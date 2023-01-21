Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NFL Superstar Confirms He Is Leaving TeamOnlyHomersLas Vegas, NV
Area 51 Blog Owner Claims FBI, Air Force Ghosted Him After Raiding His Home, Causing $25K in DamagesEden ReportsLas Vegas, NV
This Walmart Photo Of Their Latest Display Has Gone Viral and Walmart Is In Big TroubleNorthville HeraldNorth Las Vegas, NV
Recently Traded Basketball Star Rips Former Team As 'Unethical'OnlyHomersLas Vegas, NV
Enhanced Santa Ana Wind Warning Issued for The Southern California and Las Vegas Prone Zones for Damaging Winds; DetailsSouthern California Weather ForceSanta Ana, CA
Related
Las Vegas police make arrest in woman’s beating death from last year
Las Vegas Metro police arrested a man Tuesday in connection with a woman’s death last year, the 8 News Now Investigators confirmed Wednesday.
Fox5 KVVU
3 taken to hospital after crash in central Las Vegas Valley
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Three people were taken to University Medical Center after a two-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon in the central Las Vegas Valley. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said they are still investigating the cause of the crash, which happened around 1:15 p.m. near Washington Avenue and Rancho Drive.
Pedestrian killed in northeast Las Vegas crash
A deadly crash involving a pedestrian shut down traffic to drivers on the east side of the Las Vegas valley, according to police. It happened on Tuesday evening at 6:47 p.m. along north Nellis and Las Vegas boulevards.
Las Vegas police search for missing man possibly in need of medical assistance
Las Vegas police are searching for a missing man who may be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical assistance.
Las Vegas police take barricade suspect into custody in east valley
UPDATE: At around 9:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Metro police said they had taken a suspect into custody following a barricade incident in the east valley. LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police investigated a barricade situation in the east valley on Tuesday evening. It took place near Mesa Vista Avenue and Mountain Vista Street just […]
Man arrested 82 times sentenced for his role in Las Vegas hookah lounge mass shooting
A man convicted for his part in a mass shooting at a Las Vegas hookah lounge could serve a little more than a year in prison as police continue to search for other shooters involved.
Fox5 KVVU
3 injured after shot during 'neighbor dispute' in west Las Vegas Valley
Victim in 1971 cold case identified with DNA, Mohave County Sheriff’s Office says. Years after being discovered inside a sack in the desert, the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigation Unit have identified the body of a woman they believe was murdered. Mesquite police confirm detective fired after...
Man struggles with North Las Vegas police over gun inside laundromat
A man accused of threatening to shoot a woman he allegedly held against her will later struggled with police officers over his gun inside a laundromat, documents said.
Man struck, killed in West Las Vegas crash
A 35-year-old man is dead after he was struck Tuesday night by a truck driven by an off-duty Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department employee. Martin Luther King and Balzar.
Las Vegas police: Neighbor dispute leads to shooting near Doolittle, H Street
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A dispute between neighbors resulted in a shooting Tuesday afternoon, according to Las Vegas police. The neighbor dispute was reported at 1:36 p.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of Doolittle Avenue, near H Street. When officers were arriving, they heard multiple gunshots, police said. Three adults were hit and taken to […]
KTNV
35-year-old man dead after being struck by LVMPD Corrections Officer in North Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A 35-year-old man is dead after being struck by a vehicle in North Las Vegas on Tuesday evening, police say. At approximately 8:38 p.m., Las Vegas Metro police responded to the collision that occurred at North Martin Luther King Boulevard, south of Balzar Avenue. Police say evidence at the scene and witness statements indicated that a 2018 Chevrolet Colorado was traveling south on North MLK Boulevard, south of Balzar Avenue.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police say woman suspected of DUI after hitting pedestrian in northeast valley
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas woman was arrested Saturday for suspected DUI after she struck a pedestrian in the northeast valley, police said. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department responded to the area of S. Nellis and S. Charleston boulevards at about 5:53 p.m. Saturday for a reported critical injury crash involving an automobile versus a pedestrian.
KOLO TV Reno
Elderly Vegas couple found dead in Death Valley
DEATH VALLEY, California (KOLO) - An elderly couple from Las Vegas were found dead in Death Valley earlier this month on Jan. 13, law enforcement officials say. 73-year-old Paul Fischer called the Inyo County Sheriff’s Office to report that he had just killed his wife, 72-year-old Mary Fischer. He...
Las Vegas Faces a Whole New Kind of Theft Problem
A local company nearly lost $175,000.
KTNV
RTC asking drivers to avoid the area of Las Vegas Blvd, Nellis
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A 23-year-old man is dead after being struck by a vehicle while crossing North Las Vegas Boulevard, police say. At approximately 6:47 p.m., Las Vegas Metro Police responded to a collision that occurred on North Las Vegas Boulevard at the intersection with North Nellis Boulevard. Police say evidence at the scene and surveillance video indicated a 2020 Nissan Altima was traveling northbound on Las Vegas Boulevard in the right travel lane of two and was approaching the intersection with Nellis Boulevard.
Shay Mikalonis pays a visit to Metro police officers
Shay Mikalonis, the Metro police officer who was paralyzed in a shooting on the Strip two and a half years ago, returned to visit officers at the Convention Center Area Command on Tuesday.
Fox5 KVVU
DA reviewing charges after man found dead in car
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said a man was found unresponsive in the 200 block of South 9th Street Jan. 21 around 5:35 a.m. Police said the man was declared deceased at the scene with an apparent gunshot wound. Investigators learned the victim was...
Las Vegas elementary school was in hard lockdown due to gunshots between adults
Las Vegas police said they are responding to a "dynamic scene" shooting in West Las Vegas in the 900 block of Doolittle Avenue.
‘We’ll take this pain with us forever,’ Henderson father speaks out after driver going nearly 100 mph sentenced
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man was sentenced to six years in prison with the possibility of parole after two years for hitting and killing a teenager in front of his Henderson middle school while driving almost 100 mph. There were nearly 200 people in the courthouse to support Rex Patchett, including his family and […]
Las Vegas police: Man killed by unknown suspect in Sunday afternoon shooting
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One man died in a shooting that resulted from a fight in the southeast Las Vegas valley over the weekend, according to Las Vegas Metro police. Officers arrived to the 6400 block of Boulder Highway, near Russell Road, around 4:45 p.m. Sunday afternoon. They found an unresponsive man suffering from gunshot […]
Comments / 1