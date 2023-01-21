Read full article on original website
Lakers Trade Acquisition Rui Hachimura's Status vs. Clippers Revealed
The Los Angeles Lakers will not have Rui Hachimura vs. the LA Clippers
Lakers Insider Reveals The Team Plans To Start Rui Hachimura Next To LeBron James And Anthony Davis
The Lakers are planning to start Rui Hachimura.
Spencer Dinwiddie lists differences between James Harden, Luka Doncic
Philadelphia 76ers star James Harden and Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic have been viewed as similar players due to their offensive skills. Both are elite scorers, playmakers and rebounders. Both Harden and Doncic have an innate ability to lift their teams to greater heights and take games over in the...
Kawhi Leonard's Season-High Scoring Burst Leads Clippers to Win vs. Spurs
The San Antonio Spurs proved unable to overcome a season-high scoring display from LA Clippers superstar Kawhi Leonard.
LeBron James says son Bronny can go to any college he wants: 'All I have to do is pick up the phone'
Only a handful of schools have publicly offered a scholarship to top-40 recruit Bronny James, LeBron James' oldest son. This week, his options were reportedly pared down to a final three of USC, Ohio State and Oregon. However, The King himself weighed in this weekend on his son's options as he stares down the homestretch of his recruitment, and made thing abundantly clear: Bronny's options are not limited.
Bronny James narrows his college choices to three schools
Bronny James has apparently narrowed down his choice of colleges. The son of NBA superstar LeBron James will reportedly decide between Ohio State, USC and Oregon, according to a report from the L.A. Times. “I’m still open, but those are options,” James told On3. The 6-foot-3, 190-pound Sierra Canyon star is in the midst of a standout senior year. ESPN NBA draft analyst Jonathan Givony recently dubbed Bronny a “strong first round candidate” for the 2024 draft. James is also ranked the No. 38 overall prospect and No. 10 combo guard in On3’s 2023 rankings. He is also the No. 7 player in California. James’ college future has long been a source of intrigue around the sport. Last fall, the 18-year-old caused a stir when he posted photos of himself in Ohio State Buckeyes gear on Instagram after a visit to the campus. Memphis had been a rumored destination for the prospect as well, but the school was notably left off the most recent list of his final three choices.
Lakers News: Two Clippers Role Players Won’t Play Tuesday In Battle Of LA
The Battle of LA will be without two Clipper role players Tuesday night.
BREAKING: DeMar DeRozan Makes NBA History
DeMar DeRozan made NBA history on Monday night.
Las Vegas Raiders Player Engaged to Basketball Star
A Las Vegas Raiders player is getting married. Hroniss Grasu proposed to longtime girlfriend Sabrina Inosescu, a basketball star who plays for the New York Liberty of the WNBA. Ionescu shared multiple photos of the engagement on Instagram and wrote, "It's always us. Here's to forever with you." According to ESPN, both went to college at the University of Oregon, grew up in California and are of Romanian descent.
NBA Trade Rumors: Mavs Interested in Wizards’ Rui Hachimura
The Dallas Mavericks could use some big-man help before the NBA’s Feb. 9 trade deadline. Could a deal with the Washington Wizards for Rui Hachimura be the answer?
Lakers Land Mavs’ Christian Wood In Bold Trade Scenario
The Dallas Mavericks face a situation where making a big splash trade at the NBA trade deadline would be nice, but it isn’t feasible. They owe their 2023 first-round pick to the New York Knicks due to the Kristaps Porzingis trade from 2019. With a persisting lack of identity,...
Kings rookie Keegan Murray on Sacramento’s stellar 133-100 win over the Memphis Grizzlies
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Following Sacramento’s 133-100 blowout victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday night, Kings rookie Keegan Murray talks about the boost from the opening quarter, the 12 made three-pointers in that first period to tie an NBA record, the boost from Harrison Barnes and Trey Lyles, the emphasis on rebounding in the […]
Bulls use balanced effort to turn back Hawks
DeMar DeRozan scored 26 points, Zach LaVine added 20 and Nikola Vucevic posted a double-double of 14 points and 17 rebounds as the host Chicago Bulls defeated the Atlanta Hawks 111-100 on Monday night. Chicago stretched its winning streak to three games, matching a season high, while sending the Hawks...
Jazz pull away early, cruise to finish vs. Hornets
Lauri Markkanen scored 25 points and grabbed 11 rebounds to lead the Utah Jazz to a 120-102 victory over the Charlotte Hornets on Monday night in Salt Lake City. Markkanen came up big in the pivotal second quarter, scoring 11 points while the Jazz catapulted past the Hornets for good to even their record at 25-25.
Pacers ride 7-game slide into matchup with Bulls
The sputtering Indiana Pacers will try to snap a seven-game losing streak on Tuesday when the Chicago Bulls, playing the second leg of a back-to-back set, visit Indianapolis. Chicago comes in riding a three-game winning streak after a 111-100 home victory over the Atlanta Hawks on Monday. DeMar DeRozan scored 26 points in the latest triumph. Zach LaVine added 20 points, and Nikola Vucevic amassed 14 points, 17 rebounds and seven assists.
Damian Lillard climbs 3-point ladder as Blazers roll over Spurs
Damian Lillard recorded 37 points and 12 assists and moved into seventh place on the all-time 3-pointers list while leading the Portland Trail Blazers to a 147-127 victory over the visiting San Antonio Spurs on Monday night. Lillard's seventh and final trey of the night was the 2,283rd of his...
Streaky Knicks aim to end slide in clash with Cavaliers
In the past month, the New York Knicks are living the life of an extremely streaky team. The Knicks enjoyed the highs of a captivating eight-game winning streak along with a four-game run.
49-point first quarter sends Bucks to rout of Pistons
The Milwaukee Bucks scored 49 points in the first quarter and reached a season high in points while overwhelming the host Detroit Pistons 150-130 on Monday night. Giannis Antetokounmpo, who missed the previous five games due to left knee soreness, scored 20 first-quarter points and finished with 29 points and 12 rebounds.
Reports: Lakers add Wizards F Rui Hachimura in trade
The Los Angeles Lakers finalized a deal to send guard Kendrick Nunn and three second-round draft picks to the Washington Wizards for forward Rui Hachimura, according to multiple reports Monday. Nunn, 27, is averaging 6.7 points and 13.5 minutes in 39 games (two starts) with the Lakers this season.
Heat eager for competitive clash with rival Celtics
The Miami Heat -- and particularly center Bam Adebayo -- are bracing for a visit from the Boston Celtics on Tuesday night. "When the Celtics come in, we always try to make it a dogfight," Adebayo said.
