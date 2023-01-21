ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfield Township, IN

Police: Man dies, woman injured after being hit by pickup truck in Fairfield Township

By Quinlan Bentley, Cincinnati Enquirer
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
 2 days ago

A man has died and a woman is injured after they were struck by a pickup truck in a hit-and-run collision in Fairfield Township early Saturday morning, police said.

Officers responded to the 3700 block of Canal Road for an "unknown problem type complaint" around 12:55 a.m., the Fairfield Township Police Department said in a news release.

Officers located a man and woman in the roadway and learned they were struck by a pickup truck that left the scene, police said.

Police say the victims, whose identities haven't been released, were familiar with the truck's occupants and were able to provide information to the officers.

The occupants of the truck, identified only as two males, met with police at a different location, the release states. They told officers there was a dispute involving several people, including the victims, at a nearby house and they were trying to get out of the area after being threatened with a gun.

Police said the injured man was taken to Kettering Health Hamilton, where he was later pronounced dead. The woman suffered non-life-threating injuries and received medical attention.

Fairfield Township police are working with the Butler County Coroner's Office and the incident is under investigation. The identities of those involved are being withheld until the proper notifications are made.

Police said investigators are seeking more information and cooperation from those involved. The department did not say whether the occupants of the truck will face criminal charges.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Police: Man dies, woman injured after being hit by pickup truck in Fairfield Township

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTRF- 7News

Ohio youth dies in four-wheeler crash after striking tree

An Ohio juvenile is dead after an early morning crash on Sunday. The Coshocton Sheriff’s Office said they received a call of a possible injury crash at the intersection of SR 651 and TR 231 in Crawford TWP. Officials say when they arrived they found two Coshocton Juveniles were traveling southbound on TR 231 on […]
OHIO STATE
WHIO Dayton

US-68 SB crash traps woman inside vehicle

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP — A woman was trapped inside her car after a crash on U.S. Route 68 early Saturday morning. Multiple crews were called to U.S. Route 68, just south of the Dayton Road overpass, at around 5:10 a.m. after receiving reports of a crash with entrapment, Clark County Dispatch told News Center 7.
CLARK COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

4 inmates escape Missouri jail, arrested in Butler County

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Four inmates who escaped from a detention center in Missouri were arrested in Butler County on Friday and Saturday, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Law enforcement says 30-year-old Aaron Wade Sebastian, 52-year-old Kelly McSean, who also goes by Larry Bemboom, Dakota Pace, 26,...
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
WTHR

Jury in Delphi murders case can come from 1 of these 2 Indiana counties

CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. — A jury for the Delphi murders case will come from either St. Joseph or Allen counties. Judge Frances Gull gave the prosecutor and defense one week to agree on a county where they will select a jury and bring that jury to Carroll County in the trial of Richard Allen, who is accused of killing Libby German and Abby Williams in Delphi in February 2017.
DELPHI, IN
Fox 19

LIST: Latest snowfall totals in the Tri-State

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Sunday’s weather system dropped significant snowfall totals throughout the Tri-State. Here are some of the latest reports from the National Weather Service:. CVG Airport: 5.6 inches. Union, Ky.: 5.6 inches. Mason: 6.3 inches. Dillsboro: 6.4 inches. Bellbrook, Ohio: 6 inches. Lebanon: 5.8 inches. Union, Ky: 5.6...
OHIO STATE
Fox 59

Major winter storm to impact Indiana on Wednesday

Meteorologist Tucker Antico's Monday evening weather forecast. Meteorologist Tucker Antico's Monday evening weather forecast. Man found shot and killed on east side Indy sidewalk. Man found shot and killed on east side Indy sidewalk. Deputies make arrest after man shot in Monroe County. Deputies make arrest after man shot in...
INDIANA STATE
WBNS 10TV Columbus

Another round of snow to hit Ohio this week; what to expect in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Our next storm system will approach Central Ohio Tuesday night, bringing another blend of snow and rain. This system will likely bring snow first overnight Tuesday and will continue into the Wednesday morning commute. The snowfall, which will be heavy at times, will change over to a rain/snow mix during the mid-morning hours and eventually over to rain during the afternoon.
COLUMBUS, OH
WRBI Radio

Area hit with surprise heavy snowfall

Southeastern IN — Talk about a Sunday morning surprise. The area was hit with several inches of snow early yesterday despite early predictions of 1 to 2. A Winter Storm Warning was issued but was canceled several hours before it was set to expire, thanks to temperatures warming to above the freezing mark.
DEARBORN COUNTY, IN
WIBC.com

NWS: Anywhere from 4 to 12 Inches of Snow is Possible Across Indiana

STATEWIDE—A winter storm is coming to Indiana. The National Weather Service expects substantial snow to begin moving into the state Tuesday night and move through Wednesday. “This is really a system that has a lot of qualities for being one of our classic snowmakers across the state. It really will end up being a pretty widespread snowstorm,” said Randy Bowers, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.
INDIANA STATE
WLWT 5

LIST: Dozens of businesses, churches closed or delayed as snow moves through

We start our Sun-dey with some steady, heavy snow!. LIVE RADAR // LATEST WEATHER ALERTS // CLOSINGS AND DELAYS. Cities south of the 71/75 split will see primarily sleet this morning. Steady snow and our wintry mix continue through the midday hours today before tapering off by kickoff. Most cities from Cincinnati and NW into Indiana will see anywhere from 1-3" of slushy accumulation. Be mindful of slick travel through today with road temperatures around or below freezing. Actual air temperatures warm to the mid 30s later today.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

14K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking Cincinnati news, traffic, weather and local headlines from The Cincinnati Enquirer newspaper.

 http://cincinnati.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy