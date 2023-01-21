Read full article on original website
You Have to Ice Skate to These New Banff Ice Climbs
We’re well into ice climbing season now as we head into the second month of winter. While some places in Canada known to have fat ice had a slow start, classics from coast to coast are now in and getting climbed. In Banff National Park, two new routes were...
Strong Climbers Aim for Riders on the Storm in Patagonia
Brette Harrington, Jacopo Larcher and Siebe Vanhee are about to meet in Patagonia where they will attempt to free Riders on the Storm on the east face of Central Tower of Paine. This will be Harrington’s second time on the route. The 1,300-metre route was first climbed by Wolfgang...
