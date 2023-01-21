Read full article on original website
This U.S. airline is one of the safest low-cost airlines in the world and it has flights as low as $44 right now
JetBlue has been rated among the 20 safest low-cost airlines in the world. The ratings have been compiled by AirlineRatings.com. AirlineRatings.com is an airline safety and product review website which monitors more than 380 airlines.
I flew on Singapore's mammoth A380 in premium economy to Germany and the service was great, but the seat had one major flaw I couldn't overlook
Singapore operates the world's second-largest fleet of A380 superjumbos, which feature four cabins – economy, premium economy, business, and first.
American Airlines adds another daily flight from Charlotte to London. Here’s what to know
The airline cited increased travel demand between the United States and England as a reason for the move.
This Airline's Flash Sale Has Luxury Business Class Flights at a Big Discount
Etihad Airways's Global Sale is running until January 20, and the flash sale is offering major savings for Economy and Business class tickets for travel out of Chicago, New York City, and Washington D.C . The sale will apply to travel dates through April 27, 2023. The deals for round-trip...
Last Week at Economy Class and Beyond (21st January)
It’s that time of the week when I try and compress multiple posts into a few lines. Yes, it’s time for Last Week at Economy Class and Beyond. High Street, Birmingham, with brighter days coming. Routes and Networks. It’s been a busy week for route announcements, with airlines...
‘Wings like cracked eggshells’: Richard Branson faces turbulence over safety of space flights
In a desert basin in New Mexico, Richard Branson hopes history will be made later this year with the launch of Virgin Galactic’s first commercial flights to the edge of space, with tickets costing about $450,000 (£370,000) each. It is an ambitious schedule to launch the “world’s first...
A flight attendant explains why you should leave "one shoe" in a hotel safe
Due to the nature of their jobs, flight attendants are some of the most experienced travelers. They are used to staying in different hotels in different cities or places around the world.
United Airlines told a woman they'd deliver her lost bag — then she tracked it to an apartment complex
Holiday travel was nothing short of chaotic in recent days as a massive winter storm swept across the nation, forcing airlines to cancel thousands of flights. But for one woman, the mayhem was made even worse after her luggage went missing — and she said her Apple AirTag revealed it was not where the airline claimed.
Track and Field Star Sha’Carri Richardson Booted From American Airlines Plane Following Altercation With Flight Attendant
Track and field star Sha’Carri Richardson was booted from an American Airlines plane on Saturday following an apparent altercation with a flight attendant because she was told to end a mobile phone call prior to departure. In a series of Instagram posts, the 23-year-old sprinter said she felt aggrieved...
Plane passenger ‘chokes out flight attendant’ on flight to Australia before being hauled off aircraft by cops
A RAGING passenger allegedly choked out a flight attendant before being hauled away by cops as chaos broke out on a plane. The long-haul flight to Australia was forced to be diverted as the problem flyer was reportedly had to be zip tied to his seat amid the carnage. The...
Airlines most likely to lose or damage your luggage
GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — Nothing can ruin a vacation faster than getting to your destination, ready to relax and unwind, only to realize none of your stuff made it with you. By now, the most experienced travelers have mastered the age-old trick of carrying the necessities, including a change of clothes or two, in their […]
I was a flight attendant for 4 years. Here are 11 things passengers should never do on their flight.
I worked on domestic and international flights for years and saw people walk around barefoot, wipe babies' butts on tray tables, and smoke cigarettes.
5 Buy Miles / Points Promos Ending Soon: Spirit (80%), British Airways (40%), Avianca (160%), Air Canada (100%) & United (90%)
Good afternoon everyone, happy Friday! I was working on my Buy Miles & Points Page and found 5 offers that end in the next week. Always check the math to make sure that buying miles & points makes sense for you. Do not buy miles & points speculatively unless you have a use in mind. With that said, here are the 5 offers that end soon.
5 Reasons Why You Should Travel Without a Suitcase
The world is a big, beautiful place and we're fortunate enough to live in a time when seeing large swaths of it is, at least historically speaking, pretty darn easy. Not long ago, a trip around the globe required walking, horses, trains, and a ship or two. Now you can make your way to the farthest corners of the planet with relative ease and comfort, thanks to the air travel industry.
United Airlines Quietly Extends MileagePlus Premier Status…Again
United Airlines has quietly extended the MileagePlus Premier status of many account holders after giving no indication that it would in 2023 (and frankly every indication that it would not). It represents the persisting reality of air travel still compromised by the effects of the pandemic. United Airlines 2023 Status...
Has American Airlines Finished Adding Power To Its A321 Fleet?
I’ve recently been looking for flights and American Airlines is a possibility for where we’re traveling. However, I actively avoided AA flights to former US Airways hubs before 2020 because the A321 planes on those routes often lacked in-seat power. The A321s without power were acquired during the...
Qantas plane lands safely after mayday alert
A Qantas flight landed safely at Sydney Airport Wednesday despite a mayday alert issued on approach.
United Airlines is bringing back its beloved ice-cream sundae cart for business-class passengers on all long-haul international flights
The ice-cream sundae cart was a fan favorite with business-class flyers before it was discontinued during the COVID-19 pandemic.
I splurged my miles to fly Emirates' luxe business class. I ate a multi-course meal, lounged at the in-flight bar, and learned the seat upgrade is worth it.
"Emirates is over the top in every way," Tonya Russell writes. "While economy class proved to be just fine, upgrading is worth it at least once."
7 great ways to spend 80,000 American Airlines AAdvantage miles for nearly free flights
American Airlines AAdvantage miles are so valuable because of the variety of ways they can be used. Here are 7 of the best ways to travel using your AAdvantage miles.
