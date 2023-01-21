A man has died and a woman is injured after they were struck by a pickup truck in a hit-and-run collision in Fairfield Township early Saturday morning, police said.

Officers responded to the 3700 block of Canal Road for an "unknown problem type complaint" around 12:55 a.m., the Fairfield Township Police Department said in a news release.

Officers located a man and woman in the roadway and learned they were struck by a pickup truck that left the scene, police said.

Police say the victims, whose identities haven't been released, were familiar with the truck's occupants and were able to provide information to the officers.

The occupants of the truck, identified only as two males, met with police at a different location, the release states. They told officers there was a dispute involving several people, including the victims, at a nearby house and they were trying to get out of the area after being threatened with a gun.

Police said the injured man was taken to Kettering Health Hamilton, where he was later pronounced dead. The woman suffered non-life-threating injuries and received medical attention.

Fairfield Township police are working with the Butler County Coroner's Office and the incident is under investigation. The identities of those involved are being withheld until the proper notifications are made.

Police said investigators are seeking more information and cooperation from those involved. The department did not say whether the occupants of the truck will face criminal charges.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Police: Man dies, woman injured after being hit by pickup truck in Fairfield Township