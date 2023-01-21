ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tullahoma, TN

On Target News

Press Release form Life Care Center of Tullahoma

Statement for Life Care Center of Tullahoma: On Jan. 20, a roof air conditioning unit above the dietary department started smoking and caught on fire. The fire department was immediately called, and associates sprang into action, following their fire safety training. Fourteen residents in the unit closest to the fire...
TULLAHOMA, TN
WSMV

Maury County convenience center closed after fire

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WSMV) - Maury County fire fighters responded to a trash compactor fire at the Neeley Hollow convenience center. Officials were able to tow away the container away from the compactor. The Maury County Fire Department said luckily the fire was confined to the front area of the container.
MAURY COUNTY, TN
On Target News

One of the Boat Docks at Tims Ford has been Closed

Tims Ford State Park officials have closed a boat dock inside the park. The Lakeview boat dock has been closed until further notice. Other ramps remain open at Devil’s Step, Rock Creek, Turkey Creek, Lost Creek, and TVA Dam. One of Southern Tennessee's most experienced and recognized news broadcasters...
LYNCHBURG, TN
WAFF

Havoc the dog euthanized in Guntersville

Multiple agencies are on the scene of a structure fire in Morgan County Monday afternoon. UAH receives $2.8 million grant to support teachers of English learners. As part of the grant, UAH has partnered with three local school districts to help teach students who are learning English as a second language.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WKRN

Camper stolen from Maine found in Middle TN

A camper stolen from Maine was found in Lebanon with the help of license plate readers. A camper stolen from Maine was found in Lebanon with the help of license plate readers. Closing arguments underway in Clarksville murder …. Closing arguments underway in Clarksville murder case. Suspect sought after woman...
LEBANON, TN
murfreesboro.com

Missin Person: Acacia Crawford

Acacia Crawford, 13, was reported as a missing/runaway on January 18. She left her residence on her own and could possibly be in the N. Lakeshore Drive area of Murfreesboro. Crawford has been entered as missing in the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) database. If anyone sees Acacia Crawford or know where she can be located, please contact Detective Emily Speed at 629-201-5664.
MURFREESBORO, TN
wgnsradio.com

High Dollar Purse Stolen from Local Business

A very expensive purse was stolen from the employee breakroom of a Medical Center Parkway business in Murfreesboro. The theft occurred at The Social Chair in the Fountains at Gateway on January 16, 2023. The unknown culprit stole a Prada brand purse that contained the victims ID, cash, debit and...
MURFREESBORO, TN
mjpdnews.org

Statement from Chief Hambrick on Old Lebanon Dirt Road Response

“Earlier this week, our department noticed the advertisement for a planned large event on Global Vision Bible Church’s property at 2060 Old Lebanon Dirt Road. While the church property is outside of Mt. Juliet’s city limits, the roadway of Old Lebanon Dirt Road is in the city limits, and our department has a duty to ensure Old Lebanon Dirt Road remains clear for safe vehicular traffic and emergency response. Additionally, nearby private property owners are also in Mt. Juliet’s city limits, and we have a duty to assist private property owners with trespassing issues.
MOUNT JULIET, TN
WSMV

Three killed in Spring Hill crash

People in Bellevue strongly oppose a new massive apartment complex proposed off Interstate 40. Interstate 24 in Murfreesboro has opened after a man shot himself then ran into the interstate with a gun. Friday evening news update from WSMV4. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Marius Payton takes a look at...
SPRING HILL, TN
WKRN

Event hosted by Wilson County church leads to traffic chaos

Old Lebanon Dirt Road in Mt. Juliet was seriously backed up Friday morning as a long line of vehicles headed to the ReAwaken America Tour at the Global Vision Bible Church. Event hosted by Wilson County church leads to traffic …. Old Lebanon Dirt Road in Mt. Juliet was seriously...
WILSON COUNTY, TN
