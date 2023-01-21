ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

saturdaydownsouth.com

Brandon Mack, former Ole Miss DL, announces transfer destination

Brandon Mack has found a new home after the former Ole Miss defensive lineman entered the transfer portal in November. Mack announced on social media that he would transfer to Houston. The former 3-star recruit played in 6 games primarily on special teams last season, and made 1 tackle on...
OXFORD, MS
247Sports

Offensive lineman Mana Taimana commits to Ole Miss

Ole Miss picked up a commitemnt from junior college offensive tackle Mana Taimani on Monday. Taimani played the 2022 season at Diablo Valley College in California after participating in just two games in two years at Wyoming. He comes to Ole Miss with three years of eligibility remaining. He was...
OXFORD, MS
247Sports

Tennessee announces additions of early enrollees, four more transfers

Spring-semester classes began at Tennessee on Monday, and the football program officially announced the arrivals of 20 players from its top-10 2023 recruiting class. The Vols also formally confirmed the additions of four more transfers who committed this month, who join the quartet of portal players Tennessee announced on National Signing Day in February. Those 28 players are on campus and starting classes and offseason workouts this week and will go through spring practice when it begins in late March.
KNOXVILLE, TN
mainstreetmaury.com

Top-10 trip to Richland takes toll on Culleoka in District 10-1A play

Richland’s offensive versatility showed up early in Friday’s District 10-1A contest against visiting Culleoka. On consecutive possessions in the opening period, Gage Kirk and Luke Jones – at 6-5 each, the Raiders’ two tallest players – drained 3-pointers to help the seventh-ranked hosts to a 10-point cushion less than six minutes into the matchup.
CULLEOKA, TN
WREG

Shelby County Restaurant Scores: Jan. 17-23

Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest: Curry Bowl – 834141 […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WREG

Four shot outside Tunica casino

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Four people were injured outside a casino after a shooting early Sunday morning, the Tunica County Sheriff’s Office said. Tunica deputies received a 911 call from one of the victims saying that she and several people she was with had been shot. When deputies arrived on the scene, they found four people […]
TUNICA COUNTY, MS
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Mom left grieving after son shot to death in Collierville

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — A Memphis mom was left grieving after hearing the news that her son was gunned down in a Collierville neighborhood. Tawanda Scaife said her son’s life was apparently only worth $250 to the gunmen. Scaife said once the people responsible are in custody, she doesn’t even believe jail time for them is fair.
MEMPHIS, TN
thelocalvoice.net

Inmate Dies Inside the Lafayette County Detention Center in Oxford, Mississippi

Custody staff and jail medical staff immediately administered life-saving measures. Medical response personnel also responded, assumed life-saving measures and the inmate was transported to Baptist Memorial Hospital. Ultimately, medical personnel pronounced the male inmate deceased at approximately 6:20 pm. The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office Investigators along with the Mississippi Bureau...
OXFORD, MS
WSMV

Three killed in Spring Hill crash

People in Bellevue strongly oppose a new massive apartment complex proposed off Interstate 40. Interstate 24 in Murfreesboro has opened after a man shot himself then ran into the interstate with a gun. Friday evening news update from WSMV4. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Marius Payton takes a look at...
SPRING HILL, TN
WREG

TN woman charged with exploiting a minor

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Fayette County woman, with ties to a popular West Tennessee restaurant, is behind bars and accused of numerous felony charges involving a minor. Magen Hylander’s home is listed as La Grange Tennessee, but as WREG reports, the 34-year-old now has a new address. Tonight, 34-year-old Magen Hylander sits in the Hardeman […]
FAYETTE COUNTY, TN
DeSoto Times Today

DeSoto County resident pays final respects to Lisa Marie Presley at Graceland

For Sheila Gamble, the news of Lisa Marie Presley’s death brings a sense of finality for the area where Elvis Presley lived 20 years and where millions have flocked since his passing 45 years ago to see where the beloved entertainer called home. It’s where Lisa, his only child, also called home and where she will now be buried after dying Jan. 12 following full cardiac arrest at the age of 54 while at her California residence.
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
wgnsradio.com

Another Multi-Vehicle Sunday PM Crash On I-24

(SMYRNA,TN) There was a multi-vehicle crash on I-24 at 5:45PM Sunday evening (1/22/2023), near the Sam Ridley exit in Smyrna. If you are near the 65 mile marker, motorists are urged to get off the interstate and take an alternate route. Two of the four eastbound lanes (toward Murfreesboro from...
SMYRNA, TN
247Sports

247Sports

