ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Georgia Sun

Comments / 0

Related
WALB 10

6 years later, some in Southwest Ga. still recovering after deadly tornadoes

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Sunday marked six years since deadly tornadoes tore through southwest Georgia homes and businesses. Several people died from the tornadoes — including five in Dougherty County and seven in Cook County. On that day, five tornadoes touched down in South Georgia. That included an EF-3 tornado in south Albany packed with 150-mile-per-hour winds.
ALBANY, GA
13WMAZ

Georgia taking applications for game wardens

JONES COUNTY, Ga. — Chances are pretty good you know what doctors, lawyers, and teachers do, but how about game wardens?. The state is taking applications right now, and the pay begins at $46,000. Erin McDade began her career as a game warden in 2019. "There's so much in...
GEORGIA STATE
georgiawildlife.blog

Georgia Fishing Report: January 20, 2023

Let’s go get the big’uns! Check out these two 10 lb+ largemouth lunkers that Ray Mitchell landed at Paradise Public Fishing Area yesterday. These two lunkers, that earned him each a Georgia Angler Award, were landed using live bait he caught from the pier, According to Mr. Mitchell, these two fish were headed home to “join” him for a fine supper.
GEORGIA STATE
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Georgia Attorney General wants sweeping indictment targeting protestors at APD training facility

ATLANTA — For months, Channel 2 Action News has been reporting on protestors taking aim at a proposed Atlanta police training facility in DeKalb County. Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Mark Winne has learned that Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr wants to obtain a sweeping indictment against many suspected domestic terrorists targeting the facility.
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

This is who's eligible for FEMA assistance in Georgia

ATLANTA — Editor's note: The video above is previous coverage of the storm damage. Those affected by the severe storms and tornados last Thursday could receive help from FEMA; here's who qualifies and what residents can expect after applying for assistance. Which Georgia counties qualify for FEMA assistance?. FEMA...
GEORGIA STATE
The Georgia Sun

What will the weather in Georgia be like this weekend?

The weekend will start out mild, but will end with rain, according to the National Weather Service. If you’re planning to do any outdoor activities this weekend, Saturday is your day. The high will be near 56 degrees for most of the day. Rain is expected to start moving in after 5 p.m. and will stick around through Sunday.
GEORGIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Three Pittsburghers charged with domestic terrorism in Georgia

ATLANTA (KDKA) - Three people from Pittsburgh are facing domestic terrorism charges in Georgia. According to a report from the Tribune-Review, Spencer Liberto, Matthew Macar, and Sarah Wasilewski were among seven people involved in a shootout at the planned site of a police training facility in Atlanta. One person was killed in the shootout and a Georgia state trooper was wounded. The suspects were granted bond and the three are permitted to return to Pennsylvania. They are now only allowed back in Georgia for court appearances. 
ATLANTA, GA
The Georgia Sun

The Georgia Sun

Atlanta, GA
26K+
Followers
4K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

The Georgia Sun is a news and infotainment website devoted to all things Georgia. We believe the news doesn’t have to be stuffy and staying informed need not be boring. Here you will find a casual take on the news and important issues of the day, broken down into an easy to digest format.

 https://www.thegeorgiasun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy