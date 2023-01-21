Tennessee man treated for injury exits ambulance, fatally struck by semi

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A Tennessee man receiving medical treatment in an ambulance after an accident on an interstate was killed when he exited the vehicle and was struck by a semi as he crossed the highway, authorities said.

In a news release, Nashville authorities said that Ross Whitfield Comeaux, 46, of Brentwood, was killed Tuesday on Interstate 65.

According to the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department, Comeaux was driving a BMW sedan north on I-65 at about 3:35 p.m. CST when he struck a guardrail on the right shoulder of the highway and then hit a concrete wall, WTVF reported.

He was receiving medical attention in an ambulance on the right side of the highway when police arrived at the scene, according to the television station.

According to the news release, Comeaux told the paramedic he had forgotten something and exited the ambulance. As he attempted to cross the interstate toward the center median, he was struck by a semi that was heading north.

Comeaux was pronounced dead at the scene, according to WTVF. The police officer responding to the scene did not have a chance to speak with Comeaux, according to the television station.

Comeaux and the driver did not show signs of impairment, the news release stated.

According to his obituary, Comeaux was vice president of investor relations with Community Health Systems in Franklin, Tennessee. He is survived by his wife, two daughters, his mother and two brothers.

©2022 Cox Media Group