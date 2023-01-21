ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

CBS Sports

LeBron James says son Bronny can go to any college he wants: 'All I have to do is pick up the phone'

Only a handful of schools have publicly offered a scholarship to top-40 recruit Bronny James, LeBron James' oldest son. This week, his options were reportedly pared down to a final three of USC, Ohio State and Oregon. However, The King himself weighed in this weekend on his son's options as he stares down the homestretch of his recruitment, and made thing abundantly clear: Bronny's options are not limited.
New York Post

Bronny James narrows his college choices to three schools

Bronny James has apparently narrowed down his choice of colleges. The son of NBA superstar LeBron James will reportedly decide between Ohio State, USC and Oregon, according to a report from the L.A. Times.  “I’m still open, but those are options,” James told On3.  The 6-foot-3, 190-pound Sierra Canyon star is in the midst of a standout senior year. ESPN NBA draft analyst Jonathan Givony recently dubbed Bronny a “strong first round candidate” for the 2024 draft. James is also ranked the No. 38 overall prospect and No. 10 combo guard in On3’s 2023 rankings. He is also the No. 7 player in California. James’ college future has long been a source of intrigue around the sport. Last fall, the 18-year-old caused a stir when he posted photos of himself in Ohio State Buckeyes gear on Instagram after a visit to the campus. Memphis had been a rumored destination for the prospect as well, but the school was notably left off the most recent list of his final three choices.
Popculture

Las Vegas Raiders Player Engaged to Basketball Star

A Las Vegas Raiders player is getting married. Hroniss Grasu proposed to longtime girlfriend Sabrina Inosescu, a basketball star who plays for the New York Liberty of the WNBA. Ionescu shared multiple photos of the engagement on Instagram and wrote, "It's always us. Here's to forever with you." According to ESPN, both went to college at the University of Oregon, grew up in California and are of Romanian descent.
Albany Herald

Bulls use balanced effort to turn back Hawks

DeMar DeRozan scored 26 points, Zach LaVine added 20 and Nikola Vucevic posted a double-double of 14 points and 17 rebounds as the host Chicago Bulls defeated the Atlanta Hawks 111-100 on Monday night. Chicago stretched its winning streak to three games, matching a season high, while sending the Hawks...
Albany Herald

Jazz pull away early, cruise to finish vs. Hornets

Lauri Markkanen scored 25 points and grabbed 11 rebounds to lead the Utah Jazz to a 120-102 victory over the Charlotte Hornets on Monday night in Salt Lake City. Markkanen came up big in the pivotal second quarter, scoring 11 points while the Jazz catapulted past the Hornets for good to even their record at 25-25.
Albany Herald

Pacers ride 7-game slide into matchup with Bulls

The sputtering Indiana Pacers will try to snap a seven-game losing streak on Tuesday when the Chicago Bulls, playing the second leg of a back-to-back set, visit Indianapolis. Chicago comes in riding a three-game winning streak after a 111-100 home victory over the Atlanta Hawks on Monday. DeMar DeRozan scored 26 points in the latest triumph. Zach LaVine added 20 points, and Nikola Vucevic amassed 14 points, 17 rebounds and seven assists.
Albany Herald

Damian Lillard climbs 3-point ladder as Blazers roll over Spurs

Damian Lillard recorded 37 points and 12 assists and moved into seventh place on the all-time 3-pointers list while leading the Portland Trail Blazers to a 147-127 victory over the visiting San Antonio Spurs on Monday night. Lillard's seventh and final trey of the night was the 2,283rd of his...
Albany Herald

49-point first quarter sends Bucks to rout of Pistons

The Milwaukee Bucks scored 49 points in the first quarter and reached a season high in points while overwhelming the host Detroit Pistons 150-130 on Monday night. Giannis Antetokounmpo, who missed the previous five games due to left knee soreness, scored 20 first-quarter points and finished with 29 points and 12 rebounds.
Albany Herald

Reports: Lakers add Wizards F Rui Hachimura in trade

The Los Angeles Lakers finalized a deal to send guard Kendrick Nunn and three second-round draft picks to the Washington Wizards for forward Rui Hachimura, according to multiple reports Monday. Nunn, 27, is averaging 6.7 points and 13.5 minutes in 39 games (two starts) with the Lakers this season.
Albany Herald

Heat eager for competitive clash with rival Celtics

The Miami Heat -- and particularly center Bam Adebayo -- are bracing for a visit from the Boston Celtics on Tuesday night. "When the Celtics come in, we always try to make it a dogfight," Adebayo said.
