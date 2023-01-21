Read full article on original website
Press Release form Life Care Center of Tullahoma
Statement for Life Care Center of Tullahoma: On Jan. 20, a roof air conditioning unit above the dietary department started smoking and caught on fire. The fire department was immediately called, and associates sprang into action, following their fire safety training. Fourteen residents in the unit closest to the fire...
Firefighters battle fire at Tullahoma nursing home
The Tullahoma Fire Department fought a fire at Life Care Center late Friday night. Officials say there are no reported injuries.
Maury County convenience center closed after fire
COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WSMV) - Maury County fire fighters responded to a trash compactor fire at the Neeley Hollow convenience center. Officials were able to tow away the container away from the compactor. The Maury County Fire Department said luckily the fire was confined to the front area of the container.
House destroyed by fire in DeKalb County
A home was destroyed in a fire early Friday morning in DeKalb County.
Stolen car with sleeping toddler inside crashes on I-75 in Chattanooga Monday morning
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A toddler is safe after Chattanooga Police say a thief who remains on the run stole a vehicle she was sitting in the back seat of Monday morning. The stolen vehicle crashed on Interstate 75. Chattanooga Police Sgt. Victor Miller tells us the toddler's grandmother was...
One of the Boat Docks at Tims Ford has been Closed
Tims Ford State Park officials have closed a boat dock inside the park. The Lakeview boat dock has been closed until further notice. Other ramps remain open at Devil’s Step, Rock Creek, Turkey Creek, Lost Creek, and TVA Dam. One of Southern Tennessee's most experienced and recognized news broadcasters...
Havoc the dog euthanized in Guntersville
Multiple agencies are on the scene of a structure fire in Morgan County Monday afternoon. UAH receives $2.8 million grant to support teachers of English learners. As part of the grant, UAH has partnered with three local school districts to help teach students who are learning English as a second language.
MCSO: 1 injured in apartment shooting
One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting at FarmHaus apartment in Madison.
Camper stolen from Maine found in Middle TN
A camper stolen from Maine was found in Lebanon with the help of license plate readers. A camper stolen from Maine was found in Lebanon with the help of license plate readers. Closing arguments underway in Clarksville murder …. Closing arguments underway in Clarksville murder case. Suspect sought after woman...
Missin Person: Acacia Crawford
Acacia Crawford, 13, was reported as a missing/runaway on January 18. She left her residence on her own and could possibly be in the N. Lakeshore Drive area of Murfreesboro. Crawford has been entered as missing in the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) database. If anyone sees Acacia Crawford or know where she can be located, please contact Detective Emily Speed at 629-201-5664.
Scammer gets thousands by using Wilson Co. Sheriff’s Office phone number
LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) - A scammer stole $3,500 from an elderly person in Wilson County by using the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office non-emergency line. The WCSO warned of the ongoing scam in a Facebook post. “Spoofing continues to lure residents through a variety of intimidation tactics,” the sheriff’s office...
Shoplifter arrested after threatening to shoot ALDI employees in Brentwood
A suspected shoplifter faces multiple charges after police say he threatened to shoot employees of an ALDI'S in Brentwood.
High Dollar Purse Stolen from Local Business
A very expensive purse was stolen from the employee breakroom of a Medical Center Parkway business in Murfreesboro. The theft occurred at The Social Chair in the Fountains at Gateway on January 16, 2023. The unknown culprit stole a Prada brand purse that contained the victims ID, cash, debit and...
Rise in street racing ruffles residents near Old Hickory Boulevard
Street racing has been an issue across Davidson County. Now, residents in Brentwood say dangerous drivers have threatened the roads.
Statement from Chief Hambrick on Old Lebanon Dirt Road Response
“Earlier this week, our department noticed the advertisement for a planned large event on Global Vision Bible Church’s property at 2060 Old Lebanon Dirt Road. While the church property is outside of Mt. Juliet’s city limits, the roadway of Old Lebanon Dirt Road is in the city limits, and our department has a duty to ensure Old Lebanon Dirt Road remains clear for safe vehicular traffic and emergency response. Additionally, nearby private property owners are also in Mt. Juliet’s city limits, and we have a duty to assist private property owners with trespassing issues.
Mt. Juliet man scammed $3,500 after caller claims to be Wilson County sheriff’s deputy
A Mt. Juliet man is sharing his story after he was scammed $3,500 from a spoofing call.
Three killed in Spring Hill crash
People in Bellevue strongly oppose a new massive apartment complex proposed off Interstate 40. Interstate 24 in Murfreesboro has opened after a man shot himself then ran into the interstate with a gun. Friday evening news update from WSMV4. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Marius Payton takes a look at...
Event hosted by Wilson County church leads to traffic chaos
Old Lebanon Dirt Road in Mt. Juliet was seriously backed up Friday morning as a long line of vehicles headed to the ReAwaken America Tour at the Global Vision Bible Church. Event hosted by Wilson County church leads to traffic …. Old Lebanon Dirt Road in Mt. Juliet was seriously...
I-24, I-840 reopens after man shoots himself on roadway
Interstate 24 will reopen soon near Medical Center Parkway after police said a man shot himself before they arrived.
I-24 reopens in Murfreesboro after man shoots himself, walks around with gun
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man shot who shot himself in the face after arguing with his girlfriend has been taken to a Nashville hospital, the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said Friday night. The sheriff’s office said Deviset Patton, 41, of Nashville, was in the car with his girlfriend...
