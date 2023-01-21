Read full article on original website
Kevin Keatts on loss to UNC: ‘Never been involved with a game where a team has taken 39 free throws’
Chapel Hill, N.C. -- In undoubtedly the most physical game of the year for Kevin Keatts and his basketball team, the Wolfpack came out on the wrong end of the scoreboard falling to North Carolina 80-69 in a game where UNC attempted 39 free throws compared to N.C. State's 12.
'I'm fine': Terquavion Smith, NC State provide updates after scary injury
RALEIGH, N.C. -- After suffering what appeared to be a scary injury to his elbow and neck, Terquavion Smith was carted off and taken to the hospital on Saturday night. The injury was suffered in the second half against North Carolina and resulted in Leaky Black being ejected due to a Flagrant 2 foul.
WATCH: Iowa City West 2025 four-star Jack McCaffery scores 22 points in loss to Linn-Mar
MARION - Iowa City West 2025 four-star forward Jack McCaffery is the top prospect in the state of Iowa's 2025 class. McCaffery and West High took on Linn-Mar on Friday night in Marion. Linn-Mar escaped with a 72-71 victory over West, but McCaffery poured in 22 points in the loss.
LSU falls to No. 4 in Women's AP Top 25
Even though LSU remains one of only three undefeated teams on the highest level of the women’s basketball landscape, the voters docked the Tigers for their narrow, 79-76, win over Arkansas Thursday, dropping them a notch to No. 4 in the latest AP Top 25. Stanford (19-2) climbed past the Tigers (19-0) into the third spot behind the other two unblemished teams, as South Carolina (20-0) holds onto its top spot with Ohio State (19-0) at No. 2.
Rival Reaction: Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo talks Indiana's 82-69 win
Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo had plenty to say about his team, the Hoosiers, Trayce Jackson-Davis, Tamar Bates, and more as Indiana beat the Spartans, 82-69.
Alabama Basketball: On No. 1 Poll rankings and more Tide Hoops history
On Monday, when the traditional polls are released, Alabama Basketball will be ranked either No. 1 or No. 2. The Crimson Tide’s elevation will occur because former No. 1 team, Houston was upset by Temple 56-55. The last time Alabama Basketball was ranked No. 1 in either of the...
RECRUITING: USC football offers nation's No. 2 2025 running back Harlem Barry
USC running backs coach Kiel McDonald added another blue-chip running back prospect to his board with an offer to Metairie (LA) recruit Harlem Berry on Thursday. Berry holds an early impressive offer list from Auburn, LSU, Ohio State, Oregon, Florida State, Baylor, Nebraska and Mississippi State. The 5-foot-11, 175-pound sophomore...
Blue Devils hosting local five star power forward for Miami game
Duke has already secured the commitment of one high major prospect in the class of 2024 and will host another on Saturday afternoon when the Blue Devils take on the Miami Hurricanes in a critical ACC match-up. Five star power forward Jarin Stevenson of Pittsboro (N.C.) Seaforth High School will...
Kam Pringle Announces College Decision
Offensive tackle Kam Pringle has officially made his college decision. Will the Tennessee Volunteers land the uber-talented South Carolina native?
Cameron Sparks, A Monster in the Making
Defensive back Cameron Sparks is quickly becoming one of the biggest names on the recruiting trail, and the Tennessee Volunteers are in hot pursuit.
Kentucky makes Sahvir Wheeler's importance clear but his role going forward remains undetermined
LEXINGTON - There isn't a program in the country that wouldn't want a player on its roster that is on pace to lead its conference in assists for a third straight season. That is the case for Kentucky point guard Sahvir Wheeler who led the SEC in assists while at Georgia during the 2020-21 season with 7.4 per game, transferred to UK and did so again last season with 6.9 per game and this year, currently leads the conference averaging 5.9 assists.
One recent Husker commit lands in Lincoln; NU fans wait to see what other announcements may come
The tweets about fireworks and things of celebratory nature connected with Husker football staffers late Saturday night hinted commitment announcements could be around the corner. Certainly that was already thought a strong possibility on a visit weekend with the Feb. 1 early signing day fast approaching, and also just before...
Colorado football recruiting: Deion Sanders, Buffaloes 'making a late run at' 5-star Nyckoles Harbor
Update: Harbor's father, Azuka, told 247Sports director of recruiting Steve Wiltfong that his son was at school and not Colorado. Nyckoles Harbor, one of only two uncommitted five-star recruits in the 2023 class, is taking a late visit to Colorado football ahead of his expected decision in February, Buff Stampede noted Monday morning. Harbor — one of this cycle's fastest players, who hails from Washington (D.C.) Archbishop Carroll — indicated Monday on Instagram that he was in Boulder, Colorado, to begin his visit.
Alabama Basketball: Crimson Tide 2023 Recruiting Update
Alabama basketball is enjoying one of its best starts in school history, sitting at 16-2 and 6-0 in the SEC. The Crimson Tide’s 2022 recruiting class, which ranked fourth nationally, has paid huge dividends. It could be argued that 5-star recruits Brandon Miller and Jaden Bradley, as well as...
ESPN's Computer Ranks College Basketball's Top 25 Teams
The 2022-23 men's college basketball season is really heating up in late January. While the official college basketball top 25 polls won't update until Monday, ESPN's computer model, the Basketball Power Index, has updated on Sunday morning. Here's how ESPN's computer model would rank the top 25 ...
2024 5-Star Recruit Ellis Robinson IV Will Announce His Commitment February 1
Alabama is one of five schools in the running for the top cornerback.
Gutsy performance leads Mississippi State to 77-76 thriller over Kentucky
Mississippi State didn’t bring it’s a game again on Sunday in a matchup with Kentucky, but the Bulldogs brought the guts. After falling behind by 10 points in the first half and facing some adversity along the way, State found a way. A huge second half from Anastasia Hayes and Jessika Carter led the way and a final stop on the last possession gave the Bulldogs a 77-76 win over the Wildcats.
SEC men's basketball power rankings: Auburn at two
Who are your top five SEC teams right now?
Nashville native, preferred walk-on LB transferring to Tennessee
After spending the first season of his college career at Liberty, Caleb Williams recently decided to enter the NCAA transfer portal in the aftermath of former Flames coach Hugh Freeze's departure. Once he learned that he might have a chance to play Tennessee, he didn't need long to decide where he wanted to go.
Gamecocks add kicker from Alabama
Peyton Argent announced a commitment to South Carolina on Monday, a couple of days after he was in town for an unofficial visit. The 6-foot-2, 195-pound kicker from Hoover (Ala.) High School will join the Gamecocks as a preferred walk-on. Argent also had a PWO offer from Louisiana. As a...
