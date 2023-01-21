Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular local restaurant chain opening new location in Oregon this monthKristen WaltersEugene, OR
Oregon witness says triangle-shaped craft was 100 feet longRoger MarshOregon State
Save the Date for the Next Great Junk HuntMaria Shimizu ChristensenMonroe, OR
4 Amazing Burger Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Related
Popculture
Las Vegas Raiders Player Engaged to Basketball Star
A Las Vegas Raiders player is getting married. Hroniss Grasu proposed to longtime girlfriend Sabrina Inosescu, a basketball star who plays for the New York Liberty of the WNBA. Ionescu shared multiple photos of the engagement on Instagram and wrote, "It's always us. Here's to forever with you." According to ESPN, both went to college at the University of Oregon, grew up in California and are of Romanian descent.
247Sports
Ducks face uphill battle with strength of Pac-12 schedule in front of them
Kelly Graves had seen that movie before. The similarities between Friday's defeat in Corvallis and other losses in Pac-12 play aren't that subtle. In shortcomings to UCLA, Washington State and now Oregon State, his Oregon team has fallen behind by double-figures in the fourth quarter before exhibiting enough fight to make things interesting late, but not enough to get over the hump.
WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed
After nearly 10 months in a Russian prison colony, Brittney Griner was finally released following drug charges and a surprising nine-year prison sentence. And now that she’s back home and even making public appearances, her next step is to get back on the basketball court as she plans to play for the Phoenix Mercury this season. But that could Read more... The post WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
WNBA star makes surprising Brittney Griner move
After spending almost 10 months in a Russian penal colony, WNBA superstar Brittney Griner was finally released after she was arrested on drug charges and given a shocking nine-year prison sentence. And now that Griner has returned home and even going out in public, she now heads into her next step of returning to the basketball Read more... The post WNBA star makes surprising Brittney Griner move appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CBS Sports
LeBron James says son Bronny can go to any college he wants: 'All I have to do is pick up the phone'
Only a handful of schools have publicly offered a scholarship to top-40 recruit Bronny James, LeBron James' oldest son. This week, his options were reportedly pared down to a final three of USC, Ohio State and Oregon. However, The King himself weighed in this weekend on his son's options as he stares down the homestretch of his recruitment, and made thing abundantly clear: Bronny's options are not limited.
Bronny James narrows his college choices to three schools
Bronny James has apparently narrowed down his choice of colleges. The son of NBA superstar LeBron James will reportedly decide between Ohio State, USC and Oregon, according to a report from the L.A. Times. “I’m still open, but those are options,” James told On3. The 6-foot-3, 190-pound Sierra Canyon star is in the midst of a standout senior year. ESPN NBA draft analyst Jonathan Givony recently dubbed Bronny a “strong first round candidate” for the 2024 draft. James is also ranked the No. 38 overall prospect and No. 10 combo guard in On3’s 2023 rankings. He is also the No. 7 player in California. James’ college future has long been a source of intrigue around the sport. Last fall, the 18-year-old caused a stir when he posted photos of himself in Ohio State Buckeyes gear on Instagram after a visit to the campus. Memphis had been a rumored destination for the prospect as well, but the school was notably left off the most recent list of his final three choices.
Pac-12 basketball roundup: Stanford beats Utah in top-10 clash, UCLA rallies to beat Washington
The other Pac-12 women’s basketball results from Friday night gave the USC Trojans good news. First, since USC beat Stanford, the Trojans obviously want that win over the Cardinal to gain maximum value. This means that if Stanford is a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament as opposed to a No. 2 or 3 seed, USC will benefit more from that huge upset.
247Sports
Deshawn Warner details offer from Oregon after Junior Day visit
The Oregon Ducks football program hosted a Junior Day event over the weekend and one of the prospects to check out the Ducks earned a scholarship offer. He spoke with.
Pac-12 basketball report: Stanford beats Colorado to regain sole possession of first place
USC might have helped Stanford become better as a team. The Cardinal, after losing to Lindsay Gottlieb’s Trojans one week ago, were freshly humbled. The 55-46 loss to USC came out of nowhere, but it certainly transformed the Trojans’ season. USC is now an NCAA Tournament contender with better-than-even odds of making the field.
ESPN's Computer Ranks College Basketball's Top 25 Teams
The 2022-23 men's college basketball season is really heating up in late January. While the official college basketball top 25 polls won't update until Monday, ESPN's computer model, the Basketball Power Index, has updated on Sunday morning. Here's how ESPN's computer model would rank the top 25 ...
247Sports
Stanford Football Transfer Portal: Window closes, 11 leave to Power-5 schools
The first of two NCAA Transfer Portal entry windows has closed. There are still exceptions for entries and new commitments still to come, but the time for portal exits has largely settled. Cardinal247.com reviews where Stanford stands with new transfers, which players have left, and where the former Cardinal will be playing in 2023.
Concordia University men's basketball team will not play remaining conference games
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Concordia University men's basketball team will not play its remaining conference games, which practically ends the team's competitive season. CBS 2's Sabrina Franza spoke with a parent of one of the players still not cleared to play after he and five other players were hospitalized a few weeks ago. The father was not surprised to hear the news, though it still was not wanted he wanted to hear. "Everything's sad, just said," said Ryan Collicott. Collicott caught up with CBS 2 by phone Saturday night, fresh off a Zoom meeting for players and their families to decide what to do...
Eastside Catholic star Jacob Cofie gets Oregon Ducks offer
Jacob Cofie, a 4-star recruit in the class of 2024, announced on his Twitter account last night that he has received an offer from Dana Altman and the Oregon Ducks. The 6-foot-9 225-pound power forward out of Eastside Catholic (Washington) is currently ranked the nation's No. 14 center ...
247Sports
Oregon lays a dud in a near must-win game at Stanford
The rare road sweep of the Bay Area schools was a feat the Ducks really needed to get this season, and on Saturday night at Stanford, the Ducks failed to get the elusive second win of this road swing. Now Oregon's NCAA Tournament at-large chances are on thin ice. Stanford...
247Sports
Oregon State Baseball Ranked 18th by Baseball America
CORVALLIS, Ore. – Oregon State opens the 2023 season ranked 18th by Baseball America, the publication announced on Monday. The ranking is the second of the preseason for the Beavers, who are 23rd per Perfect Game. It’s the second straight year the Beavers have been ranked to open the...
Pac-12 basketball bubble picture gains clarity with Oregon losing to Stanford, CU losing to Washington
We entered the past week in Pac-12 men’s basketball knowing that if Oregon and Colorado were going to make any move in the pursuit of an NCAA Tournament berth, they needed to get on a roll and stay hot for several weeks. That very clearly did not happen this...
Comments / 0