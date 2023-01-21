Dallas Cowboys Announce Roster Changes Ahead Of 49ers Game

© Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

In a rematch of last year's wild card game, the Dallas Cowboys will be taking on the San Francisco 49ers in the divisional round this Sunday.

Ahead of tomorrow's matchup, the Cowboys appear to be finalizing their roster for kickoff.

According to NFL insider Todd Archer, Dallas has waived cornerback Trayvon Mullen. The team also added offensive lineman Aviante Collins to the 53-man roster.

Further noted in Archer's tweet, corner Xavier Rhodes and offensive lineman Brock Huffman were elevated by the Cowboys today.

Out of the group of players involved in Dallas' roster moves this Saturday, Mullen's release is arguably the biggest surprise.

He appeared in nine game for the Cowboys this year, though mostly playing in a special teams role.

Xavier Rhodes is the only member of the bunch to start a game for Dallas in 2022. He started just one, however, in a Week 13 clash with the Patriots.

Kickoff for tomorrow's Cowboys-49ers game is set for 6:30 p.m. ET.