Oklahoma City, OK

OKC Home & Garden Show touts top exhibitors

By Terré Gables/KFOR
 2 days ago

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. ( KFOR ) – This year’s Oklahoma City Home + Garden Show this weekend is set to show off sectors in home decoration, crafts, gardening machinery, gardening equipment, furnishings, and more.

Oklahoma Home + Garden Show. Photo courtesy KFOR

The rainy and gray skies outside didn’t stop visitors from attending. This weekend’s big show featured hundreds of exhibitors offering great products, services, and creative ideas.

OKC Home +Garden Show. Photo courtesy KFOR
“We have all the local OKC home improvement experts under one roof. So, anything you need for your home,  kitchen and bath, flooring and landscaping to spruce up your outdoors. Spas, pools, they’re all for you and your home,” said, Mari Franco, OKC Home & Garden Show manager.

    OKC Home +Garden Show. Photo courtesy KFOR
    OKC Home +Garden Show. Photo courtesy KFOR
    OKC Home +Garden Show. Photo courtesy KFOR
    OKC Home +Garden Show. Photo courtesy KFOR
    OKC Home +Garden Show. Photo courtesy KFOR
    OKC Home +Garden Show. Photo courtesy KFOR
    OKC Home +Garden Show. Photo courtesy KFOR
    OKC Home +Garden Show. Photo courtesy KFOR
News 4’s Ashley Moss was also out at the OKC Home & Garden Show meeting and greeting visitors at the News 4 booth. She signed autographs and helped run our fun Spin To Win wheel.

The OKC Home & Garden show continues through tomorrow and tickets are available at the door.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

