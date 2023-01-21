Read full article on original website
Brandon Mack, former Ole Miss DL, announces transfer destination
Brandon Mack has found a new home after the former Ole Miss defensive lineman entered the transfer portal in November. Mack announced on social media that he would transfer to Houston. The former 3-star recruit played in 6 games primarily on special teams last season, and made 1 tackle on...
Offensive lineman Mana Taimana commits to Ole Miss
Ole Miss picked up a commitemnt from junior college offensive tackle Mana Taimani on Monday. Taimani played the 2022 season at Diablo Valley College in California after participating in just two games in two years at Wyoming. He comes to Ole Miss with three years of eligibility remaining. He was...
247Sports
Tennessee announces additions of early enrollees, four more transfers
Spring-semester classes began at Tennessee on Monday, and the football program officially announced the arrivals of 20 players from its top-10 2023 recruiting class. The Vols also formally confirmed the additions of four more transfers who committed this month, who join the quartet of portal players Tennessee announced on National Signing Day in February. Those 28 players are on campus and starting classes and offseason workouts this week and will go through spring practice when it begins in late March.
Nashville native, preferred walk-on LB transferring to Tennessee
After spending the first season of his college career at Liberty, Caleb Williams recently decided to enter the NCAA transfer portal in the aftermath of former Flames coach Hugh Freeze's departure. Once he learned that he might have a chance to play Tennessee, he didn't need long to decide where he wanted to go.
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Tennessee?
Thomas Frist Jr. and his family are some of the wealthiest and most influential people in Tennessee. Thomas Frist Jr., also known as "Tom" Frist, is the son of the late Thomas Frist Sr., who co-founded the hospital corporation, Hospital Corporation of America (HCA) in 1968. Tom Frist currently serves as a Director of the Company.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Tennessee
If you live in Tennessee and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Tennessee that are well-known for their food and service.
Tennessee Burger Wars: Is Krystal Ready for In-N-Out & Whataburger?
Tennessee-founded Krystal Restaurants is about to find itself in a burger war in its home state. Is the chain (which started in Chattanooga and is now headquartered in Atlanta) ready?
mainstreetmaury.com
Top-10 trip to Richland takes toll on Culleoka in District 10-1A play
Richland’s offensive versatility showed up early in Friday’s District 10-1A contest against visiting Culleoka. On consecutive possessions in the opening period, Gage Kirk and Luke Jones – at 6-5 each, the Raiders’ two tallest players – drained 3-pointers to help the seventh-ranked hosts to a 10-point cushion less than six minutes into the matchup.
This Is Tennessee's Best Restaurant For Pasta
24/7 Wall St. found the best restaurants around the country serving up delectable pasta dishes.
Murfreesboro Republican files the ‘Tennessee Retirement Savings Plan Act’
It would give people who don't have a retirement savings plan -- like a 401k -- through their employer a chance to start saving through the state.
Shelby County Restaurant Scores: Jan. 17-23
Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest: Curry Bowl – 834141 […]
Candle from popular retailer with a dozen Mississippi locations recalled
A discount retailer with nearly a dozen Mississippi locations has recalled popular candles due to fire and safety issues. Ross Dress for Less, with locations scattered from Gulfport to Olive Branch, sold nearly 6,000 impacted candles nationwide last autumn. Now, after reports of glass containers breaking and candles combusting, the company has issued a full recall.
Four shot outside Tunica casino
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Four people were injured outside a casino after a shooting early Sunday morning, the Tunica County Sheriff’s Office said. Tunica deputies received a 911 call from one of the victims saying that she and several people she was with had been shot. When deputies arrived on the scene, they found four people […]
Mom left grieving after son shot to death in Collierville
COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — A Memphis mom was left grieving after hearing the news that her son was gunned down in a Collierville neighborhood. Tawanda Scaife said her son’s life was apparently only worth $250 to the gunmen. Scaife said once the people responsible are in custody, she doesn’t even believe jail time for them is fair.
thelocalvoice.net
Inmate Dies Inside the Lafayette County Detention Center in Oxford, Mississippi
Custody staff and jail medical staff immediately administered life-saving measures. Medical response personnel also responded, assumed life-saving measures and the inmate was transported to Baptist Memorial Hospital. Ultimately, medical personnel pronounced the male inmate deceased at approximately 6:20 pm. The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office Investigators along with the Mississippi Bureau...
Alabama woman’s death leads police to Tennessee house and sound of husband killing her 2 sons, himself
The investigation of the death of a Hazel Green woman led Tennessee police to a house where officers heard gunshots that killed her husband and two sons in an apparent murder-suicide. The Madison County Sheriff’s Office said deputies conducting a welfare check on Chelle Mill Lane at about 11:15 p.m....
WSMV
Three killed in Spring Hill crash
People in Bellevue strongly oppose a new massive apartment complex proposed off Interstate 40. Interstate 24 in Murfreesboro has opened after a man shot himself then ran into the interstate with a gun. Friday evening news update from WSMV4. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Marius Payton takes a look at...
TN woman charged with exploiting a minor
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Fayette County woman, with ties to a popular West Tennessee restaurant, is behind bars and accused of numerous felony charges involving a minor. Magen Hylander’s home is listed as La Grange Tennessee, but as WREG reports, the 34-year-old now has a new address. Tonight, 34-year-old Magen Hylander sits in the Hardeman […]
DeSoto Times Today
DeSoto County resident pays final respects to Lisa Marie Presley at Graceland
For Sheila Gamble, the news of Lisa Marie Presley’s death brings a sense of finality for the area where Elvis Presley lived 20 years and where millions have flocked since his passing 45 years ago to see where the beloved entertainer called home. It’s where Lisa, his only child, also called home and where she will now be buried after dying Jan. 12 following full cardiac arrest at the age of 54 while at her California residence.
wgnsradio.com
Another Multi-Vehicle Sunday PM Crash On I-24
(SMYRNA,TN) There was a multi-vehicle crash on I-24 at 5:45PM Sunday evening (1/22/2023), near the Sam Ridley exit in Smyrna. If you are near the 65 mile marker, motorists are urged to get off the interstate and take an alternate route. Two of the four eastbound lanes (toward Murfreesboro from...
247Sports
