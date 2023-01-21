Read full article on original website
Related
Jeremy Renner Shows Off Brutal Injuries From Hospital Bed After Snow Plowing Accident
Jeremy Renner gave his worried fans an update from his hospital bed after a gnarly snow-plowing accident on Monday near his home in Reno, RadarOnline.com can reveal. The 51-year-old Avengers star is bruised, battered, and swollen but okay following his second surgery after being airlifted to the hospital.Renner shared his gruesome injuries on social media Tuesday afternoon, thanking his followers for their support as he continues to recover from the accident. Posing in his hospital gown from bed, the actor revealed his swollen and scratched-up face."Thank you all for your kind words. Im [sic] too messed up now to type....
msn.com
Jeremy Renner: discharged from the hospital, but with very bad news
Slide 1 of 16: Jeremy Renner has been discharged from the hospital after his serious snow plow accident. Now, after 16 days in hospital care, he can finally sleep in his own bed.
Jeremy Renner Shares Pic With Hospital Staff
Jeremy Renner lived to celebrate his 52nd birthday on Saturday—and he thanked the hospital staff who helping him recover from a snow-tractor accident by sharing a picture of himself with ICU workers on his Instagram. “Thank you Renowned Medical ICU team for beginning this journey,” the Marvel actor wrote above a photo of himself in a hospital bed, wearing an oxygen mask, surrounded by the medical team. Earlier in the week, Renner posted a video of himself getting a head massage from his sister in the ICU.Read more at The Daily Beast.
Little Boy Slips Note To Cop, Who Reads It And Leaps From His Seat
9-year-old Noah was having breakfast with his mom at Denny’s when he saw a police officer sitting on his own at a nearby table. Noah instantly became nervous, he knew he wanted to do something but wasn’t sure what.
A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrested.
The FBI has apprehended a father wanted in connection with the 2008 murders of his two teenage daughters after he spent 12 years on the run. Yaser Abdel Said, 63, was peacefully taken into custody by agents on Wednesday in Justin, Texas, according to an FBI statement. His daughters, Lewisville High School students Sarah Yaser Said, 17, and Amina Yaser Said, 18, had died, and he had been sought for capital murder.
After being thrown out of a moving car by his father when he was 10 years old, this dad faces his fear of abandonment
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. “I was only 10 years old. My dad got so upset because of something I said and he threw me out of the moving car. He left me on the side of the road and drove off. My mom was there and could not say anything or else she would be beaten. I had no idea where I was and was completely disoriented. To date, I can’t really recall how I eventually made it home. That part of my memory is completely gone.”
iheart.com
Jeremy Renner's Condition 'Much Worse Than Anyone Knows'
Jeremy Renner's condition following his tragic snowplow accident is reportedly far more severe than previously reported. According to the Daily Mail, a friend of the actor said his injuries are much worse than feared and he "nearly bled out" and "almost died" as he waited for help to arrive. "It's...
Let’s Look At the PistenBully Snowplow That Ran Over Jeremy Renner
We take a look at the PistenBully snowplow that ran over actor Jeremy Renner. The post Let’s Look At the PistenBully Snowplow That Ran Over Jeremy Renner appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Toddlers 2 years, 5 months left by parents sleeping in a hotel room, mother loses children and husband in the same day
In a turn of events that swung from bad to worst, a mother of two is being charged with child endangerment. Dax Tejera, then an ABC News executive producer, and his wife Veronica left their two children aged 2 years and 5 months sleeping alone in their hotel room in New York. They went for dinner to a restaurant about a block and a half away.
Jeremy Renner Shares Video of Family Assembled by His Hospital Bedside After Accident
Watch: Jeremy Renner Shares Video of "ICU Spa Moment" After Snowplow Accident. Jeremy Renner is continuing his road to recovery following a New Year's Day accident with the support of his family. Days after the Avengers actor was hospitalized for injuries from being run over by a snowplow, he gave...
Jeremy Renner Reveals Shocking Broken Bone Count From Snowplow Accident
Fans of Jeremy Renner have been eagerly waiting for updates regarding his disastrous snowplow accident, and it seems like the more we learn about it, the more astounding it is that he is still in one piece. Nevada Sheriff Darin Balaam confirmed (via NPR) that the Marvel star was run over by his own snowplow after successfully helping a stranded family member. Renner's hospitalizations send shockwaves throughout the industry, with dozens of his colleagues and thousands of fans sending him thoughts and prayers.
Jeremy Renner out of hospital but faces 'long road to recovery' from snowplow injuries
Jeremy Renner, 52, is recovering at home after his horrific snowplow accident on New Years Day 'nearly killed him'. Sources claim his injuries are severe and he 'almost died' waiting for help.
Jeremy Renner’s Net Worth: How the ‘Hawkeye’ Star Makes His Money, Marvel Salary
Living large thanks to his Marvel contract. Jeremy Renner is known as Clint Barton (a.k.a. Hawkeye) to fans of the comic book film series, but he's also racked up a major fortune from TV roles and other blockbuster movies, which all have contributed to his hefty net worth. Before he was living large in Hollywood, the actor...
Chris Evans jokes if ‘anyone checked on the snowplow’ after Jeremy Renner accident
Evans is America’s jokester. Chris Evans asked Sunday if anyone has checked on the snowplow that “ran over” Jeremy Renner earlier this month. “That’s one tough mf’er,” wrote Evans, 41, on Twitter. “Has anyone even checked on the snowcat???” The cheeky comment came after the 52-year-old actor posted a photo of himself in a bed undergoing physical therapy. “Sending so much love,” finished the “Avengers” actor with a red heart emoji. Renner responded to the comment in his usual wit. “Love you brother…. I did check on the snowcat, she needs fuel,” the “Hawkeye” star tweeted. Renner was helping a stranded motorist when the snowplow ran over his leg causing a severe loss of blood and leaving the actor in critical condition. The actor later shared a photo of himself bruised and battered from his hospital bed, revealing he had suffered 30 broken bones The actor was released from the hospital last week. “I want to thank EVERYONE for their messages and thoughtfulness,” tweeted Renner. “Much love and appreciation to you all. These 30-plus broken bones will mend, grow stronger, just like the love and bond with family and friends deepens.
Jeremy Renner Shares Another Encouraging Update After Snowplow Accident
Jeremy Renner shared a video from the hospital where he's recovering from a snowplow accident.
digitalspy.com
Marvel star Jeremy Renner's sister shares update on his "road ahead" following accident
Marvel star Jeremy Renner remains in hospital following his terrifying snowplough accident earlier this month, but it sounds like he's well on the road to recovery. After being struck by the vehicle near his home in Nevada on January 1, Jeremy endured severe blood loss. Thankfully, he was aided by a neighbour who managed to slow the bleeding with a makeshift tourniquet.
Renner home from hospital after snowplow accident; 911 call released
Actor Jeremy Renner is home from the hospital, recovering from an accident that could have killed him.We're now hearing the 911 call made after Renner was crushed by a Snowcat near his mountain home.His neighbor is heard desperately trying to get the actor help. Snow slows the emergency response.Renner tweeted earlier this week that he is experiencing what he calls "brain fog."Doctors say it could take two years for Renner to recover from his injuries.
Collider
Jeremy Renner Posts Update on Recovery Following Snowplow Accident
In what will come as a welcome boost to his hoards of fans, Hawkeye star Jeremy Renner posted a positive update on his Instagram page Saturday, following his horrific snowplow accident on New Year's Day. Renner's post sheds light on the full extent of the injuries sustained in the now infamous incident as well as the physical therapy the actor is undergoing. Renner also gave his thanks to those wishing him well in his recovery.
Comments / 0