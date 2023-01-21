ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daytona Beach, FL

Hall of Famer Ed Reed out as Bethune-Cookman football coach after negotiations fail

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30KEM7_0kMoVgyU00

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Pro Football Hall of Famer Ed Reed announced on Saturday that he will not coach at Bethune-Cookman University, 25 days after agreeing in principle to a contract and less than a week after he criticized working, training and playing conditions at the school.

Reed, 44, was a nine-time Pro Bowl selection and a Super Bowl champion with the Baltimore Ravens. He took the job at the HBCU school in Daytona Beach, Florida, on Dec. 27, ESPN reported.

“After weeks of negotiations I’ve been informed that the University won’t be ratifying my contract and won’t make good on the agreement we had in principle, which had provisions and resources best needed to support the student-athletes, Reed tweeted. “I was committed to coaching and cultivating a relationship with the university, players, community and the fans. It’s extremely disappointing this won’t be happening.”

Reed was a two-time All-America selection at the University of Miami and was part of the Hurricanes’ national championship team during the 2001 season. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2019.

He spoke to Bethune-Cookman players and their parents during a 15-minute goodbye, ESPN reported.

“We’ve been around here trying to change things,” Reed said. “My vision for change, probably moving too fast for a lot of people. I’m not withdrawing my name, as they said. They don’t want me here. They do not want me here because I tell the truth.”

Reed caused controversy on Jan. 15 during a profanity-laced video posted on Instagram that criticized the working, playing and training conditions at the university, WFTV reported.

Reed later apologized, stating on this his “language and tone were unacceptable as a father, coach and leader,” CBS Sports reported.

“My passion for our culture, betterment and bringing our foundation up got the best of me and I fell victim while engaging with antagonists on social media as well,” Reed said.

Reed apologized again on Saturday, according to ESPN.

“I’m a good man, not perfect,” Reed said. “We all make mistakes, and I apologized for mine.”

Reed was set to replace Terry Sims, who was fired after back-to-back 2-9 seasons as the Wildcats’ coach. He spent the last three seasons in a support-staff role at Miami and was a senior football adviser under Hurricanes coach Mario Cristobal, ESPN reported.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Jimez Hamilton Commits To UCF As A Preferred Walk-On

ORLANDO, FL- UCF have officially landed 3 Star preferred walk on defensive backs in back to back recruiting cycles with Jimez Hamilton announcing his commitment to UCF yesterday. Hamilton joins the likes of Terrell Jackson who enrolled with the Knights as a preferred walk on last season. Graded as the number 130 cornerback in the class of 2023 by 247Sports, Jackson ranks higher than multiple commits to ACC, Big Ten, and Pac-12 schools. At one point he held offers from both Ole Miss and Tulane, which is a testament to his talent and skillset.
ORLANDO, FL
floridapolitics.com

Ghosted: Double life of UCF professor unravels

She often traveled to California, leaving Florida behind, and developing a bad reputation at UCF. Pamela Douglas led a double life for nearly six years. The UCF assistant professor secretly held a second full-time career at UCLA on the opposite coast while she worked in Orlando, according to a school report released to Florida Politics this month in a public records request.
ORLANDO, FL
mediafeed.org

University of Central Florida will cost you this much

The University of Central Florida is a four-year public research university in Orlando, Florida. UCF regularly shows up in the best college rankings by U.S. News and World Report, and in 2020, Washington Monthly recognized UCF as one of the country’s best universities. CEOWORLD named the university as the fourth best hospitality school in the world.
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Casting underway for new game show set to film in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — ABOVE: Take a look at today's top headlines. Applications are open to be a contestant on a new Very Local TV show coming to Orlando and West Palm Beach. The show is a trivia game called "Wait, What Happened?" and will be filming in February. If...
ORLANDO, FL
blackchronicle.com

Woman fatally shot dying husband at Florida hospital

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida girl fatally shot her terminally in poor health husband at a Daytona Beach hospital on Saturday after which barricaded herself in his room for hours earlier than surrendering, police mentioned. According to Daytona Beach police, the 76-year-old girl shot her 77-year-old husband...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Disney makes new move on Lake Nona campus in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. Seven months after it was confirmed that the timeline for The Walt Disney Co.’s relocation of thousands of jobs to Central Florida had shifted, there is new activity involving the nearly 60-acre campus Disney plans to build.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Jennifer Kesse disappearance: 17 years later, family says they have new leads in Orlando cold case

ORLANDO, Fla. - It has been 17 years since Jennifer Kesse disappeared in Orlando. The 24-year-old vanished without a trace in January 2006 – and no one's been arrested. Her family tells FOX 35 they have new leads in the case. Drew Kesse – Jennifer's father – says the Florida Department of Law Enforcement is working on the case with the family’s investigators.
ORLANDO, FL
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
126K+
Followers
147K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy