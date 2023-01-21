Read full article on original website
thesuntimesnews.com
Saline Hockey Claims SEC Red Title
The Saline hockey team made it three straight SEC Red titles after beating Jackson 4-2 last week. There was no league champion named in 2020-21 with teams not being able to complete all contests with the return to sports from Covid. Saline remained perfect in the SEC at 10-0 with...
thesuntimesnews.com
Chelsea Girls Rout Ypsi for Sixth Straight Win
The Chelsea girls prepared for the SEC White showdown with Tecumseh with a 60-23 rout of Ypsilanti Friday night. The win was the sixth in a row for the Bulldogs and they improved their overall record to 12-1 overall on the season. It sets up a huge SEC White home...
thesuntimesnews.com
Chelsea Swim and Dive Wins Two of Three
The Chelsea swim and dive team had a busy week and came away with two dual meet wins out of three. The Bulldogs opened the week by sweeping a tri-meet, beating Williamston 129-53 and Erie Mason 113-72. Chelsea came away with nine first-place finishes, including a sweep of the relay...
thesuntimesnews.com
Chelsea Bounces Back in Win Over Ypsilanti
The Chelsea boys’ basketball team bounced back from its first loss of the season by taking down Ypsilanti 74-61 Friday night. While the Bulldogs offense was clicking all night, the Bulldogs had no answer for Grizzlies freshman guard Tyrese Rawls, who put up 37 points on the night and kept Ypsilanti in the game almost by himself. Rawls hit seven triples on the night and kept the Bulldogs from pulling away.
thesuntimesnews.com
Dexter Girls Bounce Back to Down Skyline
After a pair of tough losses to rivals Saline and Chelsea, the Dexter girls’ basketball team bounced back to take down Ann Arbor Skyline 54-20 Friday night. The Dreadnaught defense held the Eagles to just eight first half points to help Dexter take a commanding 27-8 lead at the half.
thesuntimesnews.com
Chelsea Wrestlers Second at Comstock Invite
The Chelsea wrestling team continued to power its way through opponents with a strong second-place finish at Comstock’s Friday Night Invitational. The Bulldogs finished with 192 points in the meet won by Portland with 210.5. Hesperia was third with 168.5. Chelsea came away with two weight class champions, three...
thesuntimesnews.com
Dreads Struggle Against Skyline
To say the Dexter basketball team had an off-shooting night might be an understatement. The Dexter offense could not get things going at all Friday night as they fell to Ann Arbor Skyline 54-23. The Dreadnaughts hit just four baskets in the first three quarters combined and had ten points...
thesuntimesnews.com
Swim and Dive Hosts Dexter Invitational
The Dexter swim and dive team hosted five teams at the Dexter Invitational Saturday and had a strong showing. The Invitational is divided into heats between freshmen/sophomores and juniors/seniors and the Dreads had strong finishes in both. The upperclassmen saw the 200-medley relay team of Lucas Greatoex, Grady Wheeler, Matthew...
thesuntimesnews.com
Dexter Wrestling Seventh at Napoleon Invite
The Dexter wrestling team came home with a seventh-place finish out of 17 schools at the Napoleon Invitational Saturday. The Dreadnaughts finished with 78.5 points in the meet won by Laingsburg with 220.5. Matthew Joyce improved to 30-2 on the season by winning the 150-pound weight class. He went 3-0...
Look: NCAA Getting Crushed Over The Michigan Investigation
The Michigan football program is currently being investigated by the NCAA. In the investigation, the program is alleged to have committed recruiting practice violations. The allegations include one Level I violation against head coach Jim Harbaugh and multiple Level II Violations. The Level II ...
thesuntimesnews.com
Dexter High School Varsity Dance has Strong Showing Leading into Nationals
The Dexter High School Varsity Dance team finished strong in Sterling Heights Saturday, its final competition, before traveling to Florida for the Universal Dance Association (UDA) Nationals. In Saturday’s UDA Regional competition at Stevenson High School, Dexter Varsity Dancers pit their skills against a host of solid teams from Southview,...
Michigan making notable change to Michigan Stadium
The Michigan Wolverines are making a significant change to Michigan Stadium that was partly driven by some incidents that happened during the most recent football season. Michigan flans to remove roughly 45 seats in order to widen the tunnel from the locker rooms to the field, according to Aaron McMann of MLive. The decision comes... The post Michigan making notable change to Michigan Stadium appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Winter Storm Watch issued for Detroit, far southern Michigan counties
A winter storm watch has been issued from Detroit southward to the Ohio and Indiana border. Here are the details of when, where and how much snow. The map below shows where the winter storm watch is in effect. The winter storm watch is for Wayne, Lenawee, Monroe, Branch and...
wcsx.com
Major Michigan Snowstorm Headed Our Way
It’s this time of year that I usually say I hate winter, but the nice thing about this January is that it hasn’t felt like winter at all. Here in Michigan, at least where I live, it’s been very rainy and not winter-like. I’ll take it.
Mid-week snowstorm probably taking aim at Detroit, Ann Arbor, parts of southeast Michigan
A significant weather system is going to move from near the Gulf of Mexico into the southern Great Lakes and Ohio Valley. Far southeast Lower Michigan should be on the northern edge of what we Michiganders would call a heavy snow. At the moment, the storm center looks like it...
Nickelback announces huge 2023 tour with two Michigan concerts
GRAND RAPIDS & DETROIT, MI - Rockers Nickelback just announced a huge 38-city tour for this year with two concerts scheduled for Michigan. One will be at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids on Friday, June 16 and the other is scheduled for Pine Knob in Clarkston on Sunday, August 13. Brantley Gilbert and Josh Ross will open the concert.
michiganchronicle.com
New Chick-fil-A Restaurant in Livonia Opens With Community Building in Mind
The Chick-fil-A Livonia restaurant brings approximately 130 full- and part-time jobs to the community and honors 100 Local Heroes with free Chick-fil-A meals for a year. When local businesswoman Vikki Hardy Brown began her latest venture in opening up a Chick-fil-A location in Livonia, she did it to not only make a financial win professionally but to also bring an additional ingredient to the fast-food chain that customers will remember long after they’re done eating.
Popular Michigan restaurant chain opening another new location in the state
A popular Michigan-based restaurant chain is opening another new location in the state early next month. Read on to learn more. On Monday, February 6, 2023, the popular Michigan-based restaurant chain HopCat will be opening its newest Michigan location in Royal Oak to the public, according to local sources.
Parts of Michigan Could Get Hammered With Snow This Week
There's a winter storm brewing that could sweep through Michigan this week. The question is, where and how brutal will it get?. When it comes to snow, you have to admit, we've had it pretty good this winter season. The only snowstorm that Genesee County residents faced was back in late December.
Detroit News
First Detroit Snowfest off-road event blows into Holly Oaks Saturday
Southeast Michigan’s biggest annual off-road event, Detroit 4fest in September, now has a winter partner. The first annual Detroit Snowfest Powered by Jeep kicks off Saturday with hundreds of off-road warriors in Wranglers, Rubicons, Broncos, Raptors, ZR2s, RZRs, 4Runners, 4X4s and side-by-sides expected to descend on Holly Oaks ORV Park.
