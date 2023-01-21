ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Last Week at Economy Class and Beyond (21st January)

It’s that time of the week when I try and compress multiple posts into a few lines. Yes, it’s time for Last Week at Economy Class and Beyond. High Street, Birmingham, with brighter days coming. Routes and Networks. It’s been a busy week for route announcements, with airlines...
WNCT

Airlines most likely to lose or damage your luggage

GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — Nothing can ruin a vacation faster than getting to your destination, ready to relax and unwind, only to realize none of your stuff made it with you.  By now, the most experienced travelers have mastered the age-old trick of carrying the necessities, including a change of clothes or two, in their […]
GREENVILLE, NC
Gear Patrol

5 Reasons Why You Should Travel Without a Suitcase

The world is a big, beautiful place and we're fortunate enough to live in a time when seeing large swaths of it is, at least historically speaking, pretty darn easy. Not long ago, a trip around the globe required walking, horses, trains, and a ship or two. Now you can make your way to the farthest corners of the planet with relative ease and comfort, thanks to the air travel industry.
BoardingArea

United Airlines Quietly Extends MileagePlus Premier Status…Again

United Airlines has quietly extended the MileagePlus Premier status of many account holders after giving no indication that it would in 2023 (and frankly every indication that it would not). It represents the persisting reality of air travel still compromised by the effects of the pandemic. United Airlines 2023 Status...
BoardingArea

Has American Airlines Finished Adding Power To Its A321 Fleet?

I’ve recently been looking for flights and American Airlines is a possibility for where we’re traveling. However, I actively avoided AA flights to former US Airways hubs before 2020 because the A321 planes on those routes often lacked in-seat power. The A321s without power were acquired during the...
BoardingArea

BoardingArea

