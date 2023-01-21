Read full article on original website
Missoula artist showcases 'Transcend' exhibit at Helena museum
Rae Senarigi who was born and raised in Missoula is a transgender, nonbinary, cancer survivor whose passion is the arts.
Can This Be Possible? Here’s The Top 5 Poorest Cities In Montana.
Over the last few years, Montana has become one of those states of the has and has not. As the wealthy continue to flock here, it's caused home prices to skyrocket, which in turn has caused a whole lot of hard-working Montanans to struggle to make ends meet. I was...
"Every Brilliant Thing" to bring anti-suicide message to UM Western
MISSOULA, Mont. — An anti-sucide production aims to engage Montana's middle and high school students at the University of Montana-Western. "Every Brilliant Thing" will be performed at the campus Feb. 10-12. From the University of Montana- Western. After completing a successful and moving 44-city tour of Montana in the...
New Missoula bakery isn't just for humans
Bolt and Bruizer's Bakery and Barkery -- which is planning a soft opening on Feb. 1 -- will offer homemade pastries and pet treats.
3 Missoula businesses close their doors
MISSOULA, Mont. — Tough times are hitting home for several Missoula businesses. The popular chain restaurant Red Robin located within Missoula's Southgate Mall closed in November due to a staffing shortage. Franchise developer and owner Jake Jones said the closure would remain in place until they could hire and...
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Montana?
Dennis Washington is a businessman and philanthropist from Montana, known for his success in the mining and construction industries. He is the founder and chairman of Washington Companies, a privately-held conglomerate based in Missoula, Montana.
Community Medical Center holds events as it celebrates centennial
MISSOULA, Mont. — Community Medical Center in Missoula is reaching out to help people be in touch with their health. The medical center has many events this year, as it celebrates its 100th anniversary, after starting out with just 28 beds in a downtown building. It is now housed in a large campus on the west side of Reserve, with Montana's newest cath lab.
MDT seeks public comment on bridge preservation
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Montana Department of Transportation is opening public comment on a proposal to preserve 41 bridges south of Missoula. The bridges are located on Highway 93 between Florence and Sula, the Eastside Highway, Victor Crossing and Main Street in Hamilton. Proposed work includes bridge deck repairs...
Hellgate High School choir to perform at national conference
MISSOULA, Mont. — Hellgate High School's top choir, the Chevaliers, was selected to perform at the National Association for Music Education's All-Northwest Conference. The conference takes place in Bellevue, Wash., this February. Only three groups from Montana have been selected, including the Montana State University Montanans Choir and the...
Another Well-Established Missoula Restaurant Closes Its Doors
My first indications should have been two cars in the parking lot and a U-Haul backed up to the service door. Enjoying Sunday breakfast at a Missoula restaurant can be an adventure in gridlock unless you get an early jump on things. With fewer choices, gathering crowds by mid-morning can lead to waiting in line.
Law enforcement concerned about rise in fentanyl overdoses
BUTTE, Mont. — An urgent message from law enforcement across the state regarding fentanyl. Butte-Silver Bow Sheriff Ed Lester says information passed on to him by the Montana Department of Justice shows a noticeable spike in medical emergencies involving fentanyl overdoses in at least 10 counties. This includes Silver Bow, Flathead, Gallatin, Lake, Missoula and Ravalli.
Missoula Art Museum sells out 2023 Benefit Art Auction
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula Art Museum sold out its 2023 Benefit Art Auction live event in three weeks, and while the event is sold out, anyone can register to participate in bidding for the silent auction. MAM released the following information:. Three weeks in advance of the gala,...
Barkey Says More Difficult Economic Times Ahead for Montana
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Uncertainty is the keyword for the state's economy in the coming months, according to Dr. Patrick Barkey, Director of the Bureau of Business and Economic Research at the University of Montana. Montana is Headed into Uncertain Economic Times. Barkey appeared on Friday’s Talk Back show...
Students allowed back into Jesse Hall after suspected gas leak
MISSOULA, Mont. — The University of Montana announced students now can enter Jesse Hall, after being evacuated due to a suspected gas leak Saturday. Students were notified by an alert sent out by UM officials. Northwestern Energy staff arrived on campus and conducted a building inspection. No natural gas...
Missoula City Council approves 6-week parental leave policy
MISSOULA, Mont. — Missoula City Council voted to get rid of its six-week paid pregnancy leave and replace it with a six-week paid parental leave policy. In a meeting Monday night, officials decided parents could take off six continuous weeks, for a maximum of 240 hours. Part-time employees would...
MSU, UM look to keep pace with growth
Bozeman, Mont — Both Montana State University and the University of Montana are looking to keep pace with all the growth. The University of Montana welcomed its largest class in over six years. Welcoming nearly 1400 students to campus this past fall. “Not only are we bringing these students...
3D Weather: Rime ice vs. hoarfrost
Malary Hathcox of Victor sent in photos of rime ice coating the trees outside her home and wanted an explanation as to what is the difference between rime ice and hoarfrost. Watch the video above as Meteorologist Mitchel Coombs describes what makes these types of ice different. Both are common...
Missoula City Council passes JEDI resolution
MISSOULA, Mont. — On a 9-2 vote, City Council members approved a resolution that will establish a Justice, Equity, Diversion and Inclusion Advisory Board in Missoula. The board -- known as JEDI -- will work to make the city and county more inclusive and develop more equitable structures and systems, especially with regard to Black, Indigenous and persons of color.
Why is Missoula Called Zootown?
Missoula, Montana is an awesome place, but don't tell anyone that wants to move here. Here's some a quick FAQ if you're curious about my favorite city in the world:. That's because of the way Missoula is pronounced, with a "z" sound instead of a "s" sound. Here's Google's pronunciation guide. I think the nickname Zootown is especially apt because we're a bunch of party animals over here. There's plenty of wild times at our concerts and sporting events.
Motivate Your Monday: Keeping your New Year's resolution
MISSOULA, Mont. — Did you know that statistics show that 80% of New Year’s resolutions fail by February?!. I know, as high as that sounds you don’t have to be a part of the 80% group. Here are a few motivating tips to help beat those odds.
