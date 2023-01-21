ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Look: NFL Fans Can't Believe The Weather For Chiefs-Jaguars Game

The Kansas City Chiefs will make their postseason debut Saturday when they host the Jacksonville Jaguars in the AFC Divisional round.

It looks like Mother Nature will make her presence felt as well.

Videos have emerged of snow falling hard on Arrowhead Stadium roughly an hour before the game's 3:30 p.m. Central time kickoff.

According to the latest forecast from the Weather Channel, it looks like the precipitation is here to stay, although there could be some rain mixed in with the snow, as well. That could limit accumulation on the field. The forecast calls for a greater than 80 percent chance of snow every hour until 8 p.m.

For the most part, NFL fans seem excited about the prospect of watching a postseason snow game.

"Football weather," one fan tweeted .

"Let's DO THIS," wrote another .

The winter weather might figure to make some Chiefs fans nervous about their team's chances of advancing to a fifth consecutive AFC Championship game. But several have pointed out that Mahomes once claimed to like playing in the snow, as he was caught saying on the sideline during the team's snowy 2019 win over the Denver Broncos.

"Patrick loves snow games," a fan pointed out .

At this point, it's hard to fault anyone for being confident in Mahomes, no matter the conditions. The Chiefs are favored by 9.5 points, per DraftKings.

