Kansas City Chiefs vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch NFL Playoffs

By Kilty Cleary
 2 days ago

The first game of the divisional round of the NFL playoffs will feature the AFC's No. 1 seed, the Kansas City Chiefs, and the No. 4 seed Jacksonville Jaguars from GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Saturday.

The Jaguars come into this game with a lot of momentum after a comeback win over Los Angeles Chargers in the Wild Card Round last weekend. They surely have an upset on their minds as they travel to the Midwest to take on the heavily favored Chiefs.

On the other hand, the Chiefs are hoping to secure a trip to their fifth consecutive AFC Championship Game. They've made it at least that far in every year of the Andy Reid-Patrick Mahomes era, and it's unlikely that they want that streak to come to an end now.

This will be a great Saturday of NFL Playoff football, don't miss a beat, and tune in today. Here is everything you need to know to watch and stream the game.

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

  • When: Saturday, Jan. 21
  • Time: 4:30 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: NBC, NBC Universo
  • Live Stream: fuboTV ( watch for free )

How to watch the NFL throughout the Playoffs

fuboTV has complete local NFL coverage (CBS, FOX, ESPN), plus NFL Network and NFL Network RedZone . FuboTV includes every network you need to watch every NFL game in your market.

fuboTV is available on your phone, tablet, desktop, TV, and connected TV Devices including Roku. Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV plus many more.

