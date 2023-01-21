ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Greenwich, RI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
frmedia.org

Aguiar Seeks Increase in School Committee Pay

Fall River School Committee member Kevin Aguiar is asking Mayor Paul Coogan and the City Council to consider raising the pay for members of the committee to that of those on the council.. School committee members make a part-time yearly salary of $7,197 a year while councilors earn a part-time...
newbedfordguide.com

10 people who could run for mayor of New Bedford in 2023

Jon Mitchell has served as New Bedford’s mayor for over a decade but hasn’t committed yet to running for re-election in 2023. A 4-year mayoral term may be hard to commit to if Mayor Mitchell has ambitions for higher office or may just be ready for a change and one should assume the chances he runs for mayor are 50-50%.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
Uprise RI

Yaimani Rivera: Armory area clean up is great, but what about South Providence

Dear Elected Officials (Tiara, Mary Kay, Enrique, Sam and Rachel),. I write with deep disappointment about the decision to fund professional trash cleanup only around the Armory where a temporary warming center is currently located. While I applaud your efforts in responding to the concerns of residents near the Armory (West End), I wonder why the same resources and allocation weren’t granted to residents in South Providence who live in close proximity to Crossroads and Amos House, and where trash that probably doubles the amount the Armory is seeing is generated all year long. Can someone please explain?
PROVIDENCE, RI
ecori.org

Affordable Housing Stock Shrinks in Some R.I. Towns

A nearly finished development called Pine View has helped the town of Exeter increase its proportion of affordable housing. (Colleen Cronin/ecoRI News) During the past decade, a few Rhode Island municipalities have made slow progress toward the state’s 10% low- and moderate-income housing requirement, while some have stalled and many others have fallen behind.
MIDDLETOWN, RI
eastgreenwichnews.com

Obituary: Gordon E. Martin, Jr., 90

Served East Greenwich Assembly #4, Order of the Rainbow for Girls. Gordon E. Martin, Jr., 90, of Warwick, peacefully passed away on Wednesday, January 18, 2023 at Kent Hospital in Warwick, RI. Gordon was born in Providence, RI on September 16, 1932, to the late Gordon E. and Vera W. (Lans) Martin. Gordon was 19 years old when he met his beloved wife of 67 years Joan A. (Riley) Martin.
WARWICK, RI
WPRI 12 News

RI School Choice Fair event held in Warwick

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Families for Schools Choice is hosting its premiere all school fair on Sunday. The event will be held from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Crowne Plaza in Warwick. The organization says the purpose of the fair is to empower families to choose educational environments that best […]
WARWICK, RI
independentri.com

Homeowners group wants town to plow private roads equally

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — A homeowners’ association is asking the town of South Kingstown to either stop snow plowing private roads at taxpayers’ expense under what’s called “tradition” or plow all private roads in town. “We view the Town’s current private road plowing practice...
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, RI
mybackyardnews.com

LITTLE COMPTON HISTORICAL SOCIETY- “INSPIRED CRAFT”

Crafting Series Precedes 2023 “Inspired Craft”. Local craftmakers and artisans are offering a series of workshops with individualized instruction this winter and spring in anticipation of the Little Compton Historical Society’s 2023 Inspired Craft exhibition. Participants of all experience levels, including those trying a craft for the first...
LITTLE COMPTON, RI
frmedia.org

City Seeking Snow Shovel Volunteers

It has thus far been a quiet winter in Fall River with no significant snow storms to date. That has not stopped the city from continuing to seek volunteers who can help shovel out residents if the need should arise. Those willing to lend a hand can contact the Mayor’s...
FALL RIVER, MA
iheart.com

Snow Closings and Cancellations List

Due to Monday's snowfall, several communities have cancelled after-school program and sports, including Cumberland, Lincoln and Woonsocket. Get the complete list of snow closings and cancellations here.
WOONSOCKET, RI
Block Island Times

Objections to Ballard’s CRMC application

Responses are rolling in to the Rhode Island Coastal Resources Management Council regarding Ballard’s Inn Realty’s application for an outdoor stage and four tiki bars, which the applicant deems are “temporary mobile structures.” The application also asks to establish a perimeter on the beach adjacent to Ballard’s where the bars would be allowed.
NEW SHOREHAM, RI
fallriverreporter.com

Fall River area residents shocked at high electric bills, but isn’t that what they voted for?

Check any of the Fall River Facebook pages or groups and you’ll see that Fall River area residents are increasingly shocked at the sky-high electricity costs, but the majority are mostly responsible for it after supporting the shutdown of Brayton Point Power station in nearby Somerset and other coal/nuclear and other carbon-based power states in Massachusetts.
FALL RIVER, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy