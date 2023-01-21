Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Longstanding Talbots Location Permanently Closing January 23Joel EisenbergProvidence, RI
Talbots is Closing a Store in Providence Mall Next WeekBryan DijkhuizenProvidence, RI
Westerly parents outraged over graphic book featuring provocative material in high school libraryEdy ZooWesterly, RI
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Rhode Island?Ted RiversProvidence, RI
Home to the Biggest Burger in Rhode Island, this Restaurant is Bucket-List WorthyTravel MavenProvidence, RI
Related
frmedia.org
Aguiar Seeks Increase in School Committee Pay
Fall River School Committee member Kevin Aguiar is asking Mayor Paul Coogan and the City Council to consider raising the pay for members of the committee to that of those on the council.. School committee members make a part-time yearly salary of $7,197 a year while councilors earn a part-time...
newbedfordguide.com
10 people who could run for mayor of New Bedford in 2023
Jon Mitchell has served as New Bedford’s mayor for over a decade but hasn’t committed yet to running for re-election in 2023. A 4-year mayoral term may be hard to commit to if Mayor Mitchell has ambitions for higher office or may just be ready for a change and one should assume the chances he runs for mayor are 50-50%.
Uprise RI
Yaimani Rivera: Armory area clean up is great, but what about South Providence
Dear Elected Officials (Tiara, Mary Kay, Enrique, Sam and Rachel),. I write with deep disappointment about the decision to fund professional trash cleanup only around the Armory where a temporary warming center is currently located. While I applaud your efforts in responding to the concerns of residents near the Armory (West End), I wonder why the same resources and allocation weren’t granted to residents in South Providence who live in close proximity to Crossroads and Amos House, and where trash that probably doubles the amount the Armory is seeing is generated all year long. Can someone please explain?
ecori.org
Affordable Housing Stock Shrinks in Some R.I. Towns
A nearly finished development called Pine View has helped the town of Exeter increase its proportion of affordable housing. (Colleen Cronin/ecoRI News) During the past decade, a few Rhode Island municipalities have made slow progress toward the state’s 10% low- and moderate-income housing requirement, while some have stalled and many others have fallen behind.
oceanstatecurrent.com
High Drama at Richmond Town Council Meeting, as Conservative is Appointed to Regional School Committee
Clay Johnson was sworn-in to the regional Chariho school committee by state Senator Elaine Morgan today at 10:00 AM this morning at the Richmond town hall. But not without controversy; and under threat of a lawsuit by the district’s own school committee. Despite legal maneuverings to circumvent state law...
Pawtucket-Central Falls train station opens
Two decades later, the Pawtucket-Central Falls Transit Center finally opened Monday morning.
eastgreenwichnews.com
Obituary: Gordon E. Martin, Jr., 90
Served East Greenwich Assembly #4, Order of the Rainbow for Girls. Gordon E. Martin, Jr., 90, of Warwick, peacefully passed away on Wednesday, January 18, 2023 at Kent Hospital in Warwick, RI. Gordon was born in Providence, RI on September 16, 1932, to the late Gordon E. and Vera W. (Lans) Martin. Gordon was 19 years old when he met his beloved wife of 67 years Joan A. (Riley) Martin.
RI School Choice Fair event held in Warwick
WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Families for Schools Choice is hosting its premiere all school fair on Sunday. The event will be held from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Crowne Plaza in Warwick. The organization says the purpose of the fair is to empower families to choose educational environments that best […]
independentri.com
Homeowners group wants town to plow private roads equally
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — A homeowners’ association is asking the town of South Kingstown to either stop snow plowing private roads at taxpayers’ expense under what’s called “tradition” or plow all private roads in town. “We view the Town’s current private road plowing practice...
Uprise RI
Kim and Akim lived in tent in Woonsocket, until home was bulldozed by the City
In December Uprise RI went to Woonsocket to talk to the people there suffering from homeless. There I met Kim and Akin, a couple living in a tent. For that story, I changed their names, with permission, to Brianna and Adam. For this story, they have allowed me to use their actual names.
mybackyardnews.com
LITTLE COMPTON HISTORICAL SOCIETY- “INSPIRED CRAFT”
Crafting Series Precedes 2023 “Inspired Craft”. Local craftmakers and artisans are offering a series of workshops with individualized instruction this winter and spring in anticipation of the Little Compton Historical Society’s 2023 Inspired Craft exhibition. Participants of all experience levels, including those trying a craft for the first...
fallriverreporter.com
A different type of storytime among the activities coming to the Fall River Public Library
The Fall River Public Library has some events to brighten up the dull days of winter. Here are some of the highlights for the end of January and beginning of February. Teen Lava Lamp Craft: Monday, January 23 at 6 pm. Free DIY lava lamp for teens 12-18; registration not required.
frmedia.org
City Seeking Snow Shovel Volunteers
It has thus far been a quiet winter in Fall River with no significant snow storms to date. That has not stopped the city from continuing to seek volunteers who can help shovel out residents if the need should arise. Those willing to lend a hand can contact the Mayor’s...
rinewstoday.com
Business Beat: Benjamin Lescault, 3rd generation of leadership at Grace Barker Health
Grace Barker Health, a skilled nursing, short-term rehabilitation, assisted living and adult day health provider located in Warren, announces that Benjamin Lescault, MSHCA, LNHA, ALRA has been promoted to administrator. The announcement was made by Mark and Mary Beth Lescault, co-owners of Grace Barker Health. At age 26, Mr. Lescault...
iheart.com
Snow Closings and Cancellations List
Due to Monday's snowfall, several communities have cancelled after-school program and sports, including Cumberland, Lincoln and Woonsocket. Get the complete list of snow closings and cancellations here.
Newport police hiring new recruits, veteran officers
The department is encouraging both new recruits and certified police officers to apply by Tuesday, Feb. 21.
Block Island Times
Objections to Ballard’s CRMC application
Responses are rolling in to the Rhode Island Coastal Resources Management Council regarding Ballard’s Inn Realty’s application for an outdoor stage and four tiki bars, which the applicant deems are “temporary mobile structures.” The application also asks to establish a perimeter on the beach adjacent to Ballard’s where the bars would be allowed.
fallriverreporter.com
Fall River area residents shocked at high electric bills, but isn’t that what they voted for?
Check any of the Fall River Facebook pages or groups and you’ll see that Fall River area residents are increasingly shocked at the sky-high electricity costs, but the majority are mostly responsible for it after supporting the shutdown of Brayton Point Power station in nearby Somerset and other coal/nuclear and other carbon-based power states in Massachusetts.
newbedfordguide.com
New Bedford memories: Smuggler’s Den, Clyde Beatty Cole Bros Circus, Bowling On The Green…
“Things have changed so much from when I was a kid down here in the south end of New Bedford growing up on Bellevue St. All us kids were always doing something with everything available to us. We played Little League Baseball and I played for ‘Me & Ed’s.’ My...
GoLocalProv
People on the Move: Johnson Named VP at CCRI, Silva Joins Engel & Völkers
GoLocal's People on the Move is an update on new hires and promotions across southern New England. If your organization has an announcement, email it to us at [email protected]. CCRI Hires Jennie Johnson as Vice President for the Division of Workforce Partnerships. The Community College of Rhode Island recently...
Comments / 0