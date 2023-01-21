ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

WKRC

Adopt-a-Pet: Stoney is part dog, part polar bear, all sweetness!

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Stoney is such a big dog because he's full of love!. The 200-pound pup is very sweet, easy to handle, and absolutely loves cuddling. For more information, or to fill out an application, go to the Cincinnati Animal Care Humane Society website, or call (513) 541-7387.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Sugar n' Spice opens newest restaurant location

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Sugar n' Spice, a popular Cincinnati diner known for its wispy thin pancakes and rubber ducks, just opened its first suburban restaurant location. Sugar n' Spice welcomed its first diners at the Approach at Summit Park in Blue Ash on Jan. 18. Subscribers to the...
CINCINNATI, OH
cincinnatirefined.com

Neighborhood Spotlight: Amberley Village

Thanks to The Gibler Team for giving us a peek into what makes Amberley Village so unique -- click on the video above!. Named after Amberley, a village in England, Amberley Village is full of charm, and such a hidden gem here in Greater Cincinnati. Amberley was designated a Tree...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Find your future at Good Samaritan College

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Good Samaritan College of Nursing and Health Science ("the College") is an academic community of faculty, staff and students working collaboratively to advance the formation of health care professionals by teaching and learning evidence-based, discipline-specific healthcare knowledge. This community also serves to create and disseminate related general education knowledge that serves to fully prepare appropriately credentialed health care professionals.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Educator of the Week teaches kids to keep moving

FT. THOMAS, Ky. (WKRC) – Keven Hedenberg’s goal is to get students moving. He’s been the gym teacher at Moyer Elementary in Fort Thomas for over 20 years. He teaches students from kindergarten through fifth grade and watches them grow over the years. “I don’t want them...
FORT THOMAS, KY
spectrumnews1.com

Ohio man finds new way to compete after losing legs

CINCINNATI — An Ohio man and his family are celebrating five years of life after his heart stopped and he began a long road back to health and activity. In 2018, Devon Spivey's heart stopped for 90 minutes but was revived at UC Medical Center. Spivey ended up losing...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Cincinnati weather: Tracking snow, rain mix due in Cincinnati area

CINCINNATI — Another strong and potentially high impact storm will arrive in the Greater Cincinnati area late Tuesday into Wednesday morning. WLWT meteorologists said it is expected to be a well-organized storm that could bring accumulating snow by the morning rush and some rain during the day (or a combination of both).
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Sunday snow storm leads to winter fun at the park

CLIFTON (WKRC) - The snow storms on Sunday led to difficulties for drivers across the city. By 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, more than 200 calls had been made to AAA. Yet, while cars and even metro buses were getting stuck in the roads, the weather also led to perfect conditions for snowball fights or sledding.
CINCINNATI, OH
dayton.com

Legendary Dayton drag racer turns 90

Dayton’s legendary drag racer, “Ohio George” Montgomery will turn 90 on Jan. 25, and his family, friends and fans are gathering to honor him. Organizer Dave Thomas said they are expecting 75 to 80 people to join “Ohio George” at the Marion’s Piazza at 3443 N. Dixie Drive at noon on Wednesday. “Everyone is welcome, the more the merrier, " Thomas said.
DAYTON, OH
Fox 19

Wednesday is a First Alert Weather Day: Snow on the way

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - FOX19 NOW Chief Meteorologist Steve Horstmeyer says another La Niña storm will arrive in the Tri-State Wednesday morning bringing with it snow, sleet and/or rain. What type of precipitation you will see depends on how far north or south you are of Cincinnati. Because the weather...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Austin-based taco chain opening first Cincinnati-area restaurant

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - An Austin, Texas-based taco chain is growing its presence in Ohio, with plans for its first Greater Cincinnati restaurant. Torchy's Tacos plans to open its first Cincinnati-area location at 7673 Blake St. adjacent to the $350 million Liberty Center development in Liberty Township, a spokeswoman confirmed. The restaurant is slated to open in fall 2023.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Victim of downtown hit-and-run sending message to drivers

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The victim of a hit-and-run in Downtown Cincinnati is still recovering from the incident and is asking drivers to be aware of pedestrians. Colleen Williams was in a crosswalk at Broadway and 6th streets on the afternoon of Dec. 28, 2022, when she was struck. “Like I...
CINCINNATI, OH

