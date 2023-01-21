Read full article on original website
Recently Traded Basketball Star Rips Former Team As 'Unethical'OnlyHomersLas Vegas, NV
NFL Superstar Confirms He Is Leaving TeamOnlyHomersLas Vegas, NV
Area 51 Blog Owner Claims FBI, Air Force Ghosted Him After Raiding His Home, Causing $25K in DamagesEden ReportsLas Vegas, NV
Enhanced Santa Ana Wind Warning Issued for The Southern California and Las Vegas Prone Zones for Damaging Winds; DetailsSouthern California Weather ForceSanta Ana, CA
TikToker Review Helps To Make Restaurant a SuccessHerbie J PilatoLas Vegas, NV
WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed
After nearly 10 months in a Russian prison colony, Brittney Griner was finally released following drug charges and a surprising nine-year prison sentence. And now that she’s back home and even making public appearances, her next step is to get back on the basketball court as she plans to play for the Phoenix Mercury this season. But that could Read more... The post WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
WNBA star makes surprising Brittney Griner move
After spending almost 10 months in a Russian penal colony, WNBA superstar Brittney Griner was finally released after she was arrested on drug charges and given a shocking nine-year prison sentence. And now that Griner has returned home and even going out in public, she now heads into her next step of returning to the basketball Read more... The post WNBA star makes surprising Brittney Griner move appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
13 WHAM
Local basketball legend Breanna Stewart shakes up the WNBA by proposing private air travel
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Central New York native Breanna Stewart’s proposal on a new way for WNBA players to travel to their games has shaken up the league. Stewart, a free agent, is making charter air travel a critical factor in her decision. All 30 NBA teams fly privately...
Yardbarker
Lakers reportedly land former lottery pick in trade
Hachimura, the No. 9 overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, has averaged 13.0 points and 4.3 rebounds per game this year. The former Gonzaga star is set to become a restricted free agent after the season. His departure should make it easier for the Wizards to re-sign Kyle Kuzma and Kristaps Porzingis.
thenexthoops.com
Los Angeles Sparks trade for Dearica Hamby
WNBA free agency is officially underway, and the Los Angeles Sparks wasted no time continuing to reshape their roster. With new general manager Karen Bryant and new head coach Curt Miller in the fold, the Sparks have already made one trade to reunite Miller with his starting point guard from the Connecticut Sun, Jasmine Thomas. The new Sparks brain trust pulled off another trade Saturday morning by acquiring forward Dearica Hamby from the Las Vegas Aces in exchange for the rights to center Amanda Zahui B. The Sparks also received a 2024 first-round draft pick, and the Aces received a 2024 second-round draft pick.
MLB world reacts to horrible Angels news
Earlier this year, Los Angeles Angels fans were rejoicing at the news that Arte Moreno, the majority owner of the team, was exploring the decision to sell the Angels ahead of the 2023 season. But it turns out, that won’t be the case after all. The Angels announced on Monday afternoon that the Moreno Family Read more... The post MLB world reacts to horrible Angels news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Popculture
Las Vegas Raiders Player Engaged to Basketball Star
A Las Vegas Raiders player is getting married. Hroniss Grasu proposed to longtime girlfriend Sabrina Inosescu, a basketball star who plays for the New York Liberty of the WNBA. Ionescu shared multiple photos of the engagement on Instagram and wrote, "It's always us. Here's to forever with you." According to ESPN, both went to college at the University of Oregon, grew up in California and are of Romanian descent.
Football Legend Becomes Highest-Paid Athlete Ever
Cristiano Ronaldo, the Portuguese legend debuted for Saudi Arabia’s Al-Nassr football club in the Saudi Pro League. The team won in Ronaldo’s debut match 1-0 against Ettifaq. Ronaldo was unable to score in his first match with the team.
LeBron James Makes Los Angeles Lakers History On Sunday Night
LeBron James made Los Angeles Lakers history during Sunday's game.
CBS Sports
WNBA free agency rumors: Breanna Stewart to meet with four teams; Candace Parker to take meeting with Aces
The 2023 WNBA free agency period opened on Jan. 21, which means teams are now allowed to meet with players and offer contracts. However, nothing can be officially signed until Feb. 1, when the moratorium ends. With multiple future hall of famers on the market, and various teams boasting significant cap space, the next few weeks figure to be a thrilling time for fans across the league.
WPRI
Tee Morant Says He, Shannon Sharpe ‘Are Good’
After a verbal confrontation at the Lakers-Grizzlies game, the two seem to have smoothed things over. Tee Morant, father of star point guard Ja Morant, explained that he and Shannon Sharpe “are good” after the two were at the center of a fracas during Friday night’s game between the Grizzlies and the Lakers in Los Angeles.
NBA All-Star Weekend Schedule Released for Jazz Nation
Here's how Utah Jazz fans can ensure to catch all the action of All-Star weekend in Salt Lake City.
WPRI
Report: Purdy ‘Has Won’ 49ers QB Battle for 2023 Already
San Francisco will enter the offseason with Purdy and Trey Lance both on the roster. Since Brock Purdy has taken over as the starting quarterback of the 49ers, the team is an undefeated 6–0, with seven wins when including the game Purdy replaced an injured Jimmy Garoppolo. In those seven games, Purdy has 16 touchdowns to just three interceptions, with a completion percentage over 60% in each game.
Former Baseball Player and Manager Dies
It is with great sadness that we report the passing of former Major League Baseball player Bert Pena, who died at the age of 63 after a battle with esophageal cancer. Pena, born Adalberto Pena Rivera in Santurce, Puerto Rico in 1959, had a notable career in baseball, playing 88 games over six seasons with the Houston Astros between 1981 and 1987. He was known for his defensive skills, and spent most of his professional career in the Houston Astros' minor league system, including several seasons with the Triple-A Tucson Toros.
76ers' James Harden Lands on Injury Report vs. Kings
Ahead of the Philadelphia 76ers' match against the Sacramento Kings, James Harden has made his way onto the injury report.
