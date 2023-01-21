ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hawaiinewsnow.com

Man critically injured after crashing into barrier on H-1 in Pearl City

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 23-year-old man was critically injured after crashing into a zipper barrier on the H-1 Freeway late Saturday, authorities said. The crash happened around 9:30 p.m. in the westbound direction. Honolulu police said the man was traveling on the H-1 Freeway at a high rate of speed...
PEARL CITY, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

These officers went above and beyond ― and are now finally being recognized

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - For the first time since the pandemic, Honolulu police were able to honor officers in-person for going above and beyond the call of duty. HPD handed out their Chief Awards from the past two years Tuesday afternoon at Mission Memorial Auditorium. Four officers received the Warrior Bronze...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

HFD: 77-year-old man killed in large blaze at Aiea highrise

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 77-year-old man was killed Friday in a large blaze at an Aiea highrise, HFD said. Two dogs also died in the fire. The two-alarm blaze started about 11:30 a.m. at 98-099 Uao Pl., the Lele Pono Condo. Nearly 40 firefighters arrived to find a 29th-floor unit fully engulfed in flames.
AIEA, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Manhunt underway for suspect who threw flammable substance at home

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are looking for a motorcycle rider who threw what appeared to be a flammable substance into a yard in Hawaii Kai. Authorities said the incident occurred around 6 a.m. on Jan. 6. Surveillance video shows the suspect throwing an object at the front door of...
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Crash near Punahou offramp snarls traffic

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Traffic moved very slowly on H-1 eastbound, near the Punahou offramp due to a vehicle crash, which happened around 10 a.m. Wednesday. One lane was open as first responders assisted those in the crash. Traffic maps showed traffic backed up all the way to Bishop Museum.
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

13 arrested in Operation Keiki Shield over weekend

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A task force that targets internet crimes against children will hold a news conference about multiple arrests over the weekend. Members from all islands’ police departments, Attorney General’s office, HSI, Army CID, NCIS and the Secret Service took part in this weekend’s Operation Keiki Shield. Together, the agencies arrested 13 individuals on […]
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hacked road sign along Pali Highway tied to deadly protests in GA

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A road sign was hacked along Pali Highway Tuesday evening. It reads “Deoccupy Hawaii... Stop Cop City... Defend Atlanta Forest.”. It’s a reference to an ongoing protest in Atlanta, Georgia as activists try to stop construction of a police training facility in the Weelaunee Forest.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Husband accused of murdering Radford alumna ordered to stand trial in CA

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The husband of a Radford alumna who went missing was ordered to stand trial in California. A judge ruled there is enough evidence for Larry Millete to stand trial for the murder of his wife Maya Millete. The decision came exactly two weeks after an unusually long...
HONOLULU, HI
Courthouse News Service

Police can’t subpoena reporter’s notes

HONOLULU — A federal judge in Hawaii issued a protective order to an investigative reporter and quashed a subpoena that requested her to turn over information gathered for a story about a police officer who used his position to establish a physical relationship with women he arrested. The information is protected under journalistic privilege.
HAWAII STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy