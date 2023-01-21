Read full article on original website
WALB 10
6 years later, some in Southwest Ga. still recovering after deadly tornadoes
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Sunday marked six years since deadly tornadoes tore through southwest Georgia homes and businesses. Several people died from the tornadoes — including five in Dougherty County and seven in Cook County. On that day, five tornadoes touched down in South Georgia. That included an EF-3 tornado in south Albany packed with 150-mile-per-hour winds.
The Sunrise Report: Stories you missed around Georgia last week
In case you weren’t paying attention to local news and happenings over the weekend or much of last week, here is a brief rundown of some of the high notes. But first, in news from today, if you’ve filled up your tank lately, you noticed that gas prices are continuing to climb.
Cherokee County crash leaves two dead, two injured
According to state troopers, 21-year-old Brittney D. Haynes and the Georgia teen were killed when the vehicle they were passengers in left the roadway, struck a mound of dirt and overturned.
Schools are stocking up on Narcan | Which metro Atlanta districts have the medication
ATLANTA — As opioid overdoses increase across the country, 11Alive learned some metro Atlanta districts are stocking up on the life-saving drug Narcan. Fulton County Schools is the latest to announce it will soon be on hand in every school. "Looking at things that might be coming, or we...
WJCL
Have you seen them? Investigators in Georgia searching for mother, 11-year-old son
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — Above video: Your Friday headlines. Authorities in Georgia are asking for the public's help finding a missing mother and her 11-year-old son not seen in nearly two weeks. According to the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office, Hope Allison, 40, and Aaron Neal were last known to...
Deputies: 2 men found shot in the head in metro Atlanta, one dead
COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — The Coweta County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting that left two men shot in the head Tuesday just before midnight. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. According to officers, they responded to the area of Deep South Road near...
Attack outside Georgia fraternity house leaves man with fractured skull and Brain Bleed
On the night a tragic incident occurred outside of a fraternity house in Georgia. According to local authorities, a man in his early 20s was brutally attacked and left with a fractured skull and a brain bleed.
9 Georgians charged with trafficking meth, fentanyl throughout the state for more than a year
ATLANTA — Nine Georgians are facing federal gun and drug charges after prosecutors say they were involved in a fentanyl and meth trafficking ring. A 13-count federal indictment was unsealed earlier this week describing the defendants’ involvement in distributing large amounts of methamphetamine and fentanyl into middle Georgia.
Lanes on Ga. 400 will be shifted this weekend. Expect delays
The Gist: The Georgia Department of Transportation and contractor C.W. Matthews will be shifting traffic lanes on Ga. 400 to the right side of the road: northbound and southbound to allow for the construction of a new bridge bent for McGinnis Ferry Road. When: The traffic shift will begin 8...
wtxl.com
A few severe storms possible around the state line again Wednesday
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — After a very active end to last weekend and a calm start to the work week, we'll have to watch for the next round of active storms late Tuesday night and Wednesday. A vigorous low-pressure system will arrive in the lower Mississippi River Valley Tuesday,...
WSB Radio
FedEx driver called racial slurs by Ga. man in viral video reveals what happened that day
DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. — A video of a Georgia man yelling racial slurs at a Black FedEx worker has gone viral since it was posted on social media earlier this week. Investigators are now looking into whether charges should be filed against the man in the video. Channel 2 Action...
New restaurant opens in Georgia, attracting world record-holding competitive eater to grand opening
A new restaurant recently opened in Georgia, attracting the attention of the world record-holding competitive eater Joey Chestnut, who will be performing at the grand opening event this weekend.
Georgia taking applications for game wardens
JONES COUNTY, Ga. — Chances are pretty good you know what doctors, lawyers, and teachers do, but how about game wardens?. The state is taking applications right now, and the pay begins at $46,000. Erin McDade began her career as a game warden in 2019. "There's so much in...
georgiawildlife.blog
Georgia Fishing Report: January 20, 2023
Let’s go get the big’uns! Check out these two 10 lb+ largemouth lunkers that Ray Mitchell landed at Paradise Public Fishing Area yesterday. These two lunkers, that earned him each a Georgia Angler Award, were landed using live bait he caught from the pier, According to Mr. Mitchell, these two fish were headed home to “join” him for a fine supper.
This Huge General Store in Georgia is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you live in Georgia and you're looking to take a trip down to a general store for some items, you should consider putting this one on your list.
The Largest Flea Market in Georgia is a Must Visit
There's nothing like a day spent shopping for hidden gems and bargain hunting. From antique fairs to carnival-like atmospheres, Georgia is home to dozens of amazing flea markets filled with treasures you won't find anywhere else.
Georgia Attorney General wants sweeping indictment targeting protestors at APD training facility
ATLANTA — For months, Channel 2 Action News has been reporting on protestors taking aim at a proposed Atlanta police training facility in DeKalb County. Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Mark Winne has learned that Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr wants to obtain a sweeping indictment against many suspected domestic terrorists targeting the facility.
This is who's eligible for FEMA assistance in Georgia
ATLANTA — Editor's note: The video above is previous coverage of the storm damage. Those affected by the severe storms and tornados last Thursday could receive help from FEMA; here's who qualifies and what residents can expect after applying for assistance. Which Georgia counties qualify for FEMA assistance?. FEMA...
What will the weather in Georgia be like this weekend?
The weekend will start out mild, but will end with rain, according to the National Weather Service. If you’re planning to do any outdoor activities this weekend, Saturday is your day. The high will be near 56 degrees for most of the day. Rain is expected to start moving in after 5 p.m. and will stick around through Sunday.
Three Pittsburghers charged with domestic terrorism in Georgia
ATLANTA (KDKA) - Three people from Pittsburgh are facing domestic terrorism charges in Georgia. According to a report from the Tribune-Review, Spencer Liberto, Matthew Macar, and Sarah Wasilewski were among seven people involved in a shootout at the planned site of a police training facility in Atlanta. One person was killed in the shootout and a Georgia state trooper was wounded. The suspects were granted bond and the three are permitted to return to Pennsylvania. They are now only allowed back in Georgia for court appearances.
