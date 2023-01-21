Read full article on original website
Bethune-Cookman speaks out on Ed Reed decision
Ed Reed has given his side of what happened with the Bethune-Cookman job. Now the university is sharing its position . The post Bethune-Cookman speaks out on Ed Reed decision appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Ed Reed will not coach Bethune-Cookman after all
Less than a month after Bethune-Cookman announced that Ed Reed would be its next head coach, Reed himself announced that he won’t. “Bethune Cookman University has been working with my legal team to craft contract terms with the language and resources we knew were needed to build a successful football program,” Reed said in a statement. “It’s my desire to not only coach football, but to be an agent of change that most people just talk about being. However, after weeks of negotiations I’ve been informed that the University won’t be ratifying my contract and won’t make good on the agreement we had in principle, which had provisions and resources best needed to support the student athletes. I was committed to coaching and cultivating a relationship with the University, players, community and the fans. It’s extremely disappointing this won’t be happening.”
Ed Reed Will No Longer Coach Football For Bethune-Cookman University After Trashing HBCU: “They Don’t Want Me”
"You know I don't want to leave... But they got some corrupt people in this world and some evil people that don't care about kids like I do!" Ed Reed explaining to players, parents, and recruits of Bethune-Cookman University why he will no longer be their football coach.
Deion Sanders Advises Ed Reed Amid Bethune-Cookman Situation
The former Jackson State head coach talked with Reed about what happened.
Ed Reed Had ‘Billionaires’ Set To Invest In Bethune-Cookman, Football Hall Of Fame Player Says
Before his dismissal from the head coach position, Ed Reed had tapped some wealthy investors like Shaquille O'Neal to help improve Bethune-Cookman's campus conditions, football hall of famer Edgerrin James said. The post Ed Reed Had ‘Billionaires’ Set To Invest In Bethune-Cookman, Football Hall Of Fame Player Says appeared first on NewsOne.
Look: Video Of Ed Reed, Deion Sanders Going Viral After Bethune-Cookman Announcement
On Saturday, Pro Football Hall of Famer Ed Reed announced his decision to withdrawal from his position as head coach of the Bethune-Cookman football program. Reed, who originally agreed to take the job in December, was forced to walk away after contract negotiations with the university fell ...
Ed Reed out at Bethune-Cookman after just 25 days, blasts school in rant
Ed Reed’s first head coaching job is over before it started. The former NFL star is out as the coach at Bethune-Cookman, just 25 days after being hired by the HBCU. Reed, 44, said the university declined to ratify his contract and “won’t make good” on the agreement the two sides had in principle. He also blasted the administration in a fiery rant on Saturday, during which he slammed a football and the Daytona Beach, Florida school. “My vision is probably moving too fast for a lot of people,” Reed said, in part, in a video he posted to Instagram. “I’m not...
After Ed Reed Decision, Bethune-Cookman Students Protest Administration, Campus Conditions
Bethune-Cookman University students are protesting campus conditions after the failed hire of Ed Reed, who raised awareness of such issues. The post After Ed Reed Decision, Bethune-Cookman Students Protest Administration, Campus Conditions appeared first on NewsOne.
