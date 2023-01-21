The Chelsea boys’ basketball team bounced back from its first loss of the season by taking down Ypsilanti 74-61 Friday night. While the Bulldogs offense was clicking all night, the Bulldogs had no answer for Grizzlies freshman guard Tyrese Rawls, who put up 37 points on the night and kept Ypsilanti in the game almost by himself. Rawls hit seven triples on the night and kept the Bulldogs from pulling away.

YPSILANTI, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO