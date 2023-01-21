Read full article on original website
WKRC
Adopt-a-Pet: Stoney is part dog, part polar bear, all sweetness!
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Stoney is such a big dog because he's full of love!. The 200-pound pup is very sweet, easy to handle, and absolutely loves cuddling. For more information, or to fill out an application, go to the Cincinnati Animal Care Humane Society website, or call (513) 541-7387.
WKRC
Gallery: Animals of the Cincinnati Zoo enjoy the record-setting snowfall
CINCINNATI (WKRC) – A record-setting snowfall did not stop the animals of the Cincinnati Zoo from having a good time. Staff at the Cincinnati Zoo shared these photos of some of the animals enjoying the snow. Several of the animals can be seen enjoying the white stuff while others...
WKRC
Sugar n' Spice opens newest restaurant location
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Sugar n' Spice, a popular Cincinnati diner known for its wispy thin pancakes and rubber ducks, just opened its first suburban restaurant location. Sugar n' Spice welcomed its first diners at the Approach at Summit Park in Blue Ash on Jan. 18. Subscribers to the...
cincinnatirefined.com
Neighborhood Spotlight: Amberley Village
Thanks to The Gibler Team for giving us a peek into what makes Amberley Village so unique -- click on the video above!. Named after Amberley, a village in England, Amberley Village is full of charm, and such a hidden gem here in Greater Cincinnati. Amberley was designated a Tree...
WKRC
Find your future at Good Samaritan College
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Good Samaritan College of Nursing and Health Science ("the College") is an academic community of faculty, staff and students working collaboratively to advance the formation of health care professionals by teaching and learning evidence-based, discipline-specific healthcare knowledge. This community also serves to create and disseminate related general education knowledge that serves to fully prepare appropriately credentialed health care professionals.
WKRC
Educator of the Week teaches kids to keep moving
FT. THOMAS, Ky. (WKRC) – Keven Hedenberg’s goal is to get students moving. He’s been the gym teacher at Moyer Elementary in Fort Thomas for over 20 years. He teaches students from kindergarten through fifth grade and watches them grow over the years. “I don’t want them...
Yahoo Sports
Letters: Cincinnati Parks ignored concerns about Burnet Woods dog park
The Jan. 9 website announcement that "Cincinnati Parks is excited to bring a new park amenity to Burnet Woods: a community dog park serving the Clifton area" has been overseen by no greater authority than a few members of the Cincinnati Parks Board. How is this possible?. With their announcement,...
spectrumnews1.com
Ohio man finds new way to compete after losing legs
CINCINNATI — An Ohio man and his family are celebrating five years of life after his heart stopped and he began a long road back to health and activity. In 2018, Devon Spivey's heart stopped for 90 minutes but was revived at UC Medical Center. Spivey ended up losing...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati weather: Tracking snow, rain mix due in Cincinnati area
CINCINNATI — Another strong and potentially high impact storm will arrive in the Greater Cincinnati area late Tuesday into Wednesday morning. WLWT meteorologists said it is expected to be a well-organized storm that could bring accumulating snow by the morning rush and some rain during the day (or a combination of both).
Fox 19
Fashion Statement: Superstar dads talk Joe, Ja’Marr connection, swag
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase make jaws drop with their on the field, but it’s their fashion off the field that is turning heads. FOX19 NOW’s Jeremy Rauch talked with the fathers of the Cincinnati star duo about the Burrow-Uno connection. See a spelling...
WKRC
Sunday snow storm leads to winter fun at the park
CLIFTON (WKRC) - The snow storms on Sunday led to difficulties for drivers across the city. By 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, more than 200 calls had been made to AAA. Yet, while cars and even metro buses were getting stuck in the roads, the weather also led to perfect conditions for snowball fights or sledding.
dayton.com
Legendary Dayton drag racer turns 90
Dayton’s legendary drag racer, “Ohio George” Montgomery will turn 90 on Jan. 25, and his family, friends and fans are gathering to honor him. Organizer Dave Thomas said they are expecting 75 to 80 people to join “Ohio George” at the Marion’s Piazza at 3443 N. Dixie Drive at noon on Wednesday. “Everyone is welcome, the more the merrier, " Thomas said.
Billboards Around Buffalo, New York Trolling Cincinnati Bengals
Avondale mom faces homelessness for second time amid landlord changes
Eviction filings for the latest two-week period tracked in Cincinnati by the Eviction Lab hit the second-highest number since 2020.
Fox 19
Wednesday is a First Alert Weather Day: Snow on the way
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - FOX19 NOW Chief Meteorologist Steve Horstmeyer says another La Niña storm will arrive in the Tri-State Wednesday morning bringing with it snow, sleet and/or rain. What type of precipitation you will see depends on how far north or south you are of Cincinnati. Because the weather...
WKRC
Special Olympics Kentucky Winter Games kick off at Perfect North Slopes amid snowfall
LAWRENCEBURG, Ind. (WKRC) - The snow was was an added bonus for athletes in Indiana Sunday night. The Special Olympics Kentucky Winter Games is back at Perfect North Slopes in Lawrenceburg. More than 70 Special Olympics Kentucky athletes are competing in alpine skiing and snowshoeing events. Opening ceremonies were held...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati metro suspending fare Sunday after winter weather
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Metro is suspending fare through 11:59 p.m. Sunday as crews continue to treat the roads after very heavy snow fell Sunday morning across Cincinnati. Metro asks passengers to be prepared for detours and/or delays.
WKRC
Austin-based taco chain opening first Cincinnati-area restaurant
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - An Austin, Texas-based taco chain is growing its presence in Ohio, with plans for its first Greater Cincinnati restaurant. Torchy's Tacos plans to open its first Cincinnati-area location at 7673 Blake St. adjacent to the $350 million Liberty Center development in Liberty Township, a spokeswoman confirmed. The restaurant is slated to open in fall 2023.
Fox 19
Victim of downtown hit-and-run sending message to drivers
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The victim of a hit-and-run in Downtown Cincinnati is still recovering from the incident and is asking drivers to be aware of pedestrians. Colleen Williams was in a crosswalk at Broadway and 6th streets on the afternoon of Dec. 28, 2022, when she was struck. “Like I...
Winter Blast: Reaction after snow rolls through the Miami Valley
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — People all across the Miami Valley woke up Sunday morning to snow quickly falling. Winter Weather Alerts As several inches of snow the snow fell throughout the Miami Valley, a Winter Weather Advisory was issued by the National Weather Service (NWS) in Wilmington for the entire Miami Valley. A short time […]
