student-athlete Hamzah Alsaudi
PACIFICA -- A swimmer who went missing off the Pacifica coast Thursday was identified as San Francisco State University student-athlete Hamzah Alsaudi.Pacifica police said officers and emergency personnel responded at 10:30 a.m. Thursday to reports of a swimmer in distress at Esplanade Beach. The men had gone into the ocean when one of them was hit by a large wave and pulled farther away from shore, police said. The two others then called 911 for help.The university confirmed his identity Friday. Alsaudi, 22, is a sophomore and member of the SFSU Gators wrestling team from Santa Monica. He is described...
Eugene city council schedules work session to hear terms of land swap that will pave way for new Oregon football indoor practice facility
Oregon athletics may soon have the go ahead to begin rerouting Leo Harris Parkway and construction for a new indoor football practice facility. After more than six months, the Eugene city council has scheduled a work session Monday night during which the outline of terms for the proposed land swap between the city and University of Oregon that will be used to reroute Leo Harris Parkway in order to accommodate maintaining two outdoor practice fields in addition to the proposed 170,000-square-foot indoor practice facility, which was announced in Oct. 2021 with the goal of completion in 2024.
sfstandard.com
Are People Really Flocking Back to San Francisco? Here’s What Data Shows
San Francisco faced a huge population exodus during the first year of the pandemic, but new research from LinkedIn suggests that younger, professional workers—who helped power the region’s economy in the Before Times—are starting to trickle back. The Bay Area ranked second out of all U.S. metros...
Magnitude 3.7 earthquake gives parts of Bay Area a shake
A magnitude 3.7 earthquake gave the South Bay a gentle shake Monday morning, waking some from sleep, the U.S. Geological Survey said.
Comments / 0