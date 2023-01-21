Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Crash investigation leads to neighborhood evacuation
Maui police are investigating a single-car crash that occurred last night which evacuated an entire neighborhood.
Man critically injured after crashing into barrier on H-1 in Pearl City
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 23-year-old man was critically injured after crashing into a zipper barrier on the H-1 Freeway late Saturday, authorities said. The crash happened around 9:30 p.m. in the westbound direction. Honolulu police said the man was traveling on the H-1 Freeway at a high rate of speed...
Police search for suspect in critical Kalihi shooting
HPD has opened an attempted murder investigation after a victim was found with a gunshot wound in the Kalihi area.
US Marine runs into gunfire, providing lifesaving aid to victim in Waikiki shooting
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A hero has emerged from a shooting in Waikiki that happened earlier this month. Marine Corps Sgt. Amed Issa said he was in a bar when shots were heard from outside on Lewers Street on Jan. 6. Issa said he thought someone was trying to enter the...
These officers went above and beyond ― and are now finally being recognized
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - For the first time since the pandemic, Honolulu police were able to honor officers in-person for going above and beyond the call of duty. HPD handed out their Chief Awards from the past two years Tuesday afternoon at Mission Memorial Auditorium. Four officers received the Warrior Bronze...
HFD: 77-year-old man killed in large blaze at Aiea highrise
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 77-year-old man was killed Friday in a large blaze at an Aiea highrise, HFD said. Two dogs also died in the fire. The two-alarm blaze started about 11:30 a.m. at 98-099 Uao Pl., the Lele Pono Condo. Nearly 40 firefighters arrived to find a 29th-floor unit fully engulfed in flames.
Manhunt underway for suspect who threw flammable substance at home
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are looking for a motorcycle rider who threw what appeared to be a flammable substance into a yard in Hawaii Kai. Authorities said the incident occurred around 6 a.m. on Jan. 6. Surveillance video shows the suspect throwing an object at the front door of...
Lynn Kawano details moments in court following exoneration of man wrongfully imprisoned for murder
Maui Memorial is refusing to answer questions about Maui Health CEO Michael Rembis' unexpected retirement announcement. Ex-HPD chief takes stand in defamation trial, blames misquoted online news article. Updated: 8 minutes ago. |. Ballard says she was misquoted by a Honolulu Civil Beat reporter. No rest for the winner: After...
Crash near Punahou offramp snarls traffic
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Traffic moved very slowly on H-1 eastbound, near the Punahou offramp due to a vehicle crash, which happened around 10 a.m. Wednesday. One lane was open as first responders assisted those in the crash. Traffic maps showed traffic backed up all the way to Bishop Museum.
It’s illegal to drive with your dog on your lap
According to HPD animals need to be properly restrained while in a moving vehicle.
Spilling the tea: 1st- vs. 2nd- degree murder
The world has bad things happen. Sometimes, it is with intent; sometimes, it is accidental.
13 arrested in Operation Keiki Shield over weekend
HONOLULU (KHON2) — A task force that targets internet crimes against children will hold a news conference about multiple arrests over the weekend. Members from all islands’ police departments, Attorney General’s office, HSI, Army CID, NCIS and the Secret Service took part in this weekend’s Operation Keiki Shield. Together, the agencies arrested 13 individuals on […]
Baby washed under home after big wave hits property, cars
According to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services, a teen is in serious condition after falling off a tree in Waimea.
Hacked road sign along Pali Highway tied to deadly protests in GA
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A road sign was hacked along Pali Highway Tuesday evening. It reads “Deoccupy Hawaii... Stop Cop City... Defend Atlanta Forest.”. It’s a reference to an ongoing protest in Atlanta, Georgia as activists try to stop construction of a police training facility in the Weelaunee Forest.
Multiple accidents close H1 eastbound, westbound
The Honolulu Police Department said that a vehicle accident on the H1 west Waipahu offramp has closed multiple lanes on the H1.
Husband accused of murdering Radford alumna ordered to stand trial in CA
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The husband of a Radford alumna who went missing was ordered to stand trial in California. A judge ruled there is enough evidence for Larry Millete to stand trial for the murder of his wife Maya Millete. The decision came exactly two weeks after an unusually long...
Injured hiker rescued on ‘Aiea Loop Trail
The 'Aiea Loop Trail is an extremely popular and gorgeous hike here on O'ahu. Lots of folks took advantage of the new year to go up this amazing hike.
Police can’t subpoena reporter’s notes
HONOLULU — A federal judge in Hawaii issued a protective order to an investigative reporter and quashed a subpoena that requested her to turn over information gathered for a story about a police officer who used his position to establish a physical relationship with women he arrested. The information is protected under journalistic privilege.
Writing his own story after spending 23 years in prison
Just a little over 24 hours ago, Albert Ian Schweitzer was spending the rest of his life in prison for the murder of Dana Ireland, a crime we now know, he did not commit.
Mother told police that suspect in grandparents’ fatal stabbings was having psychotic episode
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The suspect accused of fatally stabbing his grandparents on the Big Island must undergo a mental health evaluation as prosecutors pursue first-degree murder charges against him. Joshua Ho is charged with first and second-degree murder, as well as attempted murder. The 21-year-old said nothing during his preliminary...
